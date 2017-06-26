Pharmacy Management Software for Pharmacy Technicians: A Worktext
3rd Edition
Description
Acquire the skills to succeed in the pharmacy, before leaving the classroom, with Pharmacy Management Software for Pharmacy Technicians, 3rd Edition. This innovative software/worktext incorporates the full version of DAA Enterprises' Visual Superscript pharmacy management software to give you hands-on training performing the day-to-day tasks of a pharmacy technician — just as you will on the job. Expanded lab content, an updated drug database, and correlation with ASHP standards provide you with a comprehensive, current product to get you practice ready Easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions guide you through essential functions in community and institutional pharmacy practice.
Key Features
- UNIQUE ! Full version of DAA Enterprises' Visual Superscript pharmacy management software reflects the practice management programs you will encounter in the workforce — and enables you to work through realistic practice scenarios.
- UNIQUE! Fully functional patient record database corresponds to work text exercises to provide realistic practice:
- Adding new patients
- Determining possible adverse reactions
- Filling and refilling prescriptions
- Examining a patient's prescription history
- Identifying potential allergic reactions to drug ingredients
- and much more
- Worktext activities and case studies walk you through essential pharmacy tasks just as you will perform them on the job.
- UNIQUE! Institutional pharmacy coverage provides additional practice in:
- Extemporaneous compounding
- Total parenteral nutrition
- IV label preparation
- Detailed screenshots, lab tips, and hints guide you through the pharmacy management software.
- Study tools on the companion Evolve website provide technical support, laboratory tips, and additional practice.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Installing and Navigating Visual SuperScript
2. Reinforcing Skills (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists sequential learning)
3. Sig Abbreviation Shortcuts
Section I: Community Pharmacy Practice
Introduction to the Workflow of Community Pharmacy Practice
Lab 1: Adding a Physician or Prescriber to the Database
Lab 2: Adding a New Patient to the Database in the Community Setting
Lab 3: Making a Change to the Patient Profile or Prescriber Information
Lab 4: Adding Third-Party Payment Information to the Database and Reviewing Patient Plan Information
Lab 5: Adding a Drug to the Database and Other Inventory Tasks
Lab 6: Entering and Preparing New Prescriptions in a Community Setting
Lab 7: Processing a New Prescription for a Patient with a Third-Party Payment Type
Lab 8: Drug Utilization Review Using Electronic Patient Profiles
Lab 9: Obtaining a Refill Authorization
Lab 10: Processing a Prior Authorization
Lab 11: Refilling, Transferring, Filling, and Prescription Reversal
Lab 12: ePrescribing Using the eRX Feature
Lab 13: Narcotic inventory and management
Lab 14: Durable and Nondurable Medication Equipment and Supplies
Lab 15 Prescription Verification Using Bar Coding Technology
Lab 16: Emergency and Disaster Planning
Lab 17: Medication Therapy Management
Lab 18: Special Medications—Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (iPledge) Program
Lab 19: Investigational Drugs and Tobacco Products
Lab 20: Reconstitution and Flavoring Pediatric Medications
Lab 21: Entering Immunization Syringes (Batch Preparation)
NonSterile Compounding
Lab 22: Extemporaneous Compounding
Lab 23: Preparing and Processing Ointments
Lab 24: Preparing and Processing Creams
Lab 25: Preparing and Processing Medicated Troches (Lozenges)
Lab 26: Preparing and Processing Compounded Oral Liquids
Lab 27: Preparing and Processing Medicated Lollipops
Lab 28: Preparing and Processing Capsules
Lab 29: Preparing and Processing Gels
Pulling the Pieces Together (Community Pharmacy Practice)
Community Pharmacy Practice (Comprehensive Exercises)
Section II: Institutional Pharmacy Practice
Introduction to the Workflow of Institutional Pharmacy Practice
Lab 30: Medication Recalls, Inventory Returns, and Disposal Considerations
Lab 31: Repackaging Medications for an Automated Dispensing Cabinet Using Bar Coding Technology
Lab 32: Medication Reconciliation
Sterile Processing
Lab 33: Entering New Intravenous Orders
Lab 34: Entering Total Parenteral Nutrition Orders
Lab 35: Entering New Chemotherapy Intravenous Orders
Lab 36: Preparing Prefilled Syringes
Lab 37: Validation of Aseptic Technique (Using Media Fill)
Lab 38: Validation of Hazardous Preparation Technique (Using a Chemo Preparation Training Kit)
Pulling the Pieces Together (Institutional Pharmacy Practice)
Institutional Pharmacy Practice (Comprehensive Exercises)
Section III: Additional Practice Settings
Introduction to the workflow of Long-Term Care, Mail Order, Telepharmacy, and Prescription Benefits Managers
Lab 39: Long-Term Care (30-Day Cards): Batch Filling for a Nursing Home
Lab 40: Automated Strip Packaging: Batch Filling for a Nursing Home
Lab 41: Emergency Medications (Stocking an Emergency Box or Cart)
Section IV: Documentation
Lab 42: HIPAA Verification Form
Lab 43: Prior Authorization
Lab 44: Inventory Documentation
Lab 45: Control Substance Report
Lab 46: Daily Prescription Log Report
Lab 47: Customer History Report
Lab 48: United States Drug Enforcement Administration Form
Lab 49: Medication Therapy Management Report
Lab 50: Medication Reconciliation Form
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 26th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323428323
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484978
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484985