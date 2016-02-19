Phase-Locked and Frequency Feedback Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124108509, 9780323151252

Phase-Locked and Frequency Feedback Systems

1st Edition

Principle and Techniques

Editors: Jacob Klapper
eBook ISBN: 9780323151252
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 416
Description

Phase-Locked and Frequency-Feedback Systems: Principles and Techniques presents the operating principles and methods of design of phase-locked and frequency-feedback systems. This book is divided into 10 chapters that provide step-by-step design procedures and graphical aids, with illustrations bearing on real problems experienced in these systems. This work specifically tackles the application of these systems as FM demodulators with lowered thresholds. Chapters 1 and 2 deal briefly with the elements of linear systems, feedback theory, and noise, providing the minimum background for the material presented in the remainder of the text. Chapter 3 describes the characteristics of the major components that comprise the loops and the performance of the conventional and multi-loop FM demodulators. Chapters 4 to 7 present the basic describing equations and design for the FM feedback (FMFB) and phase-locked loop (PLL). These chapters further illustrate step-by-step design procedures with performance characteristics for low-threshold angle demodulation using typical design examples. Chapter 8 highlights the design principles, which are extended to the design of advanced demodulators featuring demodulation thresholds lower than those of the simple PLL or FMFB. Chapter 9 focuses on digital FM demodulation and PLL applications other than FM demodulation. Lastly, Chapter 10 presents the methods of testing and evaluating loop performance. Undergraduate and graduate level students, as well as practicing engineers, will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Glossary of Terms

1 Introduction

1.1. Historical Development

1.2. Organization of the Book

References

2 Review of Concepts

2.1. Network Theory

2.2. Feedback Theory

2.3. Representation and Properties of Noise

2.4. Trigonometric Identities

References

3 Loop Components and Systems Considerations

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Limiter-Discriminator

3.3. Low-Threshold Demodulation

3.4. Filtering of FM Carriers

3.5. Voltage-Controlled Oscillator

3.6. Phase Detectors

References

4 FM Feedback Loop Principles

4.1. Operational Principles

4.2. The Linear Equivalent Circuit

4.3. Linear Operation of the Loop

4.4. Nonlinear Operation

4.5. Effect of Excess Delay

References

5 Phase-Locked Loop Principles

5.1. Operational Principles

5.2. The Linear Equivalent Circuit

5.3. Linear Operation

5.4. Nonlinear Operation

5.5. Excess Delay and Minimum Noise Bandwidth

References

6 Design of Phase-Locked Loops for FM Demodulation

6.1. FM Improvement Region

6.2. Distortion-Limited Region

6.3. Threshold-Limited Region

6.4. Step-by-Step Design Procedure and Examples

References

7 Design of Frequency-Feedback Loops for FM Demodulation

7.1. FM Improvement Region

7.2. Distortion-Limited Region

7.3. Threshold-Limited Region

7.4. Step-by-Step Design Procedure and Examples

References

8 Design of Compound and Multiple Loops for Low-Threshold Demodulation

8.1. General Design Considerations

8.2. The FMFB-PLL Compound Loop

8.3. The FMFB-FMFB Compound Loop

8.4. Extended-Range Phase-Locked Demodulator (ERPLD) and the FMFB-ERPLD

References

9 Digital FM and Other PLL Applications

9.1. Introduction to Digital FM Systems

9.2. Binary Error Rates with Limiter-Discriminator Demodulation

9.3. Binary FM Demodulation with Angular-Feedback Demodulators

9.4. Other PLL Applications

References

10 Testing and Evaluation Procedures

10.1. Component Tests

10.2. Loop Tests

10.3. Systems Tests of FM Demodulators

References

Appendix A Derivation of Angle-Modulation Improvement Equations

Appendix B Derivation of the Discriminator Baseband Response

Appendix C The Ideal Demodulator

Appendix D Varactor VCO Distortion

Appendix E Baseband-Equivalent Response of a Single-Tuned Circuit to a Small-Index Off-Tuned FM Carrier

Appendix F Calculation of Minimum Noise Bandwidth and Loop Filter Zero Constant for the FMFB

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index


