Pharmacology in Drug Discovery
1st Edition
Understanding Drug Response
Description
Pharmacology in Drug Discovery: Understanding Drug Response is designed for all students, recent graduates, and new researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries who need to interpret change in physiology induced by a chemical substance. Physiological systems customize chemical signal input to their own needs; therefore the same drug can have different effects in different physiological systems. The field of pharmacology is unique in that it furnishes the tools to analyze these different behaviors and traces them to their root cause. This enables predictions of drug behavior to be made in all systems, an invaluable tool for drug discovery because almost all drugs are developed in test systems far removed from the therapeutic one.
This valuable resource provides simple explanations of the ways in which biological systems use basic biochemical mechanisms to produce fine chemical control of physiology, allowing for more informed predictions of drug effects in all systems and forming the basis of the drug-discovery process. Chapters follow a logical progression on how to characterize the pharmacology of any given molecule, and include important terminology, chapter summaries, references, and review questions to aid the reader in understanding and retention of the material.
Key Features
- Enables the reader to interpret drug dose-response data and make mechanistic inferences at the molecular level
- Bridges the gap between biochemistry and therapeutic medicine
- Chapters include key topics such as drug affinity and efficacy, enzymes as drug targets, in vivo pharmacology, safety pharmacology, and more
Readership
Recent graduates and new researchers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Pharmacology
Chapter 2. Drug Affinity and Efficacy
Chapter 3. Predicting Agonist Effect
Chapter 4. Drug Antagonism
Chapter 5. Allosteric Drug Effects
Chapter 6. Enzymes as Drug Targets
Chapter 7. Pharmacokinetics I
Chapter 8. Pharmacokinetics II
Chapter 9. In Vivo Pharmacology
Chapter 10. Safety Pharmacology
Appendix A. Answers to Chapter Questions
Appendix B. Derivations and Proofs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 19th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123848574
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123848567
About the Author
Terry Kenakin
Terry P. Kenakin is the recipient of the 2008 Poulsson Medal for Pharmacology awarded by the Norwegian Society of Pharmacology for achievements in basic and clinical pharmacology and toxicology. He has also been awarded the 2011 Ariens Award from the Dutch Pharmacological Society and the 2014 Gaddum Memorial Award from the British Pharmacological Society. Having been involved in drug discovery for over 30 years, his interests include the optimal design of drug activity assays systems and quantitative drug receptor theory. He is a member of numerous editorial boards as well as Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Receptors and Signal Transduction and Current Opinion in Pharmacology. In addition, Dr. Kenakin has authored numerous articles and has also written a number of books on pharmacology.
Professor of Pharmacology, The University of North Carolina School Of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Reviews
"…an excellent introductory text…rich on examples and case studies…Although, there are many books that cover these subjects in greater depth, few have been able to integrate knowledge across fields so well and concisely."--British Toxicology Society Newsletter Winter 2012, Issue 41