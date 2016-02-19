Phase Diagrams 6-IV
1st Edition
Materials Science and Technology
Description
Refractory Materials: A Series of Monographs Volume IV is a collection of works from different scientists who have made important discoveries in fields related to chemistry.
The text covers topics such as chemical vapor deposition – its general aspects, selection of reactions, and parameters; solid-gas phase diagrams and open-tube processes; and the experimental resolution of solid-vapor equilibria. Also covered are topics such as phase behavior and related properties of rare-earth borides, crystal chemistry, the use of phase diagrams in the research and development of phosphor materials, and phase equilibria in magnetic oxide materials.
The book is recommended for chemists and materials scientists who would like to know more about the studies of other experts in the field and their applications.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
I. Chemical Vapor Deposition and Solid-Vapor Equilibria
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Chemical Vapor Deposition Reactions
III. Selection of Chemical Vapor Deposition Reactions and Parameters
IV. Solid-Gas Phase Diagrams—Open-Tube Processes
V. Solid-Gas Phase Diagrams—Closed-Tube Processes
VI. The Experimental Resolution of Solid-Vapor Equilibria
VII. Epitaxial Growth Processes
References
II. Phase Behavior and Related Properties of Rare-Earth Borides
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis
III. Binary Compounds Formed
IV. Crystal Chemistry
V. Electronic Structure and Chemical Bonding
VI. Homogeneity Ranges and Defect Structures
VII. Melting Behavior and Temperatures
VIII. Binary Phase Diagrams
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
III. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Research and Development of Phosphor Materials
I. Introduction
II. Inorganic Luminescent Materials: Phosphors
III. Phase Diagrams and the Preparation of Inorganic Phosphors
IV. Alkaline-Earth Halophosphates
V. Simple Binary and Ternary Systems
VI. Rare-Earth Systems
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
IV. Phase Equilibria in Magnetic Oxide Materials
I. Introduction
II. The Iron-Oxygen System
III. Spinel Materials
IV. Magnetic Garnets
V. Hexagonal Ferrites
VI. New Methods of Preparation
References
V. Recent Applications of Phase Diagrams to Problems in the Field of Refractory Materials
I. Introduction
II. Phase Equilibria in Basic Refractories
III. Phase Equilibria in Aluminosilicate Refractories
IV. The Behavior of Oxide Refractories under Conditions of Low Oxygen Potential
V. Miscellaneous Applications of Phase Diagrams
References
Index
