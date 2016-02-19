Phase-Locked and Frequency-Feedback Systems: Principles and Techniques presents the operating principles and methods of design of phase-locked and frequency-feedback systems. This book is divided into 10 chapters that provide step-by-step design procedures and graphical aids, with illustrations bearing on real problems experienced in these systems. This work specifically tackles the application of these systems as FM demodulators with lowered thresholds. Chapters 1 and 2 deal briefly with the elements of linear systems, feedback theory, and noise, providing the minimum background for the material presented in the remainder of the text. Chapter 3 describes the characteristics of the major components that comprise the loops and the performance of the conventional and multi-loop FM demodulators. Chapters 4 to 7 present the basic describing equations and design for the FM feedback (FMFB) and phase-locked loop (PLL). These chapters further illustrate step-by-step design procedures with performance characteristics for low-threshold angle demodulation using typical design examples. Chapter 8 highlights the design principles, which are extended to the design of advanced demodulators featuring demodulation thresholds lower than those of the simple PLL or FMFB. Chapter 9 focuses on digital FM demodulation and PLL applications other than FM demodulation. Lastly, Chapter 10 presents the methods of testing and evaluating loop performance. Undergraduate and graduate level students, as well as practicing engineers, will find this book invaluable.