Phase Diagrams 6-IV

Refractory Materials: A Series of Monographs Volume IV is a collection of works from different scientists who have made important discoveries in fields related to chemistry.

The text covers topics such as chemical vapor deposition – its general aspects, selection of reactions, and parameters; solid-gas phase diagrams and open-tube processes; and the experimental resolution of solid-vapor equilibria. Also covered are topics such as phase behavior and related properties of rare-earth borides, crystal chemistry, the use of phase diagrams in the research and development of phosphor materials, and phase equilibria in magnetic oxide materials.

The book is recommended for chemists and materials scientists who would like to know more about the studies of other experts in the field and their applications.