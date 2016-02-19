Pharmacology of Reproduction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080032603, 9781483150277

Pharmacology of Reproduction

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting July 24–30, 1966

Editors: E. Diczfalusy M. Rocha E Silva
eBook ISBN: 9781483150277
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 132
Description

Pharmacology of Reproduction is the second volume of the proceedings of the Third International Pharmacological Meeting held in Sao Paulo in 1966.
The volume presents papers about the pharmacological implications of the hypothalamic control of gonadotrophin and prolactin secretion and the factors affecting hypothalamic function, with focus on the pharmacology of puberty. The luteinizing hormone (LH)-like activity in the pituitary-hypothalamic complex of children and the chemistry and physiology of follicle-stimulating hormone-releasing factor and LH-release factor are studied as well in other papers presented. The volume then tackles papers about the factors affecting the testicular function in human; immunological factors affecting spermatogenesis; and the factors stimulating the ovarian function in human. The pharmacological inhibition of the ovarian function is also considered in the volume.
Practicing endocrinologists and physiologists and students taking endocrinology courses will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Authors

Pharmacological Implications of the Hypothalamic Control of Gonadotrophin and Prolactin Secretion

Factors Affecting Hypothalamic Functions: the Pharmacology of Puberty

Luteinizing Hormone-like Activity in the Pituitary-Hypothalamic Complex of Children

Chemistry and Physiology of Follicle-stimulating Hormonereleasing Factor and Luteinizing Hormone-releasing Factor

Factors Affecting the Testicular Function in Man

Immunological Factors Affecting Spermatogenesis

The Pharmacological Inhibition of the Ovarian Function

Factors Stimulating the Ovarian Function in Man. A Review

Index


About the Editor

E. Diczfalusy

M. Rocha E Silva

