Pharmacology of Cardiac Function - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108070, 9781483164526

Pharmacology of Cardiac Function

1st Edition

Section of Pharmacology of the International Union of Physiological Sciences

Editors: Otto Krayer
eBook ISBN: 9781483164526
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 160
Description

Pharmacology of Cardiac Function brings together the proceedings of the Second International Pharmacological Meeting of the International Union of Physiological Sciences, held in Prague, Czechoslovakia, on August 20-23, 1963. The meeting provided a forum for discussing advances in the understanding of the pharmacology of cardiac function and addressed topics ranging from the link between muscle physiology and the heart to the development of tension in cardiac muscle. This volume is comprised of 21 chapters and begins with an overview of the structural aspects of contraction in cardiac and skeletal muscle, followed by a description of muscle physiology and its effect on the heart. The next section deals with the effects of drugs on the interval-strength relationship of heart muscle, paying particular attention to acetylstrophanthidin, levarterenol, and carbacliol as well as metabolic inhibitors. The nature of the restitution process occurring between beats in cardiac muscle is also considered. Subsequent chapters explore how the heart is affected by the action of the vagus and of acetylcholine and other parasympathomimetic drugs; membrane effects of epinephrine and digitalis; and the mode of action of antifibrillatory drugs. This book will be of particular value to pharmacologists and physiologists.

Table of Contents


Muscle Contraction

Introductory Remarks

Structural Aspects of Contraction in Cardiac and Skeletal Muscle

Muscle Physiology and the Heart

The Development of Tension in Cardiac Muscle

Electrolytes and Myocardial Contractility

Effects of Drugs on the Interval-Strength Relationship of Heart Muscle

Importance of the Interval-Strength Relationship for the Evaluation of Cardiac Inotropic Effects of Drugs

Descriptive Analysis of the Interval-Strength Relationship of Heart Muscle

Effects of Acetylstrophanthidin, Levarterenol and Carbachol on the Interval-Strength Relationship of Heart Muscle

Effects of Metabolic Inhibitors on the Interval-Strength Relationship

Some Comments on the Nature of the Restitution Process Occurring between Beats in Cardiac Muscle

Chairman's Concluding Remarks

Impulse Generation and Conduction

Introductory Remarks

The Action of the Vagus, of Acetylcholine and Other Parasympathomimetic Drugs on the Heart

Membrane Effects of Epinephrine in the Heart

The Importance of the Norepinephrine Stores for the Action of Various Cardio-active Drugs

Membrane Effects of Digitalis

Effect of Ouabain on Cardiac Contraction, Action Potential and Cellular Potassium

Mechanism of Fibrillation in a Mathematical Model

The Mode of Action of Antifibrillatory Drugs

Fibrillatory and Antifibrillatory Drugs

Discussion of Dr. West's Paper

Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483164526

