Ahmed Ibrahim Fathelrahman is currently an assistant professor at the Department of Clinical Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy, Taif University, Saudi Arabia. Prior to that from September 2011 to August 2017, he was an assistant professor and Head at Department of Pharmacy Practice, Qassim University, Saudi Arabia. Before joining Qassim University in 2011; he worked with the Ministry of Health, Sudan for 13 years in different units and departments such as the Central Medical Supplies Public Corporation (CMS) Sudan (1997-2000); the Revolving Drug Fund, Khartoum State (2000-2005); the General Directorate of Pharmacy and the Khartoum State drug Information Centre, the Ministry of Health Khartoum State (2005-2010), and the General Directorate of Planning and Development of the Khartoum State Ministry of Health (2010-2011). Ahmed Fathelrahman is the main author or co-author of more than 50 articles and titles that represent publications in international peer-reviewed journals, books, book chapters, or conference presentations besides other works published in some local journals. Ahmed Fathelrahman is a reviewer for a variety international peer-reviewed journals from the fields of Pharmacy, Public Health, Tobacco Control and Toxicology and he acted as a member of review committees of various international scientific meetings regularly organized by international societies such as the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research (ISPOR) and the Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT). Ahmed Fathelrahman is also an Editorial Board member of Heliyon, an opend access multidisciplinary journal published by Elsevier. In April 2016, he produced together with Professor M Izham Mohamed Ibrahim from Qatar University and Professor Albert Wertheimer from College of Pharmacy, Nova SE University, US an edited book published by Elseiver Science entitled “Pharmacy Practice in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges”. Ahmed Fathelrahman was a winner of the Young Investigator Scholarship of the APACT 8th Asia Pacific Conference on Tobacco or Health, Taipei, Taiwan 17-20 October 2007, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Research Fellowship, (September 2007- December 2009), and Sanggar Sanjung award for best Publication, Universiti Sains Malaysia, 2010. Ahmed Fathelrahman worked as a member of Research Ethical Committees of various institutions; the Ministry of Health Khartoum State, the Community Medicine Council of Sudan Medical Specializations Board, the College of Pharmacy- Qassim University and the Research Ethical Committee of Al-Qassim Region, Saudi Arabia. Ahmed Fathelrahman supervised the research of more than 30 medical or pharmacy students in Sudan and Saudi Arabia at levels of Bachelor, Pharm D, M.Sc., MD and Fellowship.