I. FOUNDATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE



1. Introduction to Pharmacotherapeutics



2. Clinical Reasoning in Pharmacotherapeutics



3. Pharmacoeconomics



4. Pharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics



5. Pharmacodynamics



6. Pharmacotherapeutics for Pregnant and Nursing Women



7. Pharmacotherapeutics for Children and Adolescents



8. Pharmacotherapeutics for Older Adults



II. COMMUNITY PHARMACOTHERAPEUTICS



9. Over-the-Counter Drugs



10. Vitamins and Minerals



11. Complementary and Alternative Medicine



12. Substance Abuse



13. Poisonings NEW!



III: DRUGS INFLUENCING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM



14. Sympathetic Nervous System Drugs



15. Parasympathetic Nervous System Drugs



IV. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM



16. Opioid Analgesics and Related Drugs



17. NSAIDs, DMARDs, and Related Drugs



18. Anesthetics



19. Antianxiety and Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs



20. Antidepressant and Antimania Drugs



21. Antipsychotic Drugs



22. Central Nervous System Stimulants



23. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants



24. Drugs Used for Migraines NEW!



25. Antiepileptic Drugs



26. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease and Myasthenia Gravis



V. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE IMMUNE SYSTEM



27. Antibiotics



28. Antiviral and Antifungal Drugs



29. Antitubercular and Antileprotic Drugs



30. Anthelmintic, Antimalarial, and Antiprotozoal Drugs



31. Sera, Vaccines, and Other Immunizing Drugs



32. Biologic Response Modifiers



33. Antineoplastic Drugs



VI. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM



34. Inotropic Drugs



35. Antianginal Drugs



36. Antiarrhythmic Drugs



37. Antihypertensive Drugs



38. Antilipidemic Drugs



VII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM



39. Anticoagulant and Antiplatelet Drugs



40. Thrombolytic and Sclerosing Drugs



VIII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE GENITOURINARY SYSTEM



41. Urinary Antimicrobials and Related Drugs



42. Diuretics



43. Drugs Used for Bladder, Prostate, and Erectile Dysfunction NEW!



44. Drugs Used for Renal Dysfunction



IX. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM



45. Drugs for Hyperacidity, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, and Peptic Ulcer Disease



46. Laxatives and Antidiarrheal Drugs



47. Antiemetics and Related Drugs



48. Cation-Exchange Resins and Ammonia-Detoxifying Drugs



49. Alkalinizing and Acidifying Drugs



X. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM



50. Antiasthmatic and Bronchodilator Drugs



51. Antihistamines and Related Drugs



52. Decongestants, Expectorants, Antitussives, and Mucolytics



XI. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM



53. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus



54. Thyroid and Parathyroid Drugs and Drugs for Calcium Disorders



55. Pituitary Drugs



56. Adrenal Cortex Agonists and Inhibitors



57. Androgens and Anabolic Steroids



58. Hormonal Contraceptives and Related Drugs



59. Uterine Motility Drugs



60. Fertility Drugs



XII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE SENSORY SYSTEM



61. Ophthalmic Drugs



62. Otic Drugs



63. Dermatologic Drugs



INDEX