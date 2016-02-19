Phase Separation in Glass, Volume 5
1st Edition
Editors: Oleg Mazurin E.A. Porai-Koshits
eBook ISBN: 9780080983653
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983653
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Oleg Mazurin Editor
E.A. Porai-Koshits Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.