Pharmacotherapeutics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416032878, 9781416068884

Pharmacotherapeutics

2nd Edition

Clinical Reasoning in Primary Care

Authors: Kathleen Gutierrez
eBook ISBN: 9781416068884
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th November 2007
Page Count: 1280
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

PHARMACOTHERAPEUTICS: CLINICAL REASONING IN PRIMARY CARE, 2nd Edition, features a unique clinical reasoning format that provides both the content knowledge and the clinical reasoning skills you’ll need to become an expert prescriber. This in-depth book has been thoroughly revised, updated, and reviewed from cover to cover by a multidisciplinary panel of nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants. Clinical Alerts throughout the text point out potential medication safety risks, and new Evidence-Based Pharmacotherapeutics boxes highlight recent research evidence in drug therapy.

Key Features

  • Unique clinical reasoning format teaches you not only the drug content but also how to use that knowledge in prescribing.
  • Pharmacokinetics tables summarize how drugs work within the body after administration.
  • UNIQUE! Controversy boxes address current issues in pharmacology from various viewpoints while challenging you to formulate your own opinions and stay current on ethical, legal, and practical issues in pharmacotherapuetics.
  • Drug interaction tables provide indispensable drug interaction information to help ensure safe pharmacotherapy.
  • Dosage regimen tables give you an overview of adult and pediatric dosage guidelines.

Table of Contents

I. FOUNDATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE

1. Introduction to Pharmacotherapeutics

2. Clinical Reasoning in Pharmacotherapeutics

3. Pharmacoeconomics

4. Pharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics

5. Pharmacodynamics

6. Pharmacotherapeutics for Pregnant and Nursing Women

7. Pharmacotherapeutics for Children and Adolescents

8. Pharmacotherapeutics for Older Adults

II. COMMUNITY PHARMACOTHERAPEUTICS

9. Over-the-Counter Drugs

10. Vitamins and Minerals

11. Complementary and Alternative Medicine

12. Substance Abuse

13. Poisonings NEW!

III: DRUGS INFLUENCING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM

14. Sympathetic Nervous System Drugs

15. Parasympathetic Nervous System Drugs

IV. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

16. Opioid Analgesics and Related Drugs

17. NSAIDs, DMARDs, and Related Drugs

18. Anesthetics

19. Antianxiety and Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs

20. Antidepressant and Antimania Drugs

21. Antipsychotic Drugs

22. Central Nervous System Stimulants

23. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

24. Drugs Used for Migraines NEW!

25. Antiepileptic Drugs

26. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease and Myasthenia Gravis

V. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE IMMUNE SYSTEM

27. Antibiotics

28. Antiviral and Antifungal Drugs

29. Antitubercular and Antileprotic Drugs

30. Anthelmintic, Antimalarial, and Antiprotozoal Drugs

31. Sera, Vaccines, and Other Immunizing Drugs

32. Biologic Response Modifiers

33. Antineoplastic Drugs

VI. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

34. Inotropic Drugs

35. Antianginal Drugs

36. Antiarrhythmic Drugs

37. Antihypertensive Drugs

38. Antilipidemic Drugs

VII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM

39. Anticoagulant and Antiplatelet Drugs

40. Thrombolytic and Sclerosing Drugs

VIII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE GENITOURINARY SYSTEM

41. Urinary Antimicrobials and Related Drugs

42. Diuretics

43. Drugs Used for Bladder, Prostate, and Erectile Dysfunction NEW!

44. Drugs Used for Renal Dysfunction

IX. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM

45. Drugs for Hyperacidity, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, and Peptic Ulcer Disease

46. Laxatives and Antidiarrheal Drugs

47. Antiemetics and Related Drugs

48. Cation-Exchange Resins and Ammonia-Detoxifying Drugs

49. Alkalinizing and Acidifying Drugs

X. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

50. Antiasthmatic and Bronchodilator Drugs

51. Antihistamines and Related Drugs

52. Decongestants, Expectorants, Antitussives, and Mucolytics

XI. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

53. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

54. Thyroid and Parathyroid Drugs and Drugs for Calcium Disorders

55. Pituitary Drugs

56. Adrenal Cortex Agonists and Inhibitors

57. Androgens and Anabolic Steroids

58. Hormonal Contraceptives and Related Drugs

59. Uterine Motility Drugs

60. Fertility Drugs

XII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE SENSORY SYSTEM

61. Ophthalmic Drugs

62. Otic Drugs

63. Dermatologic Drugs

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
1280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781416068884

About the Author

Kathleen Gutierrez

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Practice, Littleton, CO; Associate Professor School of Nursing, University of Colorado at Denver Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.