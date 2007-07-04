Phase Transformations, Volume 12
1st Edition
Examples from Titanium and Zirconium Alloys
Table of Contents
- Phases and crystal structures
- Classification of phase transformations
- Solidification, Vitrification, crystallization and formation of quasicrystalline and nanocrystalline structures
- Martensitic transformations
- Ordering in intermetallics
- Transformations related to omega structures
- Diffusional transformations
- Interstitial ordering
- Epilogue
Description
The terms phase transitions and phase transformations are often used in an interchangeable manner in the metallurgical literature.
In Phase Transformations, transformations driven by pressure changes, radiation and deformation and those occurring in nanoscale multilayers are brought to the fore. Order-disorder transformations, many of which constitute very good examples of continuous transformations, are dealt with in a comprehensive manner.
Almost all types of phase transformations and reactions that are commonly encountered in inorganic materials are covered and the underlying thermodynamic, kinetic and crystallographic aspects elucidated.
Key Features
- Shows readers the advancements in the field - due to enhanced computing power and superior experimental capability
- Drawing upon the background and the research experience of the authors, bringing together a wealth of experience
- Written essentially from a physical metallurgists view point
Readership
For students, research workers and professionals in the field, including chemists, metallurgists, ceramists, solid-state physicists, metallurgists and mineralogists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 4th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548791
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080421452
About the Authors
Srikumar Banerjee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, Materials Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, India
Pradip Mukhopadhyay Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Metallurgy Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Trombay, Bombay, India