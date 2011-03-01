Pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors, Part II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859020, 9780123859037

Pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors, Part II, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Franco Borsini
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859020
eBook ISBN: 9780123859037
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2011
Page Count: 242
Table of Contents

  1. The Central Role of 5-HT6 Receptors in Modulating Brain Neurochemistry
    Lee A Dawson

  2. 5-HT6 receptor memory and amnesia. Behavioral Pharmacology: Learning and Memory Processes
    Alfredo Meneses, Pérez-García G, Tellez R, Ponce-Lopez T and C Castillo

  3. Behavioral Pharmacology: Potential Antidepressant and Anxiolytic Properties
    Anna Wesołowska, Magdalena Jastrzębska-Więsek

  4. The 5-Ht6 Receptor as a Target for Developing Novel Anti Obesity Drugs
    David Heal, Jane Gosden, and Sharon Smith

  5. Behavioral and neurochemical pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors related to reward and reinforcement.
    Gaetano Di Chiara, Valentina Valentini and Sandro Fenu

  6. 5-HT6 Receptor Ligands and their Antipsychotic Potential
    Jørn Arnt and Christina Kurre Olsen

  7. 5-HT6 Receptor Ligands as Antidementia Drugs
    Ellen Siobhan Mitchell

Description

The serotonin 5-HT6 receptor represents a novel pharmacological target whose impact on physiopathology of CNS functions remains undetermined. Some receptor antagonists have been synthesized, and they show a modulatory role in learning and memory processes and food intake. The pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptor agonists is still under evaluation. However, both 5-HT6 antagonists and agonists seem to exert potential antidepressant activity. Recently, a second messenger system has been discovered. 5-HT6 receptor function is becoming more and more intriguing. Thus, the aim of the present book is to try to clarify the pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors.

Key Features

  • Written by expert researchers
  • Covers all published literature to date in the field of 5-HT6 receptors

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Franco Borsini Serial Volume Editor

Franco Borsini, Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy

