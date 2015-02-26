Phlebotomy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323279406, 9780323341530

Phlebotomy

4th Edition

Worktext and Procedures Manual

Authors: Robin Warekois Richard Robinson
Paperback ISBN: 9780323279406
eBook ISBN: 9780323341530
eBook ISBN: 9780323289603
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th February 2015
Page Count: 384
Description

With an illustrated, storyboard format for procedures, Phlebotomy: Worktext and Procedures Manual, 4th Edition describes all aspects of phlebotomy, with current coverage of equipment, safety procedures, arterial blood gases, point-of-care testing, and practical phlebotomy skills. Procedures cover core functions and are outlined with step-by-step instructions and new full-color photos. Clinical scenarios, practice tips, and new Avoid That Error features keep the focus on application and practice. Written by phlebotomy expert Robin Warekois, this practical worktext also includes competency checklists, a mock certification exam, a detachable bookmark that can serve as a tube guide, and a new video collection on the Evolve companion website.

Key Features

  • A detailed, storyboard format outlines common procedures, with steps accompanied by new full-color photos.
  • Study and certification exam preparation questions in each chapter help you review and remember the material.
  • A mock certification exam in the appendix mirrors the format of the actual phlebotomy certification exam, allowing you to review for the exam with 150 multiple-choice questions.
  • Competency Checklists at the end of the book summarize the most critical and important steps in phlebotomy procedures.
  • Clinical scenarios and tips encourage you apply your knowledge to real-life challenges in the workplace.
  • Student resources on an Evolve companion website include a pre-test, animations, a new procedural video collection, interactive exercises, a mock certification exam, and an audio glossary.
  • An anatomy and physiology section offers illustrated, in-depth information on body systems.
  • A perforated bookmark on the back cover serves as a quick, portable reminder of which stopper tops to use for various diagnostic tests.
  • Flashbacks and Flashforwards provide a cross reference to related information in previous or upcoming chapters.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Phlebotomy
1. Introduction to Phlebotomy
2. Health Care Structure
3. Safety
4. Infection Control

Unit 2: Phlebotomy Basics
5. Medical Terminology
6. Human Anatomy and Physiology
7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems

Unit 3: Specimen Collection
8. Venipuncture Equipment
9. Routine Venipuncture
10. Dermal Puncture
11. Venipuncture Complications
12. Blood Collection in Special Populations
13. Arterial Blood Collection
14. Special Collections and Procedures
15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures

Unit 4: Specimen Handling
16. Specimen Transport, Handling, and Processing
17. Point-of-Care Testing

Unit 5: Professional Issues
18. Quality Phlebotomy
19. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy
Appendix A: Metric System Measurements
Appendix B: Common English-Spanish Phrases for Phlebotomy
Appendix C: Competency Checklists
Appendix D: Common Abbreviations
Appendix E: Mock Certification Exam
Appendix F: Answers to Chapter Questions and Mock Certification Exam Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323279406
eBook ISBN:
9780323341530
eBook ISBN:
9780323289603

About the Author

Robin Warekois

Affiliations and Expertise

Pathology Outreach & Client Services, VCU Health Systems, Richmond, VA

Richard Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Sherborn, MA

