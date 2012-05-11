Phase Transformations in Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699703, 9780857096104

Phase Transformations in Steels

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Diffusion-Controlled Transformations

Editors: Elena Pereloma David Edmonds
eBook ISBN: 9780857096104
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699703
Paperback ISBN: 9780081016275
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th May 2012
Page Count: 656
Table of Contents

Part I: Fundamentals of phase transformations

Chapter 1: The historical development of phase transformations understanding in ferrous alloys

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The legacy of ferrous technology, characterization, and understanding prior to 1880

1.3 The recognition of ferrous phase transformations in the first period (1880–1925)

1.4 The consolidation of ferrous phase transformations in the second period (1925–1970)

1.5 Conclusion

1.6 Bibliography

Chapter 2: Thermodynamics of phase transformations in steels

2.1 Introduction: the use of thermodynamics in phase transformations

2.2 External and internal variables

2.3 The state of equilibrium

2.4 The combined first and second law – its application

2.5 The calculation of thermodynamic properties and equilibrium under fixed T, P and composition

2.6 Gibbs energy of phases in steel – the Calphad method

2.7 Various kinds of phase diagrams

2.8 Effect of interfaces

2.9 Thermodynamics of fluctuations in equilibrium systems

2.10 Thermodynamics of nucleation

Chapter 3: Fundamentals of diffusion in phase transformations

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Driving forces of simultaneous processes

3.3 Atomistic model of diffusion

3.4 Change to a new frame of reference

3.5 Evaluation of mobilities

3.6 Trapping and transition to diffusionless transformation

3.7 Future trends

3.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 4: Kinetics of phase transformations in steels

4.1 Introduction

4.2 General kinetic models

4.3 Geometrical/microstructural aspects in kinetics

4.4 Nucleation

4.5 Growth

4.6 Experimental methods

4.7 Industrial relevance

4.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 5: Structure, energy and migration of phase boundaries in steels

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Atomic structure of phase boundaries

5.3 Free energies of phase boundaries

5.4 Migration of phase boundaries

5.5 Conclusions and future trends

Part II: Diffusion-controlled transformations

Chapter 6: Fundamentals of ferrite formation in steels

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crystallography

6.3 Transformation ranges

6.4 Nucleation

6.5 Growth

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Proeutectoid ferrite and cementite transformations in steels

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Temperature-composition range of formation of proeutectoid ferrite and cementite

7.3 The Dubé morphological classification system

7.4 Three-dimensional morphological classifications

7.5 Crystallographic orientation relationships with austenite

7.6 Habit plane, growth direction and interfacial structure of proeutectoid precipitates

7.7 Future trends

7.8 Source of further information and advice

7.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: The formation of pearlite in steels

8.1 Introduction

8.2 An overview of the pearlite reaction

8.3 Crystallographic aspects of the reaction

8.4 The role of alloying elements

8.5 The deformation of pearlite

8.6 Future trends in pearlitic steels

8.7 Sources of further information and advice

8.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: Nature and kinetics of the massive austenite-ferrite phase transformations in steels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Kinetic information based on thermal analysis

9.3 Modular phase transformation model

9.4 Characteristics of normal and abnormal transformations

9.5 Kinetics of the normal transformation

9.6 Kinetics of the abnormal transformation

9.7 Transition from diffusion-controlled growth to interface-controlled growth

9.8 Transition from interface-controlled growth to diffusion-controlled growth

9.9 Massive transformation under uniaxial compressive stress

9.10 Conclusion

Part III: Bainite and diffusional-displacive transformations

Chapter 10: Mechanisms of bainite transformation in steels

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bainite: general characteristics

10.3 Diffusion-controlled growth mechanism

10.4 Displacive mechanism of transformation

10.5 Summary and conclusion

Chapter 11: Carbide-containing bainite in steels

11.1 Definitions of bainite structure

11.2 Crystallography and related characteristics of ferrite in bainite

11.3 Characteristics of carbide precipitation in bainite structure

11.4 Future trends

Chapter 12: Carbide-free bainite in steels

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Influence of silicon on cementite precipitation in steels

