Phase Diagrams 6-V

Phase Diagrams: Materials Science and Technology, Volume V is a six-chapter text that covers the use of phase diagrams in the understanding and development of inorganic materials. This volume first examines the atomistic understanding of the geometry of phase diagrams and the thermodynamic parameters on which the diagrams are based, as well as the relations of diagrams to crystal chemistry. The topics are followed by discussions on the most important thermodynamic theories of nonstoichiometry in binary oxide systems and the theories of spinodal decomposition that are relevant to crystalline nonmetals, especially to mixed crystalline oxides. Other chapters explore the phase equilibrium relations of phosphatic apatites including fluor-, chlor-, and hydroxyanion-containing compounds and of sialons and other nitrogen ceramics. The last chapter describes the mechanical, chemical, and thermal shock-resistant properties required of materials for stringent application. This chapter highlights the maximizing of the thermal shock resistance of silicate ceramics through lowering thermal expansion to meet the required properties of this application. The use of phase diagrams in the development of low thermal expansion materials for these applications is also discussed. This book will be useful to all scientists, engineers, and materials science students who are investigating and developing materials, as well as to the end user of the materials.