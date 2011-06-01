Pharmacology of Purine and Pyrimidine Receptors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123855268, 9780123855336

Pharmacology of Purine and Pyrimidine Receptors, Volume 61

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Joel Linden Kenneth A Jacobson
eBook ISBN: 9780123855336
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123855268
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2011
Page Count: 558
Table of Contents

  1. The structure of the adenosine receptors: implications for drug discovery

    2. J. Robert Lane, Veli-Pekka Jaakola, Adriaan P. IJzerman

     

  2. Adenosine Receptors in Health and Disease

    3. Stefania Gessi, Stefania Merighi, Katia Varani, and Pier Andrea Borea

     

  3. Adenosine and the Regulation of Metabolism and Body Temperature

    4. Bertil Fredholm, Stina M. Johansson and Ying-Qing Wang

     

  4. Regulation of Leukocyte Function by Adenosine Receptors

    5. Joel Linden

     

  5. Role of Adenosine A2B Receptors in Inflammation

    6. Igor Feoktistov and Italo Biaggioni

     

  6. Interplay of Hypoxia and A2B Adenosine Receptors in Tissue Protection

    7. Michael Koeppen, Tobias Eckle, and Holger Eltzschig

     

  7. Allosteric Modulation of Purine and Pyrimidine Receptors

    8. Kenneth Jacobson, Zhan-Guo Gao, Aniko Göblyös, and Adriaan IJzerman

     

  8. Molecular Mechanisms of Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleotide Release

    9. Eduardo R. Lazarowski, Juliana I. Sesma, Lucia Seminario-Vidal, and Silvia M. Kreda

     

  9. Impact of Ectoenzymes on Purinergic Signalling

    10. Filip Kukulski, Sébastien A. Lévesque, and Jean Sévigny

     

  10. Ectonucleotidases as Regulators of Purinergic Signaling in Inflammation and Thrombosis

    11. Simon C. Robson and Silvia Deaglio

  11. P2X Receptors in Health and Disease

    12. Geoffrey Burnstock and Charles Kennedy

     

  12. Molecular Pharmacology, Physiology, and Structure of the P2Y Receptors

    13. Ivar von Kügelgen and T. Kendall Harden2

     

  13. P2Y Receptors in Health and Disease

    14. David Erlinge

     

  14. P2 Receptor Signaling in Neurons and Glia of the Central Nervous System

    15. Laszlo Köles Anna Leichsenring, Patrizia Rubini and Peter Illes

     

  15. Role of Purinergic Receptors in Neuroprotection

Tozaki-Saitoh Hidetoshi, Makoto Tsuda, and Kazuhide Inoue

Description

This is an overview of the fast-moving field of purinergic signalling through adenosine and ATP receptors.

Key Features

  • Authors are the leading authorities in their fields
  • Subject matter is important for understanding tissue protection
  • Subject matter is of intense interest for new drug development

Readership

Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists

About the Series Volume Editors

Joel Linden Series Volume Editor

Kenneth A Jacobson Series Volume Editor