12.3 Carbon distribution during the carbide-free bainite reaction

12.4 Microstructural observations of plastic accommodation in carbide-free bainite

12.5 Conclusions

12.6 Acknowledgement

Chapter 13: Kinetics of bainite transformation in steels

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Transformation diagrams

13.3 Nucleation and growth of bainite

13.4 Start temperature of bainite

13.5 Effect of alloying elements

13.6 Overall kinetics

13.7 Conclusions

13.8 Acknowledgement

Part IV: Additional driving forces for transformations

Chapter 14: Nucleation and growth during the austenite-to-ferrite phase transformation in steels after plastic deformation

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Background

14.3 Experiments and simulations on the effect of plastic deformation on ferrite formation

14.4 Future trends and conclusion

Chapter 15: Dynamic strain-induced ferrite transformation (DSIT) in steels

15.1 Introduction

15.2 What limits grain refinement in conventional static transformation?

15.3 Ultrafine ferrite formation in steels

15.4 Nature of the transformation

15.5 Modelling

15.6 Can grain sizes less than 1 μm be achieved?

15.7 Industrial implementation

15.8 Future trends

15.9 Conclusions

15.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 16: The effect of a magnetic field on phase transformations in steels

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Evolution of the magnetic field generators

16.3 Basic mechanisms of field influence on a phase transformation in steels

16.4 Effect of magnetic field on phase equilibrium and transformation

16.5 Future trends and conclusions

Chapter 17: The effect of heating rate on reverse transformations in steels and Fe-Ni-based alloys

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Effect of heating rate on austenite formation in steels

17.3 Effect of heating rate on austenite microstructure after γ → α(αï€ˆ) → γ phase transformations in quenched steels

17.4 Effect of rapid heating on mechanical properties of steels and its applications

17.5 Effect of heating rate on the reverse austenite transformation in Fe-Ni-based alloys

17.6 Conclusions

Index

The processing-microstructure-property relationships in steels continue to present challenges to researchers because of the complexity of phase transformation reactions and the wide spectrum of microstructures and properties achievable. This major two-volume work summarises the current state of research on phase transformations in steels and its implications for the emergence of new steels with enhanced engineering properties.

Volume 1 reviews fundamentals and diffusion-controlled phase transformations. After a historical overview, chapters in part one discuss fundamental principles of thermodynamics, diffusion and kinetics as well as phase boundary interfaces. Chapters in part two go on to consider ferrite formation, proeutectoid ferrite and cementite transformations, pearlite formation and massive austenite-ferrite phase transformations. Part three discusses the mechanisms of bainite transformations, including carbide-containing and carbide-free bainite. The final part of the book considers additional driving forces for transformation including nucleation and growth during austenite-to-ferrite phase transformations, dynamic strain-induced ferrite transformations (DIST) as well as the effects of magnetic fields and heating rates.

With its distinguished editors and distinguished international team of contributors, the two volumes of Phase transformations in steels is a standard reference for all those researching the properties of steel and developing new steels in such areas as automotive engineering, oil and gas and energy production.

  • Discusses the fundamental principles of thermodynamics, diffusion and kinetics
  • Considers various transformations, including ferrite formation, proeutectoid ferrite and cementite transformations
  • Considers additional driving forces for transformation including nucleation and growth during austenite-to-ferrite phase transformations

Scientists, metallurgical engineers and senior technicians in research and development laboratories, designers and fabricators, as well as academics and students.

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096104
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699703
Paperback ISBN:
9780081016275

"The two volumes represent a thorough study on this subject...gives a better understanding on microstructural and mechanical behavior of steels, predict their lifetime evolution and act to prevent material degradation and significant environmental impacts." --International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 2-13

"A new and comprehensive book on phase transformations is both timely and welcome. The various chapters bring nicely up-to-date the vast knowledge of steel transformations in the literature." --Professor Ted Massalski, Carnegie Mellon University, USA (from the Foreword)

"This book updates works on diffusion-controlled phase transformations in steels. Researchers will find it essential for reference." --Materials World

Elena Pereloma Editor

Elena Pereloma is Professor of Physical Metallurgy and Director of the BlueScope Steel Metallurgy Centre at the University of Wollongong, Australia.

University of Wollongong, Australia

David Edmonds Editor

David V. Edmonds is Emeritus Professor of Metallurgy at University of Leeds, UK. Both have made major contributions to steel research.

University of Leeds, UK

