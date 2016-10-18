Endorsed by Australian Physiotherapy Association!

APA is the national body for physiotherapy in Australia and is a not for profit membership organisation with 24.4K members. The APA and Elsevier work together on reviewing and endorsing physiotherapy publications that are then promoted to the membership.

Pharmacology Handbook for Physiotherapists is an essential quick-reference guide to common medications, designed specifically for student and professional physiotherapists to assist in their everyday practice.



Providing practical and accessible evidence-based information, the handbook will equip physiotherapists with the right knowledge to maximise the benefit of pharmacology and physiotherapy treatments. Written by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the text is designed to be comprehensive and easy-to-read, set out by body system format to allow quick retrieval of useful information related to the particular condition and medications involved.