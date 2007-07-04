Phase Transformations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080421452, 9780080548791

Phase Transformations, Volume 12

1st Edition

Examples from Titanium and Zirconium Alloys

Authors: Srikumar Banerjee Pradip Mukhopadhyay
eBook ISBN: 9780080548791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080421452
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th July 2007
Page Count: 840
Table of Contents

  1. Phases and crystal structures
  2. Classification of phase transformations
  3. Solidification, Vitrification, crystallization and formation of quasicrystalline and nanocrystalline structures
  4. Martensitic transformations
  5. Ordering in intermetallics
  6. Transformations related to omega structures
  7. Diffusional transformations
  8. Interstitial ordering
  9. Epilogue

Description

The terms phase transitions and phase transformations are often used in an interchangeable manner in the metallurgical literature.

In Phase Transformations, transformations driven by pressure changes, radiation and deformation and those occurring in nanoscale multilayers are brought to the fore. Order-disorder transformations, many of which constitute very good examples of continuous transformations, are dealt with in a comprehensive manner.

Almost all types of phase transformations and reactions that are commonly encountered in inorganic materials are covered and the underlying thermodynamic, kinetic and crystallographic aspects elucidated.

Key Features

  • Shows readers the advancements in the field - due to enhanced computing power and superior experimental capability
  • Drawing upon the background and the research experience of the authors, bringing together a wealth of experience
  • Written essentially from a physical metallurgists view point

Readership

For students, research workers and professionals in the field, including chemists, metallurgists, ceramists, solid-state physicists, metallurgists and mineralogists

Details

No. of pages:
840
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080548791
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080421452

About the Authors

Srikumar Banerjee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, Materials Group, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, India

Pradip Mukhopadhyay Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Metallurgy Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Trombay, Bombay, India

