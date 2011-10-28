Pharmacology: Principles and Applications - Text and Workbook Package
3rd Edition
A Worktext for Allied Health Professionals
Authors: Eugenia Fulcher Robert Fulcher Cathy Soto
Paperback ISBN: 9781455711420
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th October 2011
Description
This money-saving package includes the 3rd edition of Pharmacology: Principles and Applications Text and Workbook.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 28th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455711420
About the Author
Eugenia Fulcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Allied Health Instructor, Waynesboro, GA
Robert Fulcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacist, CVS Pharmacy, Waynesboro, GA
Cathy Soto
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Medical Assisting, El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.