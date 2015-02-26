Phlebotomy
4th Edition
Worktext and Procedures Manual
Description
With an illustrated, storyboard format for procedures, Phlebotomy: Worktext and Procedures Manual, 4th Edition describes all aspects of phlebotomy, with current coverage of equipment, safety procedures, arterial blood gases, point-of-care testing, and practical phlebotomy skills. Procedures cover core functions and are outlined with step-by-step instructions and new full-color photos. Clinical scenarios, practice tips, and new Avoid That Error features keep the focus on application and practice. Written by phlebotomy expert Robin Warekois, this practical worktext also includes competency checklists, a mock certification exam, a detachable bookmark that can serve as a tube guide, and a new video collection on the Evolve companion website.
Key Features
- A detailed, storyboard format outlines common procedures, with steps accompanied by new full-color photos.
- Study and certification exam preparation questions in each chapter help you review and remember the material.
- A mock certification exam in the appendix mirrors the format of the actual phlebotomy certification exam, allowing you to review for the exam with 150 multiple-choice questions.
- Competency Checklists at the end of the book summarize the most critical and important steps in phlebotomy procedures.
- Clinical scenarios and tips encourage you apply your knowledge to real-life challenges in the workplace.
- Student resources on an Evolve companion website include a pre-test, animations, a new procedural video collection, interactive exercises, a mock certification exam, and an audio glossary.
- An anatomy and physiology section offers illustrated, in-depth information on body systems.
- A perforated bookmark on the back cover serves as a quick, portable reminder of which stopper tops to use for various diagnostic tests.
- Flashbacks and Flashforwards provide a cross reference to related information in previous or upcoming chapters.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Phlebotomy
1. Introduction to Phlebotomy
2. Health Care Structure
3. Safety
4. Infection Control
Unit 2: Phlebotomy Basics
5. Medical Terminology
6. Human Anatomy and Physiology
7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
Unit 3: Specimen Collection
8. Venipuncture Equipment
9. Routine Venipuncture
10. Dermal Puncture
11. Venipuncture Complications
12. Blood Collection in Special Populations
13. Arterial Blood Collection
14. Special Collections and Procedures
15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures
Unit 4: Specimen Handling
16. Specimen Transport, Handling, and Processing
17. Point-of-Care Testing
Unit 5: Professional Issues
18. Quality Phlebotomy
19. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy
Appendix A: Metric System Measurements
Appendix B: Common English-Spanish Phrases for Phlebotomy
Appendix C: Competency Checklists
Appendix D: Common Abbreviations
Appendix E: Mock Certification Exam
Appendix F: Answers to Chapter Questions and Mock Certification Exam Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323279406
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341530
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323289603
About the Author
Robin Warekois
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathology Outreach & Client Services, VCU Health Systems, Richmond, VA
Richard Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Sherborn, MA