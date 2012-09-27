Phillips' Science of Dental Materials
12th Edition
Description
Learn the most up-to-date information on materials used in the dental office and laboratory today. Emphasizing practical, clinical use, as well as the physical, chemical, and biological properties of materials, this leading reference helps you stay current in this very important area of dentistry. This new full-color edition also features an extensive collection of new clinical photographs to better illustrate the topics and concepts discussed in each chapter.
Key Features
- Organization of chapters and content into four parts (General Classes and Properties of Dental Materials; Auxiliary Dental Materials; Direct Restorative Materials; and Indirect Restorative Materials) presents the material in a logical and effective way for better comprehension and readability.
- Balance between materials science and manipulation bridges the gap of knowledge between dentists and lab technicians.
- Major emphasis on biocompatibility serves as a useful guide for clinicians and educators on material safety.
- Distinguished contributor pool lends credibility and experience to each topic discussed.
- Critical thinking questions appearing in boxes throughout each chapter stimulate thinking and encourage classroom discussion of key concepts and principles.
- Key terms presented at the beginning of each chapter helps familiarize readers with key terms so you may better comprehend text material.
Table of Contents
Part I: General Classes and Properties of Dental Materials
1. Overview of Preventive and Restorative Materials
2. Atomic and Molecular Structure of Materials
3. Chemical and Physical Properties of Solids
4. Mechanical Properties of Solids
5. Cast Metal, Electrodeposited Metal, and Metallurgical Principles
6. Dental Polymers
7. Biocompatibility
Part II: Auxiliary Dental Materials
8. Impression Materials
9. Gypsum Products
10. Dental Waxes, Metal Casting Investments, and Casting Procedures
11. Finishing and Polishing Materials
Part III: Direct Restorative Materials
12. Bonding and Bonding agents
13. Restorative Resins and Cements
14. Dental Cements
15. Dental Amalgam
Part IV: Indirect Restorative Materials
16. Dental Casting and Soldering Alloys
17. Wrought Alloys
18. Dental Ceramics
19. Denture Base Resins
20. Dental Implants
21. Emerging technologies NEW!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 27th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242059
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748136
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724189
About the Editor
Kenneth Anusavice
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Dental Biomaterials, College of Dentistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL