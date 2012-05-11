Phase Transformations in Steels
1st Edition
Diffusionless Transformations, High Strength Steels, Modelling and Advanced Analytical Techniques
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Foreword
Introduction
Part I: Diffusionless transformations
Chapter 1: Crystallography of martensite transformations in steels
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Martensite transformations in steels
1.3 Phenomenological theory of martensite crystallography (PTMC)
1.4 The post phenomenological theory of martensite crystallography (PTMC) period
1.5 Strain energy – the Eshelby/Christian model and the infinitesimal deformation (ID) approach
1.6 Interfacial dislocation models
1.7 Future trends
1.8 Conclusions
Chapter 2: Morphology and substructure of martensite in steels
Abstract:
2.1 Morphology and crystallographic features of martensite in ferrous alloys
2.2 Morphology and substructure of lath martensite
2.3 Morphology and substructure of lenticular martensite
2.4 Morphology and substructure of thin plate martensite
2.5 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Kinetics of martensite transformations in steels
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Mechanism and kinetics of martensitic transformation
3.3 Mechanically induced transformations
3.4 Transformation plasticity constitutive relations and applications
3.5 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Shape memory in ferrous alloys
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fe-Pt alloys
4.3 Fe-Ni and Fe-Ni-C alloys
4.4 Fe-Ni-Co-based alloys
4.5 Austenitic stainless steels with low stacking fault energy (SFE)
4.6 Fe-Mn-based alloys
4.7 Summary
4.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: Tempering of martensite in carbon steels
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Martensitic microstructures prior to tempering heat treatments
5.3 Classification of aging and tempering stages: general considerations
5.4 Changes in martensitic fine structure due to aging
5.5 The stages of tempering
5.6 Conclusions
Part II: Phase transformations in high strength steels
Chapter 6: Phase transformations in microalloyed high strength low alloy (HSLA) steels
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction to microalloyed high strength low alloy (HSLA) steels
6.2 Brief historical review of the development of microalloyed steels
6.3 Solubility of microalloying elements in austenite and ferrite
6.4 Precipitation
6.5 Effects of microalloying on transformation kinetics
6.6 Phase transformations during high strength low alloy (HSLA) steels processing
6.7 Controlled processed ferrite/bainite and acicular ferrite steels
6.8 Conclusions and future trends
6.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 7: Phase transformations in transformation induced plasticity (TRIP)-assisted multiphase steels
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Historical perspectives on the emergence of transformation induced plasticity (TRIP)-assisted multiphase steels
7.3 Influence of parameters of the thermomechanical process on the formation of multiphase microstructures containing retained austenite
7.4 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 8: Phase transformations in quenched and partitioned steels
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction to the quenching and partitioning concept
8.2 Microstructure development fundamentals and alloy designs
8.3 Mechanical behavior, potential applications, and implementation status
8.4 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Phase transformations in advanced bainitic steels
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Design of third generation of advanced high strength steels
9.3 Carbide-free bainitic steels: a material ready for the nanocentury
9.4 Conclusions and future trends
9.5 Acknowledgement
Chapter 10: Phase transformations in high manganese twinning-induced plasticity (TWIP) steels
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fe-Mn-X alloys
10.3 Strain-induced twinning
10.4 Twinning-induced plasticity (TWIP) industrialization
10.5 Conclusions
10.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 11: Phase transformations in maraging steels
Abstract:
11.1 State of the art of ultra high strength steels
11.2 Types of maraging steels
11.3 Microstructure and precipitates in maraging steels
11.4 Reverted austenite and mechanical properties
11.5 Evolution of precipitates and the overall process
11.6 Precipitation kinetic theory in Fe-12Ni-6Mn maraging type alloy
11.7 Research trends
Part III: Modelling phase transformations
Chapter 12: First principles in modelling phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ab initio description of phase stability of pure iron
12.3 Ab initio phase stability of iron carbides
12.4 Substitutional alloying elements
12.5 Ab initio description of diffusivity in bcc Fe
12.6 Future trends
Chapter 13: Phase field modelling of phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Phase field methodology
13.3 Austenite formation
13.4 Austenite decomposition
13.5 Future trends
Chapter 14: Molecular dynamics modeling of martensitic transformations in steels
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Interatomic interaction potentials
14.3 Martensitic transformations in iron: case studies
14.4 Transformations in ferrous nanosystems
14.5 Conclusions and future trends
