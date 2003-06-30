Phillips' Science of Dental Materials
11th Edition
Description
The 11th edition of this leading reference is an outstanding, scientifically based source of information in the field of dental materials science. It presents up-to-date information on materials that are used in the dental office and laboratory every day, emphasizing practical, clinical use, as well as the physical, chemical, and biological properties of materials. Extensive new clinical photographs in this edition illustrate the topics, and color plates are integrated close to related concepts as they're discussed in each chapter. A new glossary of key terms found at the beginning of every chapter defines terms in the appropriate context of the chapter's discussion. Also in this edition, critical thinking questions throughout the book stimulate the readers' curiosity on specific topics, test their existing knowledge, and heighten their awareness of important or controversial subjects.
Key Features
- Content outlines at the beginning of each chapter provide a quick reference for specific topics.
- The roles played by key organizations in ensuring the safety and efficacy of dental materials and devices are described - such as the American Dental Association, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the International Organization for Standardization, and the Fédération Dentaire Internationale.
- Up-to-date Selected Readings are presented at the end of each chapter to direct readers to supplemental literature on each topic.
- Numerous boxes and tables throughout summarize and illustrate key concepts and compare characteristics and properties of various dental materials.
- Distinguished contributors lend their credibility and experience to the text.
Table of Contents
Part I General Classes and Properties of Dental Materials
Chapter 1 Overview of Materials Used in Dentistry
Chapter 2 Atomic and Molecular Structure of Materials
Chapter 3 Physical Properties of Solids and Viscous Liquids
Chapter 4 Mechanical Properties of Materials
Chapter 5 Solidification and Microstructure of Cast Dental Alloys
Chapter 6 Equilibrium Phases in Cast Alloys
Chapter 7 Dental Polymers
Chapter 8 Biocompatibility of Materials Used in Dentistry
Part II Auxiliary Dental Materials
Chapter 9 Impression Materials
Chapter 10 Gypsum Products
Chapter 11 Dental Waxes
Chapter 12 Casting Investments and Procedures
Chapter 13 Finishing and Polishing Abrasives and Procedures
Part III Direct Restorative Materials
Chapter 14 Bonding
Chapter 15 Restorative Resins
Chapter 16 Dental Cements
Chapter 17 Dental Amalgams
Chapter 18 Direct-filling Gold
Part IV Indirect Restorative Materials
Chapter 19 Dental Casting and Soldering Alloys
Chapter 20 Wrought Metals
Chapter 21 Dental Ceramics
Chapter 22 Denture Base Resins
Chapter 23 Dental Implants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2003
- Published:
- 30th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437725490
About the Author
Kenneth Anusavice
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Dental Biomaterials, College of Dentistry, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL