Pharmacology Handbook for Physiotherapists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542142, 9780729584630

Pharmacology Handbook for Physiotherapists

1st Edition

Editors: Jackie Reznik Ofer Keren Joanne Morris Iftah Biran
eBook ISBN: 9780729584630
eBook ISBN: 9780729583619
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542142
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th October 2016
Page Count: 384
Description

Endorsed by Australian Physiotherapy Association!
APA is the national body for physiotherapy in Australia and is a not for profit membership organisation with 24.4K members. The APA and Elsevier work together on reviewing and endorsing physiotherapy publications that are then promoted to the membership.

Pharmacology Handbook for Physiotherapists is an essential quick-reference guide to common medications, designed specifically for student and professional physiotherapists to assist in their everyday practice.

Providing practical and accessible evidence-based information, the handbook will equip physiotherapists with the right knowledge to maximise the benefit of pharmacology and physiotherapy treatments. Written by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, the text is designed to be comprehensive and easy-to-read, set out by body system format to allow quick retrieval of useful information related to the particular condition and medications involved.

Key Features

  • Written specifically for physiotherapists to assist their understanding of pharmacology principles in conjunction with physiotherapy treatment
  • Each chapter is written by 3 experts in their field: a physiotherapist, a physician and a pharmacist
  • ‘Physiotherapy practice points’ explain the effects that drugs may have on treatment and provide valuable information on the actions of medications and how this interacts with physiotherapy treatment
  • 11 chapters covering basic pharmacology principles, legal and ethical issues, the body systems, women and men’s health, as well as a final chapter on medication issues in the young and elderly
  • Includes eBook version on VitalSource

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Introduction and background concepts
Chapter 2 - Cardiovascular system
Chapter 3 - Respiratory system
Chapter 4 - Women's and men's health
Chapter 5 - Orthopaedic and musculoskeletal systems
Chapter 6 - Neurological system
Chapter 7 - Pain and analgesia
Chapter 8 - Endocrine system
Chapter 9 - Haematologicalsystem
Chapter 10 - Mental health
Chapter 11 - Medication issues for specific age groups and conditions

About the Editor

Jackie Reznik

Affiliations and Expertise

International Physiotherapy Consultant, Kfar Yona, Israel; Townsville, Queensland, Australia

Ofer Keren

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Acquired Brain Injury Rehabilitation Department, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Sackler School of Medicine, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel

Joanne Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

Extended Scope Physiotherapist, Canberra Hospital and Health Services, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia

Iftah Biran

Affiliations and Expertise

Neurologist and Psychiatrist, Psychotherapist and Behavioural Neurologist; Working as a Psychiatrist Consult (Liaison Psychiatry) to the Department of Neurology, Tel Aviv Medical Center , Tel Aviv; Psychoanalytic candidate, Max Eitingon Institute of Psychoanalysis, Jerusalem, Israel

