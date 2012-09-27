Phillips' Science of Dental Materials - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9781437724189, 9780323242059

Phillips' Science of Dental Materials

12th Edition

Editors: Kenneth Anusavice Chiayi Shen H. Ralph Rawls
eBook ISBN: 9780323242059
eBook ISBN: 9781455748136
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724189
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th September 2012
Page Count: 592
Description

Learn the most up-to-date information on materials used in the dental office and laboratory today. Emphasizing practical, clinical use, as well as the physical, chemical, and biological properties of materials, this leading reference helps you stay current in this very important area of dentistry. This new full-color edition also features an extensive collection of new clinical photographs to better illustrate the topics and concepts discussed in each chapter.

Key Features

    • Organization of chapters and content into four parts (General Classes and Properties of Dental Materials; Auxiliary Dental Materials; Direct Restorative Materials; and Indirect Restorative Materials) presents the material in a logical and effective way for better comprehension and readability.

    • Balance between materials science and manipulation bridges the gap of knowledge between dentists and lab technicians.

    • Major emphasis on biocompatibility serves as a useful guide for clinicians and educators on material safety.

    • Distinguished contributor pool lends credibility and experience to each topic discussed.

    • Critical thinking questions appearing in boxes throughout each chapter stimulate thinking and encourage classroom discussion of key concepts and principles.

    • Key terms presented at the beginning of each chapter helps familiarize readers with key terms so you may better comprehend text material.

    Table of Contents

    Part I: General Classes and Properties of Dental Materials

    1. Overview of Preventive and Restorative Materials

    2. Atomic and Molecular Structure of Materials

    3. Chemical and Physical Properties of Solids

    4. Mechanical Properties of Solids

    5. Cast Metal, Electrodeposited Metal, and Metallurgical Principles

    6. Dental Polymers

    7. Biocompatibility

    Part II: Auxiliary Dental Materials

    8. Impression Materials

    9. Gypsum Products

    10. Dental Waxes, Metal Casting Investments, and Casting Procedures

    11. Finishing and Polishing Materials

    Part III: Direct Restorative Materials

    12. Bonding and Bonding agents

    13. Restorative Resins and Cements

    14. Dental Cements

    15. Dental Amalgam

    Part IV: Indirect Restorative Materials

    16. Dental Casting and Soldering Alloys

    17. Wrought Alloys

    18. Dental Ceramics

    19. Denture Base Resins

    20. Dental Implants

    21. Emerging technologies NEW!

    Details

