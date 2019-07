PharmacoNutrition and Nutrition Therapy in Critical Illness, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 26-3

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Paul Wischmeyer, MD features topics such as: Nutrition Guidelines In Critical Care: Consistency or Confusion?; Evolutionary Role of Nutrition and Metabolic Support in Critical Illness; Pre-operative Surgical Nutrition Programs; Fish Oil in Critical Illness: Mechanisms and Clinical Application; Glutamine in Critical Illness: The Time Has Come, The Time Is Now?; Immunosupression and Infection After Major Surgery: A Nutritional Deficiency?; Enteral Nutrition in Critical Care: Why Do We Starve Our Patients?