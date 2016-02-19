Phase Diagrams 6-II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120532025, 9780323153607

Phase Diagrams 6-II

1st Edition

Materials Science and Technology

Editors: Allen Alper
eBook ISBN: 9780323153607
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1970
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Phase Diagrams: Materials Science and Technology, Volume II covers the use of phase diagrams in metals, refractories, ceramics, and cements. Divided into 10 chapters, this volume first describes the main features of phase diagrams representing systems in which the oxygen pressure is an important parameter, starting with binary systems and proceeding toward the more complicated ternary and quaternary systems. The subsequent chapters discuss the application of phase diagrams in several refractory systems. A chapter covers the procedures used for cement production and some of the available phase-equilibrium data and their application to specific situations. This volume also deals with the application of phase diagrams to extraction metallurgy, with an emphasis on oxide systems, as well as in ceramic and metal sintering. The concluding chapters explore the relationship of heat treatment of metals and alloys to their phase diagrams. These chapters also deal with the use of phase diagrams in several techniques of joining metals, such as fusion welding, brazing, solid-state bonding, and soldering. This volume will be useful to all scientists, engineers, and materials science students who are investigating and developing materials, as well as to the end users of the materials.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

I. The Effect of Oxygen Pressure on Phase Relations in Oxide Systems

I. Introduction

II. Binary Systems

III. Ternary Systems

IV. Quaternary Systems

V. General Considerations

References

II. The Relationship of Phase Diagrams to Constitution and Microstructure in Ceramic and Ceramic-Metal Systems

I. Introduction

II. Liquid Immiscibility in Silicate Melts

III. Phase Equilibria in Basic Refractories

IV. The Equilibrium Distribution of the Phases in Multiphase Bodies

V. Phase Equilibria in Systems Containing a Gaseous Component

References

III. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Development and Use of Refractories

I. Introduction

II. The System Al203-Si02

III. Kinetic Limitations

IV. Silica Brick

V. The System FeO-Fe203-Si02

VI. Basic Refractories

References

IV. The Use of Phase Diagrams in Fusion-Cast Refractory Materials Research

I. Introduction

II. Systems Containing Complete Solid Solutions

III. Systems Containing a Simple Eutectic and Partial Solid Solution

IV. Comparison of Eutectic- and Peritectic-Containing Carbide-Graphite Systems

V. Systems Where Nonequilibrium Phase Assemblages Are Prevalent

VI. Systems Containing Liquid Immiscibility

VII. Conclusions

References

V. Application of the Phase Rule to Cement Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Calcium Aluminate Cements

III. Portland Cements

IV. Hydration of Cements

References

VI. Phase Diagrams in Extraction Metallurgy

I. Introduction

II. Oxide Systems

References

VII. Intermediate Phases in Metallic Phase Diagrams

I. Introduction

II. Thermodynamic Description of Phase Stability

III. Types and Classification of Intermediate Phases

IV. Bonding Mechanisms

V. Metallic Valence

VI. Atomic Sizes

VII. Electrochemical Factors and Heats of Formation

VIII. Compounds with Metallic Bonding—Electron Phases

IX. Laves Phases

X. Phases with Mixed Ionic, Covalent, and Metallic Bonding

XI. Phases with Fixed Stoichiometry

XII. Coordination Structures

XIII. Factors Governing the Crystal Structure

XIV. Technological Aspects Related to Intermediate Phases

XV. Enhancement of Properties with Dispersed Intermediate Phases

XVI. Some Detrimental Effects

XVII. Semiempirical Guidelines Related to Phase Precipitation and Phase Stability

XVIII. Some Nonferrous Alloys

References

VIII. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Sintering of Ceramics and Metals

I. Introduction

II. Review of Sintering Theory

III. Sintering of Solid Solutions

IV. Sintering in Multiphase Systems

V. Summary

References

IX. Phase Diagrams and the Heat Treatment of Metals

I. Introduction

II. Heat Treatments within Phase Fields

III. Heat Treatment involving Phase Transformation

IV. Heat Treatment involving Composition Changes

References

X. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Joining of Metals

I. Introduction

II. Fusion Welding

III. Brazing

IV. Solid State Bonding

V. Soldering

VI. Metal-Ceramic Seals


Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323153607

About the Editor

Allen Alper

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.