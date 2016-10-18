Pharmacology Handbook for Physiotherapists
1st Edition
Description
Pharmacology Handbook for Physiotherapists is an essential quick-reference guide to common medications, designed specifically for student and professional physiotherapists to assist in their everyday practice.
Providing practical and accessible evidence-based information, the handbook will equip physiotherapists with the right knowledge to maximise the benefit of pharmacology and physiotherapy treatments. Written by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the text is designed to be comprehensive and easy-to-read, set out by body system format to allow quick retrieval of useful information related to the particular condition and medications involved.
Key Features
- Written specifically for physiotherapists to assist their understanding of pharmacology principles in conjunction with physiotherapy treatment
- Each chapter is written by 3 experts in their field: a physiotherapist, a physician and a pharmacist
- ‘Physiotherapy practice points’ explain the effects that drugs may have on treatment and provide valuable information on the actions of medications and how this interacts with physiotherapy treatment
- 11 chapters covering basic pharmacology principles, legal and ethical issues, the body systems, women and men’s health, as well as a final chapter on medication issues in the young and elderly
- Includes eBook version on VitalSource
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Introduction and background concepts
Chapter 2 - Cardiovascular system
Chapter 3 - Respiratory system
Chapter 4 - Women's and men's health
Chapter 5 - Orthopaedic and musculoskeletal systems
Chapter 6 - Neurological system
Chapter 7 - Pain and analgesia
Chapter 8 - Endocrine system
Chapter 9 - Haematologicalsystem
Chapter 10 - Mental health
Chapter 11 - Medication issues for specific age groups and conditions
