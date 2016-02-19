Pharmacology of Oriental Plants
1st Edition
Proceedings of the First International Pharmacological Meeting, Stockholm, 22-25 August, 1961
Editors: K. K. Chen B. Mukerji
eBook ISBN: 9781483185408
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 114
Description
Pharmacology of Oriental Plants is a collection of papers that details the advancement in research of the pharmacological properties of oriental plants. The topics included in the text cover the chemical behavior and mode of action of plants. Several studies also tackle the medicinal properties of plants that undergo a specific process. The book will be of great use to pharmacologists, botanists, biochemists, horticulturists, and physicians. Advocates of natural and alternative medicine will also find the text interesting.
Table of Contents
List of Authors
Peptic Ulcer-inhibiting Activity of Licorice Root
Recent Advances in the Pharmacological Research of Medicinal Plants in the People's Republic of China
The Mode of Action of Schizandra chinensis
The Effect of an Extract of Ginseng on the Adrenal Cortex
Pharmacology of Chinese Materia Medica
Hypotensive and Tranquillizing Activity of Jatamansone (Valeranone) — a Sesquiterpene from Nardostachys jatamansi D.C.
Anti-cancer Alkaloids of Vinca rosea
History of Rauwolfia serpentina and Our Early Investigations
The Pharmacology of Rauwolfia Alkaloids
Eleutherococcus senticosus — a New Medicinal Herb of the Araliaceae Family
Index
