Phlebotomy
5th Edition
Worktext and Procedures Manual
Description
Master practical phlebotomy skills with Phlebotomy: Worktext and Procedures Manual, 5th Edition! Known for its storyboard format of procedures and beautiful illustrations, this hands-on worktext describes all aspects of phlebotomy — with focused and current coverage of lab tests, equipment, safety and collection procedures, emergency situations, special populations, and point-of-care testing. Procedures, outlined with step-by-step instructions and full-color photos, cover core competencies; and a detachable bookmark with color tube guide acts as a handy clinical reference. Learning features focus on clinical scenarios, practice tips, and error prevention and are supplemented by videos and certification exam preparation.
Key Features
- Right-sized coverage of the full spectrum of phlebotomy practice.
- Step-by-step illustrated procedures on essential phlebotomy competencies and techniques.
- Exam preparation questions in each chapter and three mock certification exams help with classroom and board test review.
- Clinical scenarios and tips focus on application and real-world workplace challenges and solutions.
- Removable bookmark for handy clinical reference to tube color-coding.
- OSHA icons in procedures highlight safe and effective practice.
- Key terms and acronyms listed at the beginning of each chapter, highlighted in text, and defined in a back-of-book glossary.
- Additional online resources – animations, procedure videos, interactive exercises, and an audio glossary.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Phlebotomy
1. Introduction to Phlebotomy
2. Health Care Structure
3. Safety
4. Infection Control
Unit 2: Phlebotomy Basics
5. Medical Terminology
6. Human Anatomy and Physiology
7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
Unit 3: Specimen Collection
8. Venipuncture Equipment
9. Routine Venipuncture
10. Capillary Collection
11. Venipuncture Complications
12. Blood Collection in Special Populations
13. Arterial Blood Collection
14. Special Collections and Procedures
15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures
Unit 4: Specimen Handling
16. Specimen Handling, Transport, and Processing
17. Point-of-Care Testing
Unit 5: Professional Issues
18. Quality Phlebotomy
19. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy
Appendix A: Metric System Measurements
Appendix B: Common English-Spanish Phrases for Phlebotomy
Appendix C: Competency Checklists
Appendix D: Common Abbreviations
Appendix E: Mock Certification Exam
Appendix F: Answers to Chapter Questions and Mock Certification Exam Glossary
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323642668
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642699
About the Author
Robin Warekois
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathology Outreach & Client Services, VCU Health Systems, Richmond, VA
Richard Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Sherborn, MA