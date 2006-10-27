Philosophy of Anthropology and Sociology

General Preface (Dov Gabbay, Paul Thagard and John Woods) Preface List of Contributors

I. Sociology and Quanitification Defining a Discipline: Sociology and its Philosophical Problems, from Its Classics to 1945 (Stephen Turner) Measurement (Joel Michell) The Intersection of Philosophy and Theory Construction: The Problem of the Origin of Elements in a Theory (Jerald Hage) Causal Models in the Social Sciences (James Woodward)

II Individualism and Holism Functional Explanation and Evolutionary Social Science (Harold Kinaid) Evolutionary Explanations (Valerie Haines) Holism and Supervenience (Julie Zahle) Levels of the Social (Daniel Little) Rational Choice (Alessandro Pizzorno)

III. Anthropology, Culture and Interpretation Ethnography and Culture (Mark Risjord) Categories and Classification in the Social Sciences (Warren Schmaus) Hermeneutic and Phenomenological Approaches (William Outhwaite) The Origins of Ethnomethodology (Michael Lynch) Philosophy of Archaeology: Philosophy in Archaeology (Alison Wylie)

IV. Rationality and Normativity Relativism and Historicism (Ian Jarvie) The Problem of Apparently Irrational Beliefs (Steven Lukes) Language and Translation (David Henderson) Practice Theory (Joe Rouse) Naturalism without Fears (Paul Roth)

V. Critical Approaches We, Heirs of Enlightenment: Critical Theory, Democracy and Social Science (James Bohman) Race in the Social Sciences (Michael Root) Feminist Anthropology and Sociology: Issues for Social Science (Sharon Crasnow) What's "New" in the Sociology of Knowledge? (John Zammito) Index