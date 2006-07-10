Pharmacy Law and Practice
4th Edition
Description
Suitable for both students and practicing pharmacists, the latest edition of this classic textbook provides comprehensive coverage of an essential component of the U.K. pharmacy curriculum: pharmacy law and ethics. Completely rewritten since the last edition to reflect the rapid pace at which this field moves, it offers a clear, readable and non-technical guide on balancing the needs of patients with the letter of the law. It explains what happens and why in a reader-friendly format, taking a problem solving approach, and even provides an introduction to pharmacy issues for solicitors and legal personnel. Any pharmacist, student, or regulatory authority will find it appropriate for either a serious study or for answering questions which occur in practice.
Key Features
- Adopts a unique approach discussing topics thematically rather than statute based
- Unlike competitor's, the style of the book is clear, accurate and succinct, avoiding long complex sentences which are so common in legal textbooks. The law is logically presented, even when it is complex or difficult, reasons for existence of law are discussed, and lack of clarity in the law is indicated where necessary
- Includes the new and updated NHS pharmacy contract and discusses changes in many areas of relevant law
- Updated chapters on employment law, human rights, informed consent, confidentiality, and changes in the NHS structure
- Applicable for day-to-day use by community pharmacists and pharmacy students
Readership
Pharmacy students and practitioners
Table of Contents
Introduction
Administration
The Supply of NHS pharmaceutical services
The Drug Tariff
APPLICATIONS TO DISPENSE NHS SCRIPTS
Dispensing in Rural areas
Prescription charges
The Interest of Public
Complaints and breaches of the terms of service
Retail Pharmacy
THE MANUFACTURE AND LICENSING OF MEDICINAL PRODUCTS
Control on sales of medicines
Supplies and Deliveries
Unlicensed products
Traditional and alternative medicines
Controlled Drugs
LABELLING, LEAFLETS AND PACKAGING
POISONS
Patient Group Directions
NON - MEDICAL PRESCRIBING
Access to Pharmacies
Confidentiality
Informed Consent
The European Union
The Pharmacy Profession
Liability in Negligence
Business Premises
Business Associations
The Sale of Goods
Employment Law
Human Rights
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 10th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080479965
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444522016
About the Author
Jon Merrills
Affiliations and Expertise
Parkdale House Nottingham NG7 1DE United Kingdom
Jonathan Fisher
Affiliations and Expertise
Devereaux Chambers, Temple, London, United Kingdom
