Pharmacotherapeutics
2nd Edition
Clinical Reasoning in Primary Care
Description
PHARMACOTHERAPEUTICS: CLINICAL REASONING IN PRIMARY CARE, 2nd Edition, features a unique clinical reasoning format that provides both the content knowledge and the clinical reasoning skills you’ll need to become an expert prescriber. This in-depth book has been thoroughly revised, updated, and reviewed from cover to cover by a multidisciplinary panel of nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants. Clinical Alerts throughout the text point out potential medication safety risks, and new Evidence-Based Pharmacotherapeutics boxes highlight recent research evidence in drug therapy.
Key Features
- Unique clinical reasoning format teaches you not only the drug content but also how to use that knowledge in prescribing.
- Pharmacokinetics tables summarize how drugs work within the body after administration.
- UNIQUE! Controversy boxes address current issues in pharmacology from various viewpoints while challenging you to formulate your own opinions and stay current on ethical, legal, and practical issues in pharmacotherapuetics.
- Drug interaction tables provide indispensable drug interaction information to help ensure safe pharmacotherapy.
- Dosage regimen tables give you an overview of adult and pediatric dosage guidelines.
Table of Contents
I. FOUNDATIONS FOR PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE
1. Introduction to Pharmacotherapeutics
2. Clinical Reasoning in Pharmacotherapeutics
3. Pharmacoeconomics
4. Pharmaceutics and Pharmacokinetics
5. Pharmacodynamics
6. Pharmacotherapeutics for Pregnant and Nursing Women
7. Pharmacotherapeutics for Children and Adolescents
8. Pharmacotherapeutics for Older Adults
II. COMMUNITY PHARMACOTHERAPEUTICS
9. Over-the-Counter Drugs
10. Vitamins and Minerals
11. Complementary and Alternative Medicine
12. Substance Abuse
13. Poisonings NEW!
III: DRUGS INFLUENCING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM
14. Sympathetic Nervous System Drugs
15. Parasympathetic Nervous System Drugs
IV. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
16. Opioid Analgesics and Related Drugs
17. NSAIDs, DMARDs, and Related Drugs
18. Anesthetics
19. Antianxiety and Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs
20. Antidepressant and Antimania Drugs
21. Antipsychotic Drugs
22. Central Nervous System Stimulants
23. Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
24. Drugs Used for Migraines NEW!
25. Antiepileptic Drugs
26. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease and Myasthenia Gravis
V. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE IMMUNE SYSTEM
27. Antibiotics
28. Antiviral and Antifungal Drugs
29. Antitubercular and Antileprotic Drugs
30. Anthelmintic, Antimalarial, and Antiprotozoal Drugs
31. Sera, Vaccines, and Other Immunizing Drugs
32. Biologic Response Modifiers
33. Antineoplastic Drugs
VI. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
34. Inotropic Drugs
35. Antianginal Drugs
36. Antiarrhythmic Drugs
37. Antihypertensive Drugs
38. Antilipidemic Drugs
VII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE HEMATOLOGIC SYSTEM
39. Anticoagulant and Antiplatelet Drugs
40. Thrombolytic and Sclerosing Drugs
VIII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE GENITOURINARY SYSTEM
41. Urinary Antimicrobials and Related Drugs
42. Diuretics
43. Drugs Used for Bladder, Prostate, and Erectile Dysfunction NEW!
44. Drugs Used for Renal Dysfunction
IX. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM
45. Drugs for Hyperacidity, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, and Peptic Ulcer Disease
46. Laxatives and Antidiarrheal Drugs
47. Antiemetics and Related Drugs
48. Cation-Exchange Resins and Ammonia-Detoxifying Drugs
49. Alkalinizing and Acidifying Drugs
X. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
50. Antiasthmatic and Bronchodilator Drugs
51. Antihistamines and Related Drugs
52. Decongestants, Expectorants, Antitussives, and Mucolytics
XI. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
53. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
54. Thyroid and Parathyroid Drugs and Drugs for Calcium Disorders
55. Pituitary Drugs
56. Adrenal Cortex Agonists and Inhibitors
57. Androgens and Anabolic Steroids
58. Hormonal Contraceptives and Related Drugs
59. Uterine Motility Drugs
60. Fertility Drugs
XII. DRUGS INFLUENCING THE SENSORY SYSTEM
61. Ophthalmic Drugs
62. Otic Drugs
63. Dermatologic Drugs
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 28th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068884
About the Author
Kathleen Gutierrez
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Practice, Littleton, CO; Associate Professor School of Nursing, University of Colorado at Denver Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO