Philosophy of Anthropology and Sociology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515421, 9780080466644

Philosophy of Anthropology and Sociology

1st Edition

A Volume in the Handbook of the Philosophy of Science Series

Series Volume Editors: Stephen Turner Mark Risjord
Series Editors: Dov M. Gabbay Paul Thagard John Woods
eBook ISBN: 9780080466644
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515421
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 27th October 2006
Page Count: 900
Table of Contents

General Preface (Dov Gabbay, Paul Thagard and John Woods) Preface List of Contributors

I. Sociology and Quanitification Defining a Discipline: Sociology and its Philosophical Problems, from Its Classics to 1945 (Stephen Turner) Measurement (Joel Michell) The Intersection of Philosophy and Theory Construction: The Problem of the Origin of Elements in a Theory (Jerald Hage) Causal Models in the Social Sciences (James Woodward)

II Individualism and Holism Functional Explanation and Evolutionary Social Science (Harold Kinaid) Evolutionary Explanations (Valerie Haines) Holism and Supervenience (Julie Zahle) Levels of the Social (Daniel Little) Rational Choice (Alessandro Pizzorno)

III. Anthropology, Culture and Interpretation Ethnography and Culture (Mark Risjord) Categories and Classification in the Social Sciences (Warren Schmaus) Hermeneutic and Phenomenological Approaches (William Outhwaite) The Origins of Ethnomethodology (Michael Lynch) Philosophy of Archaeology: Philosophy in Archaeology (Alison Wylie)

IV. Rationality and Normativity Relativism and Historicism (Ian Jarvie) The Problem of Apparently Irrational Beliefs (Steven Lukes) Language and Translation (David Henderson) Practice Theory (Joe Rouse) Naturalism without Fears (Paul Roth)

V. Critical Approaches We, Heirs of Enlightenment: Critical Theory, Democracy and Social Science (James Bohman) Race in the Social Sciences (Michael Root) Feminist Anthropology and Sociology: Issues for Social Science (Sharon Crasnow) What's "New" in the Sociology of Knowledge? (John Zammito) Index

Description

This volume concerns philosophical issues that arise from the practice of anthropology and sociology. The essays cover a wide range of issues, including traditional questions in the philosophy of social science as well as those specific to these disciplines. Authors attend to the historical development of the current debates and set the stage for future work.

Key Features

· Comprehensive survey of philosophical issues in anthropology and sociology · Historical discussion of important debates · Applications to current research in anthropology and sociology

Readership

Philosophers and Social Scientists

Details

No. of pages:
900
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2007
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080466644
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515421

About the Series Volume Editors

Stephen Turner Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Florida, Tampa, U.S.A.

Mark Risjord Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Atlanta, U.S.A.

About the Series Editors

Dov M. Gabbay Series Editor

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

Paul Thagard Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo, Canada

John Woods Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

