Pharmacology of Oriental Plants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108094, 9781483185408

Pharmacology of Oriental Plants

1st Edition

Proceedings of the First International Pharmacological Meeting, Stockholm, 22-25 August, 1961

Editors: K. K. Chen B. Mukerji
eBook ISBN: 9781483185408
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 114
Description

Pharmacology of Oriental Plants is a collection of papers that details the advancement in research of the pharmacological properties of oriental plants. The topics included in the text cover the chemical behavior and mode of action of plants. Several studies also tackle the medicinal properties of plants that undergo a specific process. The book will be of great use to pharmacologists, botanists, biochemists, horticulturists, and physicians. Advocates of natural and alternative medicine will also find the text interesting.

Table of Contents


List of Authors

Peptic Ulcer-inhibiting Activity of Licorice Root

Recent Advances in the Pharmacological Research of Medicinal Plants in the People's Republic of China

The Mode of Action of Schizandra chinensis

The Effect of an Extract of Ginseng on the Adrenal Cortex

Pharmacology of Chinese Materia Medica

Hypotensive and Tranquillizing Activity of Jatamansone (Valeranone) — a Sesquiterpene from Nardostachys jatamansi D.C.

Anti-cancer Alkaloids of Vinca rosea

History of Rauwolfia serpentina and Our Early Investigations

The Pharmacology of Rauwolfia Alkaloids

Eleutherococcus senticosus — a New Medicinal Herb of the Araliaceae Family

Index


