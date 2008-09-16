Pharmacology for the Primary Care Provider - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323051316, 9780323063166

Pharmacology for the Primary Care Provider

3rd Edition

Authors: Marilyn Edmunds Maren Mayhew
eBook ISBN: 9780323063166
eBook ISBN: 9780323168182
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th September 2008
Page Count: 864
Description

Written by and for nurse practitioners, this practical textbook focuses on what primary care providers need to learn and practice drug therapy. With an overall emphasis on patient teaching and health promotion, you will learn how to provide effective patient teaching about medications and how to gain patient compliance. Drug coverage focuses on “key drugs” rather than “prototype drugs,” so you can find important information about the most commonly used drugs rather than the first drug in each class. You will also find discussions on the legal and professional issues unique to nurse practitioners and other primary care providers. The 3rd edition also features an expanded emphasis on established clinical practice guidelines and evidence-based practice, plus two new chapters that cover drugs for ADHD and drugs for dementia.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Written specifically for nurse practitioners with an overall emphasis on patient teaching and health promotion.
  • UNIQUE! Covers specific topics such as prescriptive authority, role implementation, and writing prescriptions.
  • Presents comprehensive coverage of the drugs most commonly prescribed in – and the issues most relevant to – primary care practice.
  • UNIQUE! Identifies the Top 200 drugs in chapter openers with a special icon and covers them in-depth to familiarize you with the most important, need-to-know drug information.
  • Uses a consistent heading scheme for each prototype drug discussion to make it easier to learn and understand key concepts.
  • Includes an introductory chapter on “Design and Implementation of Patient Education” that highlights content on patient teaching and compliance.
  • Includes specific “Patient Education” sections in each drug chapter.
  • Provides extensive coverage of drug therapy for special populations to alert you to special considerations based on age, pregnancy, race and other factors.
  • A separate chapter on “Complementary and Alternative Therapies” discusses the available complementary and alternative modalities, including detailed information on actions, uses, and interactions of commonly used herbs.
  • Drug Overview tables at the beginning of each chapter outline the classifications of drugs discussed and provide a handy reference of drug classes and subclasses, generic names, and trade names.
  • Clinical Alerts highlight essential information that primary care providers must remember in order to avoid serious problems, including cautions for prescribing, information about drug interactions, or warnings about particularly ominous adverse effects.
  • An entire unit covers drugs for health promotion to introduce you to drugs commonly seen in outpatient primary care settings and to prepare you for practice in a society increasingly focused on health promotion and disease prevention.
  • Includes separate chapters on Immunizations and Biologicals, Weight Management, Smoking Cessation, Vitamins and Minerals, Over-the-Counter Medications, and Complementary and Alternative Therapies.

Table of Contents

PART ONE - ESSENTIAL CONCEPTS FOR THE PRESCRIPTION OF MEDICATIONS

Unit 1: Foundations of Prescriptive Practice

1. Prescriptive Authority and Role Implementation: Tradition vs. Change

2. Historical Review of Prescriptive Authority: The Role of Nurses (NPs, CNMs, CRNAs, and CNSs) and Physician Assistants


Unit 2: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics

3. General Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Principles

4. Special Populations: Geriatrics

5. Special Populations: Pediatrics

6. Special Populations: Pregnant and Nursing Women


Unit 3: The Art and Science of Pharmacotherapeutics

7. Establishing the Therapeutic Relationship

8. Practical Tips on Writing Prescriptions

9. Treatment Guidelines and Evidence-Based Decision Making

10. Design and Implementation of Patient Education


PART TWO - DRUG MONOGRAPHS

Unit 4: Topical Agents

11. Dermatologic Agents

12. Eye, Ear, Throat, and Mouth Agents


Unit 5: Respiratory Agents

13. Upper Respiratory Agents

14. Asthma and COPD Medications


Unit 6: Cardiovascular Agents

15. Hypertension and Miscellaneous Antihypertensive Medications

16. Coronary Artery Disease and Antianginal Medications

17. Chronic Heart Failure and Digoxin

18. â-Blockers

19. Calcium Channel Blockers

20. ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

21. Antiarrhythmic Agents

22. Antihyperlipidemic Agents

23. Agents that Act on Blood


Unit 7: Gastrointestinal Agents

24. Antacids and the Management of GERD

25. Histamine-2 Blockers and Proton Pump Inhibitors

26. Laxatives

27. Antidiarrheals

28. Antiemetics

29. Medications for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Other Gastrointestinal Problems


Unit 8: Renal/Genitourinary Agents

30. Diuretics

31. Male Genitourinary Agents

32. Agents for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Analgesia


Unit 9: Musculoskeletal Agents

33. Acetaminophen

34. Aspirin and Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Medications

35. Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Medications and Immune Modulators

36. Gout Medications

37. Osteoporosis Treatment

38. Muscle Relaxants


Unit 10: Central Nervous System Agents

39. Overview of the Nervous System

40. Medications for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

41. Medications for Dementia

42. Analgesia and Pain Management

43. Migraine Medications

44. Anticonvulsants

45. Antiparkinson Agents


Unit 11: Psychotropic Agents

46. Antidepressants

47. Antianxiety and Insomnia Agents

48. Antipsychotics

49. Substance Abuse


Unit 12: Endocrine Agents

50. Glucocorticoids

51. Thyroid Medications

52. Diabetes Mellitus Agents


Unit 13: Female Reproductive System Medications

53. Contraceptives

54. Menopause Hormone Therapy

55. Agents Used in Treating Breast Cancer


Unit 14: Antiinfectives

56. Principles for Prescribing Antiinfectives

57. Treatment of Specific Infections and Miscellaneous Antibiotics

58. Penicillins

59. Cephalosporins

60. Tetracyclines

61. Macrolides

62. Fluoroquinolones

63. Aminoglycosides

64. Sulfonamides

65. Antitubercular Agents

66. Antifungals

67. The Immune System and Antiretroviral Medications

68. Antiviral and Antiprotozoal Agents


Unit 15: Health Promotion

69. Immunizations and Biologicals

70. Weight Management

71. Smoking Cessation

72. Vitamins and Minerals

73. Over-the-Counter Medications

74. Complementary and Alternative Therapies


Appendix

Economic Foundations of Prescriptive Authority

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323063166
eBook ISBN:
9780323168182

About the Author

Marilyn Edmunds

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Faculty, School of Nursing, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland; Editor, JNP: The Journal for Nurse Practitioners.

Maren Mayhew

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Practitioner, The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc., Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Rockville, Maryland

