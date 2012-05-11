Phase Transformations in Steels
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Diffusion-Controlled Transformations
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of phase transformations
Chapter 1: The historical development of phase transformations understanding in ferrous alloys
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The legacy of ferrous technology, characterization, and understanding prior to 1880
1.3 The recognition of ferrous phase transformations in the first period (1880–1925)
1.4 The consolidation of ferrous phase transformations in the second period (1925–1970)
1.5 Conclusion
1.6 Bibliography
Chapter 2: Thermodynamics of phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction: the use of thermodynamics in phase transformations
2.2 External and internal variables
2.3 The state of equilibrium
2.4 The combined first and second law – its application
2.5 The calculation of thermodynamic properties and equilibrium under fixed T, P and composition
2.6 Gibbs energy of phases in steel – the Calphad method
2.7 Various kinds of phase diagrams
2.8 Effect of interfaces
2.9 Thermodynamics of fluctuations in equilibrium systems
2.10 Thermodynamics of nucleation
Chapter 3: Fundamentals of diffusion in phase transformations
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Driving forces of simultaneous processes
3.3 Atomistic model of diffusion
3.4 Change to a new frame of reference
3.5 Evaluation of mobilities
3.6 Trapping and transition to diffusionless transformation
3.7 Future trends
3.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 4: Kinetics of phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 General kinetic models
4.3 Geometrical/microstructural aspects in kinetics
4.4 Nucleation
4.5 Growth
4.6 Experimental methods
4.7 Industrial relevance
4.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 5: Structure, energy and migration of phase boundaries in steels
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Atomic structure of phase boundaries
5.3 Free energies of phase boundaries
5.4 Migration of phase boundaries
5.5 Conclusions and future trends
Part II: Diffusion-controlled transformations
Chapter 6: Fundamentals of ferrite formation in steels
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Crystallography
6.3 Transformation ranges
6.4 Nucleation
6.5 Growth
6.6 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Proeutectoid ferrite and cementite transformations in steels
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Temperature-composition range of formation of proeutectoid ferrite and cementite
7.3 The Dubé morphological classification system
7.4 Three-dimensional morphological classifications
7.5 Crystallographic orientation relationships with austenite
7.6 Habit plane, growth direction and interfacial structure of proeutectoid precipitates
7.7 Future trends
7.8 Source of further information and advice
7.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: The formation of pearlite in steels
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 An overview of the pearlite reaction
8.3 Crystallographic aspects of the reaction
8.4 The role of alloying elements
8.5 The deformation of pearlite
8.6 Future trends in pearlitic steels
8.7 Sources of further information and advice
8.8 Acknowledgements
Chapter 9: Nature and kinetics of the massive austenite-ferrite phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Kinetic information based on thermal analysis
9.3 Modular phase transformation model
9.4 Characteristics of normal and abnormal transformations
9.5 Kinetics of the normal transformation
9.6 Kinetics of the abnormal transformation
9.7 Transition from diffusion-controlled growth to interface-controlled growth
9.8 Transition from interface-controlled growth to diffusion-controlled growth
9.9 Massive transformation under uniaxial compressive stress
9.10 Conclusion
Part III: Bainite and diffusional-displacive transformations
Chapter 10: Mechanisms of bainite transformation in steels
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bainite: general characteristics
10.3 Diffusion-controlled growth mechanism
10.4 Displacive mechanism of transformation
10.5 Summary and conclusion
Chapter 11: Carbide-containing bainite in steels
Abstract:
11.1 Definitions of bainite structure
11.2 Crystallography and related characteristics of ferrite in bainite
11.3 Characteristics of carbide precipitation in bainite structure
11.4 Future trends
Chapter 12: Carbide-free bainite in steels
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Influence of silicon on cementite precipitation in steels
12.3 Carbon distribution during the carbide-free bainite reaction
12.4 Microstructural observations of plastic accommodation in carbide-free bainite
12.5 Conclusions
12.6 Acknowledgement
Chapter 13: Kinetics of bainite transformation in steels
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Transformation diagrams
13.3 Nucleation and growth of bainite
13.4 Start temperature of bainite
13.5 Effect of alloying elements
13.6 Overall kinetics
13.7 Conclusions
13.8 Acknowledgement
Part IV: Additional driving forces for transformations
Chapter 14: Nucleation and growth during the austenite-to-ferrite phase transformation in steels after plastic deformation
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Background
14.3 Experiments and simulations on the effect of plastic deformation on ferrite formation
14.4 Future trends and conclusion
Chapter 15: Dynamic strain-induced ferrite transformation (DSIT) in steels
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 What limits grain refinement in conventional static transformation?
