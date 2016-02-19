Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Students in Associated Professions
2nd Edition
Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Students in Associated Professions, Second Edition reviews the progress made in the realm of therapy and the exploration of the drug trends already established. This book explains certain aspects of the International System of Units (SI) as they concern the nursing sphere. Organized into 25 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the main routes chosen for administering a drug that are influenced by various factors, such as the condition of patient, speed of action, and convenience. This text then examines the various types of laxatives that induce or aid in evacuation of the bowel. Other chapters consider the various drugs and procedures employed in kidney failure. This book discusses as well the types and uses of intravenous infusions. The final chapter deals with the calculations that need to be performed by the nursing staff. This book is a valuable resource for nurses and student nurses.
Preface to the Second Edition
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 How Drugs are Administered—the Main Routes Employed—The Forms in Which They are Used
Chapter 2 The Metric System
Chapter 3 Antacids and Gastric Sedatives with Carminatives; Emetics; Anti-Emetics
Chapter 4 Laxatives and Antidiarrhoeal Drugs
Chapter 5 Diuretics and Other Drugs Acting on the Urinary System—Drugs and Procedures Used in Kidney Failure—Drugs Used in Retention of Urine—Antidiuretics—Drugs Used in Enuresis
Chapter 6 Intravenous Infusions—Types and Uses; Isotonic Solutions;—Subcutaneous Infusions; with a Note on the Millimole Unit
Chapter 7 Cardiovascular Drugs—Digitalis and Other Drugs Acting on the Heart—Hypotensive Drugs—Vasodilators—Vasoconstrictors—Drugs Used in Cardiac Arrhythmias
Chapter 8 Drugs Which Affect the Blood—Anti-Anemics—Haemostatics—Anticoagulants
Chapter 9 Vitamins
Chapter 10 Drugs Used for Their Effect on the Respiratory System—Expectorants—Sedatives—Bronchodilators and Antispasmodics—Stimulants—Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide
Chapter 11 Hypnotics and Sedatives with Anticonvulsants; Tranquillisers and Antidepressants; Antihistamines; Amphetamines; Anorectics; Drugs Used in Parkinsonism; Muscle Relaxants; Cholinergic Drugs; Drugs Acting on the Uterus
Chapter 12 Analgesics with Antirheumatic Drugs
Chapter 13 Anesthetics—General—Local
Chapter 14 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Infection—the Chemotherapeutic Drugs—Drugs Used in Tuberculosis—the Antibiotics
Chapter 15 Anthelmintics with an Outline of Drugs Used in Tropical Diseases
Chapter 16 Sera and Vaccines
Chapter 17 Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Chapter 18 Drugs Used in Endocrine Therapy—the Functions of the Glands—the Hormones—Deficiency—Excess—Preparations Used in Treatment
Chapter 19 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Malignant Disease—the Cytotoxics with an Outline of the Immune-Response Mechanism and Related Therapy
Chapter 20 Drugs Used by Local Application
Chapter 21 Drugs Used in Diagnosis—General—Urine Examination—Radiological
Chapter 22 "Water" and "Spirit"—the Various Forms Explained
Chapter 23 Ward Medicine Routine—Requisitioning—Storage—Administration—Patient Counseling
Chapter 24 Poisons Regulations—as They Apply to the Hospital Ward
Chapter 25 Calculations
Appendix
Factors Which May Influence Dosage
Principles of Emergency Treatment of Poisoning
Index
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182964