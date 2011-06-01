Pharmacology of Purine and Pyrimidine Receptors, Volume 61
1st Edition
- The structure of the adenosine receptors: implications for drug discovery
- Adenosine Receptors in Health and Disease
- Adenosine and the Regulation of Metabolism and Body Temperature
- Regulation of Leukocyte Function by Adenosine Receptors
- Role of Adenosine A2B Receptors in Inflammation
- Interplay of Hypoxia and A2B Adenosine Receptors in Tissue Protection
- Allosteric Modulation of Purine and Pyrimidine Receptors
- Molecular Mechanisms of Purine and Pyrimidine Nucleotide Release
- Impact of Ectoenzymes on Purinergic Signalling
- Ectonucleotidases as Regulators of Purinergic Signaling in Inflammation and Thrombosis
- P2X Receptors in Health and Disease
- Molecular Pharmacology, Physiology, and Structure of the P2Y Receptors
- P2Y Receptors in Health and Disease
- P2 Receptor Signaling in Neurons and Glia of the Central Nervous System
- Role of Purinergic Receptors in Neuroprotection
J. Robert Lane, Veli-Pekka Jaakola, Adriaan P. IJzerman
Stefania Gessi, Stefania Merighi, Katia Varani, and Pier Andrea Borea
Bertil Fredholm, Stina M. Johansson and Ying-Qing Wang
Joel Linden
Igor Feoktistov and Italo Biaggioni
Michael Koeppen, Tobias Eckle, and Holger Eltzschig
Kenneth Jacobson, Zhan-Guo Gao, Aniko Göblyös, and Adriaan IJzerman
Eduardo R. Lazarowski, Juliana I. Sesma, Lucia Seminario-Vidal, and Silvia M. Kreda
Filip Kukulski, Sébastien A. Lévesque, and Jean Sévigny
Simon C. Robson and Silvia Deaglio
Geoffrey Burnstock and Charles Kennedy
Ivar von Kügelgen and T. Kendall Harden2
David Erlinge
Laszlo Köles Anna Leichsenring, Patrizia Rubini and Peter Illes
Tozaki-Saitoh Hidetoshi, Makoto Tsuda, and Kazuhide Inoue
This is an overview of the fast-moving field of purinergic signalling through adenosine and ATP receptors.
- Authors are the leading authorities in their fields
- Subject matter is important for understanding tissue protection
- Subject matter is of intense interest for new drug development
Pharmacologists, immunologists, and biochemists