15.3 Ultrafine ferrite formation in steels
15.4 Nature of the transformation
15.5 Modelling
15.6 Can grain sizes less than 1 μm be achieved?
15.7 Industrial implementation
15.8 Future trends
15.9 Conclusions
15.10 Acknowledgements
Chapter 16: The effect of a magnetic field on phase transformations in steels
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Evolution of the magnetic field generators
16.3 Basic mechanisms of field influence on a phase transformation in steels
16.4 Effect of magnetic field on phase equilibrium and transformation
16.5 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 17: The effect of heating rate on reverse transformations in steels and Fe-Ni-based alloys
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Effect of heating rate on austenite formation in steels
17.3 Effect of heating rate on austenite microstructure after γ → α(αï€ˆ) → γ phase transformations in quenched steels
17.4 Effect of rapid heating on mechanical properties of steels and its applications
17.5 Effect of heating rate on the reverse austenite transformation in Fe-Ni-based alloys
17.6 Conclusions
Index
Description
The processing-microstructure-property relationships in steels continue to present challenges to researchers because of the complexity of phase transformation reactions and the wide spectrum of microstructures and properties achievable. This major two-volume work summarises the current state of research on phase transformations in steels and its implications for the emergence of new steels with enhanced engineering properties.
Volume 1 reviews fundamentals and diffusion-controlled phase transformations. After a historical overview, chapters in part one discuss fundamental principles of thermodynamics, diffusion and kinetics as well as phase boundary interfaces. Chapters in part two go on to consider ferrite formation, proeutectoid ferrite and cementite transformations, pearlite formation and massive austenite-ferrite phase transformations. Part three discusses the mechanisms of bainite transformations, including carbide-containing and carbide-free bainite. The final part of the book considers additional driving forces for transformation including nucleation and growth during austenite-to-ferrite phase transformations, dynamic strain-induced ferrite transformations (DIST) as well as the effects of magnetic fields and heating rates.
With its distinguished editors and distinguished international team of contributors, the two volumes of Phase transformations in steels is a standard reference for all those researching the properties of steel and developing new steels in such areas as automotive engineering, oil and gas and energy production.
Key Features
- Discusses the fundamental principles of thermodynamics, diffusion and kinetics
- Considers various transformations, including ferrite formation, proeutectoid ferrite and cementite transformations
- Considers additional driving forces for transformation including nucleation and growth during austenite-to-ferrite phase transformations
Readership
Scientists, metallurgical engineers and senior technicians in research and development laboratories, designers and fabricators, as well as academics and students.
Details
No. of pages: 656
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 11th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096104
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699703
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081016275
Reviews
"The two volumes represent a thorough study on this subject...gives a better understanding on microstructural and mechanical behavior of steels, predict their lifetime evolution and act to prevent material degradation and significant environmental impacts." --International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 2-13
"A new and comprehensive book on phase transformations is both timely and welcome. The various chapters bring nicely up-to-date the vast knowledge of steel transformations in the literature." --Professor Ted Massalski, Carnegie Mellon University, USA (from the Foreword)
"This book updates works on diffusion-controlled phase transformations in steels. Researchers will find it essential for reference." --Materials World
About the Editors
Elena Pereloma Editor
Elena Pereloma is Professor of Physical Metallurgy and Director of the BlueScope Steel Metallurgy Centre at the University of Wollongong, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wollongong, Australia
David Edmonds Editor
David V. Edmonds is Emeritus Professor of Metallurgy at University of Leeds, UK. Both have made major contributions to steel research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK