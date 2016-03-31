Phenotyping Crop Plants for Physiological and Biochemical Traits
1st Edition
Description
Phenotyping Crop Plants for Physiological and Biochemical Traits presents a proven range of methodologies and practices for effective, efficient, and appropriate typing of crop plants. By addressing the basic principles and precautions needed when conducting crop-based experiments, this book guides the reader in selecting the appropriate method based on the growing environment, whether greenhouse, pot, field, or liquid (hydroponic). By addressing the quantification of seed traits related to growth experiments, including their viability and vigor, this book presents methodology options for optimum yield based on potential abiotic stresses.
Key Features
- Discusses various methods that can contribute to phenotyping of crop plants for various physiological and biochemical traits
- Presents reliable techniques for phenotyping or quantifying plant characters during varied climatic conditions
- Provides insights for selecting appropriate methodologies for specific crop growing situations
- Identifies the most appropriate protocols and methods for analyzing crop traits
Readership
Researchers and students of Agriculture, Horticulture, sericulture and Forestry sciences, as well as conventional and molecular biologists involved in crop research
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section 1
1. Various Methods of Concluding Crop Experiments
Section 2
2. Seed Physiological and Biochemical Traits
Section 3
3. Plant Growth Measurements
4. Photosynthetic Rates
5. Drought Tolerance Traits
6. Other Drought Tolerant Traits
7. Tissue Water Related Traits
8. Heat Stress Tolerance Traits
9. Oxidative Stress Tolerance Traits
10. Salinity Tolerance Traits
Section 4
11. Kernel Quality Traits
12. Carbohydrates and Related Enzymes
13. Nitrogen Compounds and Related Enzymes
14. Other Biochemical Traits
15. Plant Pigments
16. Growth Regulators
Section 5
17. Analytic Techniques
Appendices
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 31st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041109
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040737
About the Author
P. Sudhakar
Presently he is handling one UGC project as principal investigator. He was honored with Meritorious Research Scientist award by the Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, A.P., India. He handled one national project and two state plan projects as Principal Investigator and 7 projects as Associate leader. He has published 85 research papers in various reputed national and international journals. He attended several national and international conferences. He has got 17 years experience in teaching and research and guided one post graduate student as chairman and 17 post graduate students as member. He is instrumental in releasing drought tolerant varieties viz., Abhaya, Greeshma, Rohini and Dharani.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist & Head Crop Physiology, Institute of Frontier Technology Regional Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University, Tirupati, AP
P. Latha
Dr. P. Latha has handled one state plan project as Principal Investigator. She is one of the team members in releasing drought tolerant variety Dharani. She has published 27 research papers in various reputed national and international journals. She has 7 years of experience in research and guided two post graduate students as chairman 8 post graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist (Crop Physiology), Institute of Frontier Technology Regional Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University, Tirupati, AP
PV Reddy
Dr. PV Reedy handled three international and one national project as Principal Investigator. He was the founder of Phenotyping lab at Regional Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University, Tirupati. He is instrumental in releasing drought tolerant varieties viz., Abhaya, Greeshma and Rohini.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director of Research (Rtd.), Regional Agricultural Research Station, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University, Tirupati, AP