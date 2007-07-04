Phase Transformations, Volume 12

The terms phase transitions and phase transformations are often used in an interchangeable manner in the metallurgical literature.

In Phase Transformations, transformations driven by pressure changes, radiation and deformation and those occurring in nanoscale multilayers are brought to the fore. Order-disorder transformations, many of which constitute very good examples of continuous transformations, are dealt with in a comprehensive manner.

Almost all types of phase transformations and reactions that are commonly encountered in inorganic materials are covered and the underlying thermodynamic, kinetic and crystallographic aspects elucidated.