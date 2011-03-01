Pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors, Part II, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Central Role of 5-HT6 Receptors in Modulating Brain Neurochemistry
Lee A Dawson
- 5-HT6 receptor memory and amnesia. Behavioral Pharmacology: Learning and Memory Processes
Alfredo Meneses, Pérez-García G, Tellez R, Ponce-Lopez T and C Castillo
- Behavioral Pharmacology: Potential Antidepressant and Anxiolytic Properties
Anna Wesołowska, Magdalena Jastrzębska-Więsek
- The 5-Ht6 Receptor as a Target for Developing Novel Anti Obesity Drugs
David Heal, Jane Gosden, and Sharon Smith
- Behavioral and neurochemical pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors related to reward and reinforcement.
Gaetano Di Chiara, Valentina Valentini and Sandro Fenu
- 5-HT6 Receptor Ligands and their Antipsychotic Potential
Jørn Arnt and Christina Kurre Olsen
- 5-HT6 Receptor Ligands as Antidementia Drugs
Ellen Siobhan Mitchell
Description
The serotonin 5-HT6 receptor represents a novel pharmacological target whose impact on physiopathology of CNS functions remains undetermined. Some receptor antagonists have been synthesized, and they show a modulatory role in learning and memory processes and food intake. The pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptor agonists is still under evaluation. However, both 5-HT6 antagonists and agonists seem to exert potential antidepressant activity. Recently, a second messenger system has been discovered. 5-HT6 receptor function is becoming more and more intriguing. Thus, the aim of the present book is to try to clarify the pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors.
- Written by expert researchers
- Covers all published literature to date in the field of 5-HT6 receptors
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists
- 242
- English
- © Academic Press 2011
- 1st March 2011
- Academic Press
- 9780123859020
- 9780123859037
Franco Borsini Serial Volume Editor
Franco Borsini, Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy
Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy