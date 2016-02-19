Phase Diagrams 6-V - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120532056, 9780323154895

Phase Diagrams 6-V

1st Edition

Materials Science and Technology

Editors: Allen Alper
eBook ISBN: 9780323154895
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 348
Description

Phase Diagrams: Materials Science and Technology, Volume V is a six-chapter text that covers the use of phase diagrams in the understanding and development of inorganic materials. This volume first examines the atomistic understanding of the geometry of phase diagrams and the thermodynamic parameters on which the diagrams are based, as well as the relations of diagrams to crystal chemistry. The topics are followed by discussions on the most important thermodynamic theories of nonstoichiometry in binary oxide systems and the theories of spinodal decomposition that are relevant to crystalline nonmetals, especially to mixed crystalline oxides. Other chapters explore the phase equilibrium relations of phosphatic apatites including fluor-, chlor-, and hydroxyanion-containing compounds and of sialons and other nitrogen ceramics. The last chapter describes the mechanical, chemical, and thermal shock-resistant properties required of materials for stringent application. This chapter highlights the maximizing of the thermal shock resistance of silicate ceramics through lowering thermal expansion to meet the required properties of this application. The use of phase diagrams in the development of low thermal expansion materials for these applications is also discussed. This book will be useful to all scientists, engineers, and materials science students who are investigating and developing materials, as well as to the end user of the materials.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

I. Phase Diagrams and Crystal Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Solid Solutions

III. Prediction of Phases

IV. Polymorphism

V. Metastable Phases and Kinetics

VI. Liquids and Noncrystalline Solids

References

II. Thermodynamics and Structure of Nonstoichiometric Binary Oxides

I. Introduction

II. General Thermodynamic Considerations of Nonstoichiometric Phases

III. Defect Structure and Thermodynamic Theories of Nonstoichiometric Oxides

References

III. Spinodal Decomposition—Phase Diagram Representation and Occurrence

I. Introduction

II. Thermodynamic Considerations

III. The Experimental Situation

IV. The Coherent Spinodal: Theory and Experiment

V. Conclusions

References

IV. Crystal Chemistry, Crystal Growth, and Phase Equilibria of Apatites

I. Introduction

II. Crystal Chemistry

III. Phase Equilibria

IV. Crystal Growth

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

V. The Relationship of Phase Diagrams to Research and Development of Sialons

I. Introduction

II. The Sialons

III. The Representation of Metal-Sialon Systems

IV. The Mg-Si-Al-O-N and Related Systems

V. Yttrium Sialons

VI. Cerium and Zirconium Sialons

VII. Nitrogen Glasses

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

VI. The Use of Phase Diagrams in Development of Silicates for Thermal Shock Resistant Applications

I. Introduction

II. Heat Exchanger Requirements

III. Lithium Aluminum Silicates

IV. Magnesium Aluminum Silicates

References

Index




