Phase Diagrams 6-V
1st Edition
Materials Science and Technology
Description
Phase Diagrams: Materials Science and Technology, Volume V is a six-chapter text that covers the use of phase diagrams in the understanding and development of inorganic materials. This volume first examines the atomistic understanding of the geometry of phase diagrams and the thermodynamic parameters on which the diagrams are based, as well as the relations of diagrams to crystal chemistry. The topics are followed by discussions on the most important thermodynamic theories of nonstoichiometry in binary oxide systems and the theories of spinodal decomposition that are relevant to crystalline nonmetals, especially to mixed crystalline oxides. Other chapters explore the phase equilibrium relations of phosphatic apatites including fluor-, chlor-, and hydroxyanion-containing compounds and of sialons and other nitrogen ceramics. The last chapter describes the mechanical, chemical, and thermal shock-resistant properties required of materials for stringent application. This chapter highlights the maximizing of the thermal shock resistance of silicate ceramics through lowering thermal expansion to meet the required properties of this application. The use of phase diagrams in the development of low thermal expansion materials for these applications is also discussed. This book will be useful to all scientists, engineers, and materials science students who are investigating and developing materials, as well as to the end user of the materials.
I. Phase Diagrams and Crystal Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Solid Solutions
III. Prediction of Phases
IV. Polymorphism
V. Metastable Phases and Kinetics
VI. Liquids and Noncrystalline Solids
References
II. Thermodynamics and Structure of Nonstoichiometric Binary Oxides
I. Introduction
II. General Thermodynamic Considerations of Nonstoichiometric Phases
III. Defect Structure and Thermodynamic Theories of Nonstoichiometric Oxides
References
III. Spinodal Decomposition—Phase Diagram Representation and Occurrence
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamic Considerations
III. The Experimental Situation
IV. The Coherent Spinodal: Theory and Experiment
V. Conclusions
References
IV. Crystal Chemistry, Crystal Growth, and Phase Equilibria of Apatites
I. Introduction
II. Crystal Chemistry
III. Phase Equilibria
IV. Crystal Growth
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
V. The Relationship of Phase Diagrams to Research and Development of Sialons
I. Introduction
II. The Sialons
III. The Representation of Metal-Sialon Systems
IV. The Mg-Si-Al-O-N and Related Systems
V. Yttrium Sialons
VI. Cerium and Zirconium Sialons
VII. Nitrogen Glasses
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
VI. The Use of Phase Diagrams in Development of Silicates for Thermal Shock Resistant Applications
I. Introduction
II. Heat Exchanger Requirements
III. Lithium Aluminum Silicates
IV. Magnesium Aluminum Silicates
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154895