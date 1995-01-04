Phase Diagrams in Advanced Ceramics
1st Edition
W.H. Rhodes, Phase Chemistry in the Development of Transparent Polycrystalline Oxides. J.J. Brown, Jr., The Use of Phase Diagrams to Predict Alkali Oxide Corrosion of Ceramics. W.B. Johnson and A.S. Nagelberg,Application of Phase Diagrams to the Production of Advanced Composites. T-Y. Tien, Use of Phase Diagrams in the Study of Silicon Nitride Ceramics. A.J. Pyzik and A.M. Hart, The Use of Phase Studies in the Development of Whiskers and Whisker-Reinforced Ceramics. Chapter References. Subject Index.
The investigation of multi-component complex systems composed of oxides, nitrides, and carbides has intensified in the last few years. Phase Diagrams in Advanced Ceramics reviews some of the recent advances inthe understanding of these composite systems, providing insight into how phase diagrams can be utilized in the fabrication of whiskers and ceramic-matrix whisker-reinforced ceramics. Phase relations and sintering information is reviewed for transparent polycrystalline oxides. Phase diagrams are discussed to predict alkali oxide corrosion of alumino-silicate references.
- Understanding the development, manufacture, and use of complex, multi-component ceramic materials composed of silicon nitride-metal oxides-nitride-carbide systems
- Development and use of whisker and whisker-reinforced ceramics composed of materials such as alumina, silicon-nitride, silicon carbide, and directly solidified eutectic ceramics
- Application of phase diagrams to the production of advanced composites such as alumina-matrix, zirconium diboride and titanium, hafnium, zirconium, carbides, and borides
- Phase chemistry in the development of transparent poly-crystal and oxides, including yttria, alumina, and magnesium aluminate
- Improvements concerning the knowledge of complex multi-component materials composed of oxides, nitrides, and carbides, and knowledge of how to fabricate composite materials containing whiskers and ceramic hosts
- New developments in making transparent ceramic materials
Ceramists, metallurgists, engineers, material scientists, and electrical engineers
- 237
- English
- © Academic Press 1995
- 4th January 1995
- Academic Press
- 9780123418340
- 9780080538723
Allen Alper Editor
Osram Sylvania, Inc.