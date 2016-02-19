Pharmacology of Cardiac Function
1st Edition
Section of Pharmacology of the International Union of Physiological Sciences
Description
Pharmacology of Cardiac Function brings together the proceedings of the Second International Pharmacological Meeting of the International Union of Physiological Sciences, held in Prague, Czechoslovakia, on August 20-23, 1963. The meeting provided a forum for discussing advances in the understanding of the pharmacology of cardiac function and addressed topics ranging from the link between muscle physiology and the heart to the development of tension in cardiac muscle. This volume is comprised of 21 chapters and begins with an overview of the structural aspects of contraction in cardiac and skeletal muscle, followed by a description of muscle physiology and its effect on the heart. The next section deals with the effects of drugs on the interval-strength relationship of heart muscle, paying particular attention to acetylstrophanthidin, levarterenol, and carbacliol as well as metabolic inhibitors. The nature of the restitution process occurring between beats in cardiac muscle is also considered. Subsequent chapters explore how the heart is affected by the action of the vagus and of acetylcholine and other parasympathomimetic drugs; membrane effects of epinephrine and digitalis; and the mode of action of antifibrillatory drugs. This book will be of particular value to pharmacologists and physiologists.
Table of Contents
Muscle Contraction
Introductory Remarks
Structural Aspects of Contraction in Cardiac and Skeletal Muscle
Muscle Physiology and the Heart
The Development of Tension in Cardiac Muscle
Electrolytes and Myocardial Contractility
Effects of Drugs on the Interval-Strength Relationship of Heart Muscle
Importance of the Interval-Strength Relationship for the Evaluation of Cardiac Inotropic Effects of Drugs
Descriptive Analysis of the Interval-Strength Relationship of Heart Muscle
Effects of Acetylstrophanthidin, Levarterenol and Carbachol on the Interval-Strength Relationship of Heart Muscle
Effects of Metabolic Inhibitors on the Interval-Strength Relationship
Some Comments on the Nature of the Restitution Process Occurring between Beats in Cardiac Muscle
Chairman's Concluding Remarks
Impulse Generation and Conduction
Introductory Remarks
The Action of the Vagus, of Acetylcholine and Other Parasympathomimetic Drugs on the Heart
Membrane Effects of Epinephrine in the Heart
The Importance of the Norepinephrine Stores for the Action of Various Cardio-active Drugs
Membrane Effects of Digitalis
Effect of Ouabain on Cardiac Contraction, Action Potential and Cellular Potassium
Mechanism of Fibrillation in a Mathematical Model
The Mode of Action of Antifibrillatory Drugs
Fibrillatory and Antifibrillatory Drugs
Discussion of Dr. West's Paper
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164526