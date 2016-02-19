Phase Diagrams 6-IV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120532049, 9780323155755

Phase Diagrams 6-IV

1st Edition

Materials Science and Technology

Editors: Allen Alper
eBook ISBN: 9780323155755
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 328
Description

Refractory Materials: A Series of Monographs Volume IV is a collection of works from different scientists who have made important discoveries in fields related to chemistry.

The text covers topics such as chemical vapor deposition – its general aspects, selection of reactions, and parameters; solid-gas phase diagrams and open-tube processes; and the experimental resolution of solid-vapor equilibria. Also covered are topics such as phase behavior and related properties of rare-earth borides, crystal chemistry, the use of phase diagrams in the research and development of phosphor materials, and phase equilibria in magnetic oxide materials.

The book is recommended for chemists and materials scientists who would like to know more about the studies of other experts in the field and their applications.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

I. Chemical Vapor Deposition and Solid-Vapor Equilibria

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Chemical Vapor Deposition Reactions

III. Selection of Chemical Vapor Deposition Reactions and Parameters

IV. Solid-Gas Phase Diagrams—Open-Tube Processes

V. Solid-Gas Phase Diagrams—Closed-Tube Processes

VI. The Experimental Resolution of Solid-Vapor Equilibria

VII. Epitaxial Growth Processes

References

II. Phase Behavior and Related Properties of Rare-Earth Borides

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis

III. Binary Compounds Formed

IV. Crystal Chemistry

V. Electronic Structure and Chemical Bonding

VI. Homogeneity Ranges and Defect Structures

VII. Melting Behavior and Temperatures

VIII. Binary Phase Diagrams

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

III. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Research and Development of Phosphor Materials

I. Introduction

II. Inorganic Luminescent Materials: Phosphors

III. Phase Diagrams and the Preparation of Inorganic Phosphors

IV. Alkaline-Earth Halophosphates

V. Simple Binary and Ternary Systems

VI. Rare-Earth Systems

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

IV. Phase Equilibria in Magnetic Oxide Materials

I. Introduction

II. The Iron-Oxygen System

III. Spinel Materials

IV. Magnetic Garnets

V. Hexagonal Ferrites

VI. New Methods of Preparation

References

V. Recent Applications of Phase Diagrams to Problems in the Field of Refractory Materials

I. Introduction

II. Phase Equilibria in Basic Refractories

III. Phase Equilibria in Aluminosilicate Refractories

IV. The Behavior of Oxide Refractories under Conditions of Low Oxygen Potential

V. Miscellaneous Applications of Phase Diagrams

References

Index


About the Editor

Allen Alper

