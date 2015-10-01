Phase Transitions in Foods
2nd Edition
Description
Phase Transitions in Foods, Second Edition, assembles the most recent research and theories on the topic, describing the phase and state transitions that affect technological properties of biological materials occurring in food processing and storage. It covers the role of water as a plasticizer, the effect of transitions on mechanical and chemical changes, and the application of modeling in predicting stability rates of change.
The volume presents methods for detecting changes in the physical state and various techniques used to analyze phase behavior of biopolymers and food components. It should become a valuable resource for anyone involved with food engineering, processing, storage, and quality, as well as those working on related properties of pharmaceuticals and other biopolymers.
Key Features
- Contains descriptions of non-fat food solids as "biopolymers" which exhibit physical properties that are highly dependent on temperature, time, and water content
- Details the effects of water on the state and stability of foods
- Includes information on changes occurring in state and physicochemical properties during processing and storage
- The only book on phase and state transitions written specifically for the applications in food industry, product development, and research
Readership
Industrial researchers directly involved with food processing and product development, food science researchers and food science students (food engineering and food chemistry). Also of interest to agricultural and chemical engineers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to phase transitions
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Thermodynamics
- 1.3 Characterization of Phase Transitions
- References
Chapter 2. Physical state and molecular mobility
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Crystallization and Melting
- 2.3 The Physical State of Amorphous Materials
- 2.4 Molecular Mobility and Plasticization
- References
Chapter 3. Methodology
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Determination of the Physical State and Crystallinity
- 3.3 Determination of Physical State and Molecular Mobility
- 3.4 Determination of Transition Temperatures and Structural Relaxations
- References
Chapter 4. Water and phase transitions
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Properties of Water
- 4.3 Water in Foods
- References
Chapter 5. Food components and polymers
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Carbohydrates
- 5.3 Proteins
- 5.4 Lipids
- References
Chapter 6. Prediction of the physical state
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Prediction of Plasticization
- 6.3 Mechanical Properties and Flow
- 6.4 Stiffness
- References
Chapter 7. Time-dependent phenomena
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Time-Dependent Properties of the Physical State
- 7.3 Collapse Phenomena
- 7.4 Crystallization and Recrystallization
- References
Chapter 8. Reaction kinetics
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Principles of Reaction Kinetics
- 8.3 Kinetics in Amorphous Foods
- References
Chapter 9. Food processing and storage
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Food Processing
- 9.3 Food Formulation and Storage
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124079229
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124080867
About the Author
Yrjo H Roos
Yrjo¨ H. Roos is Professor of Food Technology and Head of School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College, Cork, Ireland. He holds MSc and PhD from University of Helsinki. He has extensive experience from appointments in the Dairy Industry and universities in the USA, Finland and Ireland. His research in Food Science and Engineering covers Physical Chemistry of Foods and Food Materials Science, particularly Phase and State Transitions in Food Processing and Storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Food Technology and Head of the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College, Cork, Ireland
Stephan Drusch
Stephan Drusch is Professor for Food Technology and Food Material Science at the Technische Universita¨t Berlin. He studied at the University of Kiel (Diploma, PhD) and worked as a researcher in the dairy industry, at the University of Kiel and the University of Milan. His research activites focus on structure-function relationships in food processing with emphasis on dispersed systems and the encapsulation of food ingredients.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Food Technology and Food Material Science at Technische Universität Berlin, Germany
Reviews
"Collates a wealth of information that constitutes a reference source not only for food technologists and engineers but also, and perhaps more importantly, for proteins chemists, microbiologists, enzymologists, and the like, although they may not realize it without a careful reading...The book is the first to draw together salient information on phase and state transitions and the consequences of those transitions on the mechanical and physicochemical properties of foods, polymers, and some biological materials. As such, the book will become an essential reference text." --Journal of Food Composition and Analysis