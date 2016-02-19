Phase Diagrams 6-II
Phase Diagrams: Materials Science and Technology, Volume II covers the use of phase diagrams in metals, refractories, ceramics, and cements. Divided into 10 chapters, this volume first describes the main features of phase diagrams representing systems in which the oxygen pressure is an important parameter, starting with binary systems and proceeding toward the more complicated ternary and quaternary systems. The subsequent chapters discuss the application of phase diagrams in several refractory systems. A chapter covers the procedures used for cement production and some of the available phase-equilibrium data and their application to specific situations. This volume also deals with the application of phase diagrams to extraction metallurgy, with an emphasis on oxide systems, as well as in ceramic and metal sintering. The concluding chapters explore the relationship of heat treatment of metals and alloys to their phase diagrams. These chapters also deal with the use of phase diagrams in several techniques of joining metals, such as fusion welding, brazing, solid-state bonding, and soldering. This volume will be useful to all scientists, engineers, and materials science students who are investigating and developing materials, as well as to the end users of the materials.
Table of Contents
I. The Effect of Oxygen Pressure on Phase Relations in Oxide Systems
I. Introduction
II. Binary Systems
III. Ternary Systems
IV. Quaternary Systems
V. General Considerations
References
II. The Relationship of Phase Diagrams to Constitution and Microstructure in Ceramic and Ceramic-Metal Systems
I. Introduction
II. Liquid Immiscibility in Silicate Melts
III. Phase Equilibria in Basic Refractories
IV. The Equilibrium Distribution of the Phases in Multiphase Bodies
V. Phase Equilibria in Systems Containing a Gaseous Component
References
III. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Development and Use of Refractories
I. Introduction
II. The System Al203-Si02
III. Kinetic Limitations
IV. Silica Brick
V. The System FeO-Fe203-Si02
VI. Basic Refractories
References
IV. The Use of Phase Diagrams in Fusion-Cast Refractory Materials Research
I. Introduction
II. Systems Containing Complete Solid Solutions
III. Systems Containing a Simple Eutectic and Partial Solid Solution
IV. Comparison of Eutectic- and Peritectic-Containing Carbide-Graphite Systems
V. Systems Where Nonequilibrium Phase Assemblages Are Prevalent
VI. Systems Containing Liquid Immiscibility
VII. Conclusions
References
V. Application of the Phase Rule to Cement Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Calcium Aluminate Cements
III. Portland Cements
IV. Hydration of Cements
References
VI. Phase Diagrams in Extraction Metallurgy
I. Introduction
II. Oxide Systems
References
VII. Intermediate Phases in Metallic Phase Diagrams
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamic Description of Phase Stability
III. Types and Classification of Intermediate Phases
IV. Bonding Mechanisms
V. Metallic Valence
VI. Atomic Sizes
VII. Electrochemical Factors and Heats of Formation
VIII. Compounds with Metallic Bonding—Electron Phases
IX. Laves Phases
X. Phases with Mixed Ionic, Covalent, and Metallic Bonding
XI. Phases with Fixed Stoichiometry
XII. Coordination Structures
XIII. Factors Governing the Crystal Structure
XIV. Technological Aspects Related to Intermediate Phases
XV. Enhancement of Properties with Dispersed Intermediate Phases
XVI. Some Detrimental Effects
XVII. Semiempirical Guidelines Related to Phase Precipitation and Phase Stability
XVIII. Some Nonferrous Alloys
References
VIII. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Sintering of Ceramics and Metals
I. Introduction
II. Review of Sintering Theory
III. Sintering of Solid Solutions
IV. Sintering in Multiphase Systems
V. Summary
References
IX. Phase Diagrams and the Heat Treatment of Metals
I. Introduction
II. Heat Treatments within Phase Fields
III. Heat Treatment involving Phase Transformation
IV. Heat Treatment involving Composition Changes
References
X. The Use of Phase Diagrams in the Joining of Metals
I. Introduction
II. Fusion Welding
III. Brazing
IV. Solid State Bonding
V. Soldering
VI. Metal-Ceramic Seals
