Pharmacology for the Primary Care Provider

PART ONE - ESSENTIAL CONCEPTS FOR THE PRESCRIPTION OF MEDICATIONS



Unit 1: Foundations of Prescriptive Practice



1. Prescriptive Authority and Role Implementation: Tradition vs. Change



2. Historical Review of Prescriptive Authority: The Role of Nurses (NPs, CNMs, CRNAs, and CNSs) and Physician Assistants





Unit 2: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics



3. General Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Principles



4. Special Populations: Geriatrics



5. Special Populations: Pediatrics



6. Special Populations: Pregnant and Nursing Women





Unit 3: The Art and Science of Pharmacotherapeutics



7. Establishing the Therapeutic Relationship



8. Practical Tips on Writing Prescriptions



9. Treatment Guidelines and Evidence-Based Decision Making



10. Design and Implementation of Patient Education





PART TWO - DRUG MONOGRAPHS



Unit 4: Topical Agents



11. Dermatologic Agents



12. Eye, Ear, Throat, and Mouth Agents





Unit 5: Respiratory Agents



13. Upper Respiratory Agents



14. Asthma and COPD Medications





Unit 6: Cardiovascular Agents



15. Hypertension and Miscellaneous Antihypertensive Medications



16. Coronary Artery Disease and Antianginal Medications



17. Chronic Heart Failure and Digoxin



18. â-Blockers



19. Calcium Channel Blockers



20. ACE Inhibitors and Angiotensin Receptor Blockers



21. Antiarrhythmic Agents



22. Antihyperlipidemic Agents



23. Agents that Act on Blood





Unit 7: Gastrointestinal Agents



24. Antacids and the Management of GERD



25. Histamine-2 Blockers and Proton Pump Inhibitors



26. Laxatives



27. Antidiarrheals



28. Antiemetics



29. Medications for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Other Gastrointestinal Problems





Unit 8: Renal/Genitourinary Agents



30. Diuretics



31. Male Genitourinary Agents



32. Agents for Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Analgesia





Unit 9: Musculoskeletal Agents



33. Acetaminophen



34. Aspirin and Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Medications



35. Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Medications and Immune Modulators



36. Gout Medications



37. Osteoporosis Treatment



38. Muscle Relaxants





Unit 10: Central Nervous System Agents



39. Overview of the Nervous System



40. Medications for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder



41. Medications for Dementia



42. Analgesia and Pain Management



43. Migraine Medications



44. Anticonvulsants



45. Antiparkinson Agents





Unit 11: Psychotropic Agents



46. Antidepressants



47. Antianxiety and Insomnia Agents



48. Antipsychotics



49. Substance Abuse





Unit 12: Endocrine Agents



50. Glucocorticoids



51. Thyroid Medications



52. Diabetes Mellitus Agents





Unit 13: Female Reproductive System Medications



53. Contraceptives



54. Menopause Hormone Therapy



55. Agents Used in Treating Breast Cancer





Unit 14: Antiinfectives



56. Principles for Prescribing Antiinfectives



57. Treatment of Specific Infections and Miscellaneous Antibiotics



58. Penicillins



59. Cephalosporins



60. Tetracyclines



61. Macrolides



62. Fluoroquinolones



63. Aminoglycosides



64. Sulfonamides



65. Antitubercular Agents



66. Antifungals



67. The Immune System and Antiretroviral Medications



68. Antiviral and Antiprotozoal Agents





Unit 15: Health Promotion



69. Immunizations and Biologicals



70. Weight Management



71. Smoking Cessation



72. Vitamins and Minerals



73. Over-the-Counter Medications



74. Complementary and Alternative Therapies





Appendix



Economic Foundations of Prescriptive Authority