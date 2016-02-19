Pharmacology Revised Version
9th Edition
A Patient-Centered Nursing Process Approach
Authors: Linda McCuistion Kathleen DiMaggio Mary Beth Winton Jennifer Yeager
Paperback ISBN: 9780323762281
Imprint: Saunders
Page Count: 952
Details
- No. of pages:
- 952
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762281
About the Author
Linda McCuistion
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, South University, Richmond Campus, Glen Allen, Virginia
Kathleen DiMaggio
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Nursing, Our Lady of Holy Cross College, Department of Nursing
Mary Beth Winton
Jennifer Yeager
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Director of the Graduate Nursing Program, Department of Nursing, Tarleton State University , Member of The Texas A&M University System
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.