Phase Diagrams in Advanced Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418340, 9780080538723

Phase Diagrams in Advanced Ceramics

1st Edition

Editors: Allen Alper
Series Editors: Gernot Kostorz Herbert Herman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123418340
eBook ISBN: 9780080538723
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th January 1995
Page Count: 237
Table of Contents

W.H. Rhodes, Phase Chemistry in the Development of Transparent Polycrystalline Oxides. J.J. Brown, Jr., The Use of Phase Diagrams to Predict Alkali Oxide Corrosion of Ceramics. W.B. Johnson and A.S. Nagelberg,Application of Phase Diagrams to the Production of Advanced Composites. T-Y. Tien, Use of Phase Diagrams in the Study of Silicon Nitride Ceramics. A.J. Pyzik and A.M. Hart, The Use of Phase Studies in the Development of Whiskers and Whisker-Reinforced Ceramics. Chapter References. Subject Index.

Description

The investigation of multi-component complex systems composed of oxides, nitrides, and carbides has intensified in the last few years. Phase Diagrams in Advanced Ceramics reviews some of the recent advances inthe understanding of these composite systems, providing insight into how phase diagrams can be utilized in the fabrication of whiskers and ceramic-matrix whisker-reinforced ceramics. Phase relations and sintering information is reviewed for transparent polycrystalline oxides. Phase diagrams are discussed to predict alkali oxide corrosion of alumino-silicate references.

Key Features

  • Understanding the development, manufacture, and use of complex, multi-component ceramic materials composed of silicon nitride-metal oxides-nitride-carbide systems
  • Development and use of whisker and whisker-reinforced ceramics composed of materials such as alumina, silicon-nitride, silicon carbide, and directly solidified eutectic ceramics
  • Application of phase diagrams to the production of advanced composites such as alumina-matrix, zirconium diboride and titanium, hafnium, zirconium, carbides, and borides
  • Phase chemistry in the development of transparent poly-crystal and oxides, including yttria, alumina, and magnesium aluminate
  • Improvements concerning the knowledge of complex multi-component materials composed of oxides, nitrides, and carbides, and knowledge of how to fabricate composite materials containing whiskers and ceramic hosts
  • New developments in making transparent ceramic materials

Readership

Ceramists, metallurgists, engineers, material scientists, and electrical engineers

Details

No. of pages:
237
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123418340
eBook ISBN:
9780080538723

About the Editors

Allen Alper Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Osram Sylvania, Inc.

About the Series Editors

Gernot Kostorz Series Editor

Herbert Herman Series Editor