14.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 15: Neural networks modeling of phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Essence of the method
15.3 On the quest of critical temperatures
15.4 Determining microstructural parameters
15.5 Development of continuous cooling transformation (CCT) diagrams
15.6 Conclusions and future trends
Part IV: Advanced analytical techniques for studying phase transformations in steels
Chapter 16: Application of modern transmission electron microscopy (TEM) techniques to the study of phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) sample preparation
16.3 Conventional transmission electron microscopy (CTEM) of steels
16.4 Modern transmission electron microscopy (TEM) of steels
16.5 In-situ transmission electron microscopy (TEM)
16.6 Future trends: emerging transmission electron microscopy (TEM) techniques
16.8 Conclusions
Chapter 17: Atom probe tomography for studying phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Outline of the technique
17.3 Specimen requirements
17.4 Recent developments
17.5 Interpretation of data
17.6 Characterizing and understanding phase transformations in various steels
17.7 Future trends
17.8 Conclusion
17.9 Acknowledgments
Chapter 18: Electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) techniques for studying phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Fundamentals of the electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) technique
18.3 The current standard of 2D electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD) applications
18.4 3D electron backscatter diffraction (3D-EBSD)
18.5 Conclusions and future development of the technique
Chapter 19: Application of synchrotron and neutron scattering techniques for tracking phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 X-ray and neutron scattering techniques
19.3 Measurements of phase transformation in steels
19.4 Conclusions and future trends
19.5 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
The processing-microstructure-property relationships in steels continue to present challenges to researchers because of the complexity of phase transformation reactions and the wide spectrum of microstructures and properties achievable. This major two-volume work summarises the current state of research on phase transformations in steels and its implications for the emergence of new steels with enhanced engineering properties.
Volume 2 reviews current research on diffusionless transformations and phase transformations in high strength steels, as well as advances in modelling and analytical techniques which underpin this research. Chapters in part one discuss the crystallography and kinetics of martensite transformations, the morphology, substructure and tempering of martensite as well as shape memory in ferrous alloys. Part two summarises research on phase transformations in high strength low alloy (HSLA) steels, transformation induced plasticity (TRIP)-assisted multiphase steels, quenched and partitioned steels, advanced nanostructured bainitic steels, high manganese twinning induced plasticity (TWIP) and maraging steels. The final two parts of the book review advances in modelling and the use of advanced analytical techniques to improve our understanding of phase transformations in steels.
With its distinguished editors and distinguished international team of contributors, the two volumes of Phase transformations in steels is a standard reference for all those researching the properties of steel and developing new steels in such areas as automotive engineering, oil and gas and energy production.
Key Features
- Alongside its companion volume, this major two-volume work summarises the current state of research on phase transformations in steels
- Reviews research on diffusionless transformations and phase transformations in high strength steels
- Examines advances in modelling and the use of advanced analytical techniques to improve understanding of phase transformations in steels
Readership
Scientists, metallurgical engineers and senior technicians in research and development laboratories, designers and fabricators, as well as academics and students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 11th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096111
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699710
Reviews
"The two volumes represent a thorough study on this subject...gives a better understanding on microstructural and mechanical behavior of steels, predict their lifetime evolution and act to prevent material degradation and significant environmental impacts."--International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 2-13
A new and comprehensive book on phase transformations is both timely and welcome… The various chapters bring nicely up-to-date the vast knowledge of steel transformations in the literature., Professor Ted Massalski, Carnegie Mellon University, USA (from the Foreword)
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Elena Pereloma Editor
Elena Pereloma is Professor of Physical Metallurgy and Director of the BlueScope Steel Metallurgy Centre at the University of Wollongong, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wollongong, Australia
David Edmonds Editor
David V. Edmonds is Emeritus Professor of Metallurgy at University of Leeds, UK. Both have made major contributions to steel research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK