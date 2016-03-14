Pharmacology Updates, An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 51-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jennifer Wilbeck
eBook ISBN: 9780323416542
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416535
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2016
Description
Pharmacologic options have exploded in recent years, forcing updates and creation of guidelines for their use in a near-simultaneous manner. While some nurses may encounter these new medications at the bedside, drugs with little or no indications in specific arenas may remain unknown to the nurse practicing in a specialized area. This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America offers a broad review of current pharmacologic therapy. Bedside applications (e.g., electronic apps) offering real-time information and updates for clinicians will be highlighted throughout the issue.
About the Authors
Jennifer Wilbeck Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
