Phase Theory
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Thermodynamic Background
1.1 Total Differentials
1.2 Pressure and Temperature
1.3 Work, Heat, Energy
1.4 Heat Capacity, Enthalpy
1.5 Entropy, Characteristic Functions
1.6 Gibbs Energy
1.7 Open Systems
1.8 Molar Mixtures
1.9 The Ideal Mixture
1.10 Gibbs Energy of a Real Mixture
1.11 Criteria for Equilibrium
Chapter 2 The Phase Rule
2.1 The Phase Rule
2.2 Derivation
2.3 Special Cases
Chapter 3 Pure Substances
3.1 μPT Surfaces
3.2 Simple Model
3.3 Function Changes
3.4 Clapeyron's Equation
Chapter 4 General Relations for Binary Equilibria
4.1 Equilibrium Conditions
4.2 G-Curves And Phase Diagram
4.3 Linear Contributions
4.4 The Equal-G Curve
4.5 The Van der Waals Equations
4.6 The Van't Hoff Equations
Chapter 5 Demixing
5.1 Properties of the G-Curve
5.2 Regions of Demixing For GE= A X(1-X)
5.3 Examples
Chapter 6 Isothermal Liquid-Vapour Equilibria
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquidus and Vaporus
6.3 Equal-G Curve
6.4 Types of Phase Diagram
6.5 Phase-Diagram Analysis via Thermodynamic Potentials
6.6 Phase-Diagram Analysis via Equal-G Curve
Chapter 7 Isobaric Equilibria Between Two Mixed States
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Equilibrium Between Two Ideal States
7.3 Equilibrium Between Non-Ideal States
7.4 Types of Phase Diagram
7.5 Distribution Coefficient
7.6 Calculation of Phase Diagrams
7.7 Examples and Experimental Methods
7.8 Phase-Diagram Analysis
Chapter 8 Isobaric Equilibria Between Unmixed Solid And Mixed Liquid State
8.1 Phase Diagrams
8.2 Pure Solid Component with Liquid Mixture
8.3 Solid Compound with Liquid Mixture
8.4 Several Particles in Melt
8.5 Examples
Chapter 9 Retrograde Equilibrium Curves
9.1 A "Van der Waals Analysis"
9.2 Δ S Changes Sign
9.3 Retrograde Solubility
9.4 Examples
Chapter 10 Interpretation of TX Phase Diagrams
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Excess-Function Values from TX Phase Diagrams
10.3 Excess Parameters
10.4 Principles of the EXTXD Method
10.5 Regions of Demixing
10.6 Eutectic Systems 237
10.7 Discussion
References
Subject Index
Substances and Systems
Description
Studies in Modern Thermodynamics, 3: Phase Theory: The Thermodynamics of Heterogeneous Equilibria focuses on the processes, methodologies, principles, and approaches employed in the determination of the thermodynamics of heterogeneous equilibria.
The publication first elaborates on thermodynamic background, phase rule, and general relations for binary equilibria. Discussions focus on linear contributions, G-curves and phase diagram, function changes, Clapeyron's equation, derivation of phase rule, pressure and temperature, heat capacity, enthalpy, and Gibbs energy. The manuscript then examines demixing, isothermal liquid-vapor equilibria, isobaric equilibria between two mixed states, and isobaric equilibria between unmixed solid and mixed liquid state. Topics include phase diagrams, pure solid component with liquid mixture, equilibrium between two ideal states, calculation of phase diagrams, and types of phase diagram. The text ponders on the interpretation of TX phase diagrams and retrograde equilibrium curves, including retrograde solubility, regions of demixing, excess parameters, and eutectic systems.
The publication is a valuable reference for researchers wanting to dig deeper into the thermodynamics of heterogeneous equilibria.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599339
@qu:This book is unique in its treatment of non-ideal phase behavior... In summary, the book should prove valuable to experimentalists trying to correlate their data. More importantly, it is likely to affect the way thermodynamicists think about phase behavior and therefore should have a lasting impact on the field. @source: Journal of the American Chemical Society