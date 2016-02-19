Pharmacology of Antihypertensive Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444903136, 9781483257242

Pharmacology of Antihypertensive Drugs

1st Edition

Editors: P.A. Van Zwieten
eBook ISBN: 9781483257242
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 386
Description

Handbook of Hypertension, Volume 3: Pharmacology of Antihypertensive Drugs presents the biological and clinical knowledge in the field of hypertension. This book discusses the fundamental pharmacology of antihypertensive drugs. Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the classification of antihypertensive mechanisms of drugs. This text then examines the effects of antihypertensive drugs in animal models and discusses the importance of these models and responses to human hypertension. Other chapters consider the pharmacological basis for the treatment of hypertension. This book discusses as well the various classes of antihypertensive drugs, which depends on two factors. The final chapter deals with the inhibitors of angiotensin-converting enzyme, which are essential in the drug treatment of hypertensive disease. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians, pharmacists, physiologists, epidemiologists, biological scientists, and general practitioners. Clinical investigators and medical students will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1. General Introduction: The Classification of Antihypertensive Drugs

2. Animal Models in Experimental Hypertension: Relevance to Drug Testing and Discovery

3. The Interaction of Antihypertensive Drugs with Mechanisms of Blood Pressure Regulation

4. Diuretic Drugs in Hypertension

5. Centrally Acting Hypotensive Drugs

6. α-Methyldopa and Related Compounds

7. Depressants of Peripheral Sympathetic Nerve Function

8. α-Adrenoceptor Antagonists

9. ß-Adrenoceptor Antagonists

10. Vasodilator Drugs with Direct Action on Smooth Muscle

11. Calcium Entry Blockers (Calcium Antagonists)

12. Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Index


No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781483257242

P.A. Van Zwieten

