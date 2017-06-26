Pharmacy Management Software for Pharmacy Technicians: A Worktext

Introduction

1. Installing and Navigating Visual SuperScript

2. Reinforcing Skills (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists sequential learning)

3. Sig Abbreviation Shortcuts

Section I: Community Pharmacy Practice

Introduction to the Workflow of Community Pharmacy Practice

Lab 1: Adding a Physician or Prescriber to the Database

Lab 2: Adding a New Patient to the Database in the Community Setting

Lab 3: Making a Change to the Patient Profile or Prescriber Information

Lab 4: Adding Third-Party Payment Information to the Database and Reviewing Patient Plan Information

Lab 5: Adding a Drug to the Database and Other Inventory Tasks

Lab 6: Entering and Preparing New Prescriptions in a Community Setting

Lab 7: Processing a New Prescription for a Patient with a Third-Party Payment Type

Lab 8: Drug Utilization Review Using Electronic Patient Profiles

Lab 9: Obtaining a Refill Authorization

Lab 10: Processing a Prior Authorization

Lab 11: Refilling, Transferring, Filling, and Prescription Reversal

Lab 12: ePrescribing Using the eRX Feature

Lab 13: Narcotic inventory and management

Lab 14: Durable and Nondurable Medication Equipment and Supplies

Lab 15 Prescription Verification Using Bar Coding Technology

Lab 16: Emergency and Disaster Planning

Lab 17: Medication Therapy Management

Lab 18: Special Medications—Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (iPledge) Program

Lab 19: Investigational Drugs and Tobacco Products

Lab 20: Reconstitution and Flavoring Pediatric Medications

Lab 21: Entering Immunization Syringes (Batch Preparation)

NonSterile Compounding

Lab 22: Extemporaneous Compounding

Lab 23: Preparing and Processing Ointments

Lab 24: Preparing and Processing Creams

Lab 25: Preparing and Processing Medicated Troches (Lozenges)

Lab 26: Preparing and Processing Compounded Oral Liquids

Lab 27: Preparing and Processing Medicated Lollipops

Lab 28: Preparing and Processing Capsules

Lab 29: Preparing and Processing Gels

Pulling the Pieces Together (Community Pharmacy Practice)

Community Pharmacy Practice (Comprehensive Exercises)

Section II: Institutional Pharmacy Practice

Introduction to the Workflow of Institutional Pharmacy Practice

Lab 30: Medication Recalls, Inventory Returns, and Disposal Considerations

Lab 31: Repackaging Medications for an Automated Dispensing Cabinet Using Bar Coding Technology

Lab 32: Medication Reconciliation

Sterile Processing

Lab 33: Entering New Intravenous Orders

Lab 34: Entering Total Parenteral Nutrition Orders

Lab 35: Entering New Chemotherapy Intravenous Orders

Lab 36: Preparing Prefilled Syringes

Lab 37: Validation of Aseptic Technique (Using Media Fill)

Lab 38: Validation of Hazardous Preparation Technique (Using a Chemo Preparation Training Kit)

Pulling the Pieces Together (Institutional Pharmacy Practice)

Institutional Pharmacy Practice (Comprehensive Exercises)

Section III: Additional Practice Settings

Introduction to the workflow of Long-Term Care, Mail Order, Telepharmacy, and Prescription Benefits Managers

Lab 39: Long-Term Care (30-Day Cards): Batch Filling for a Nursing Home

Lab 40: Automated Strip Packaging: Batch Filling for a Nursing Home

Lab 41: Emergency Medications (Stocking an Emergency Box or Cart)



Section IV: Documentation

Lab 42: HIPAA Verification Form

Lab 43: Prior Authorization

Lab 44: Inventory Documentation

Lab 45: Control Substance Report

Lab 46: Daily Prescription Log Report

Lab 47: Customer History Report

Lab 48: United States Drug Enforcement Administration Form

Lab 49: Medication Therapy Management Report

Lab 50: Medication Reconciliation Form