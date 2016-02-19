Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Student Pharmacy Technicians
1st Edition
Description
Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Student Pharmacy Technicians is based on lectures presented to nurses in training for the State Registration and State Enrollment Examinations and to Students in Dispensing. The book presents an account of drugs that are in use or are very likely to be used.
The text includes description of drug administration; antacids, gastric sedatives, laxatives, antidiarrheal, and diuretics are discussed in detail. The intravenous infusions, cardiovascular drugs, anti-anemics, hemostatics, and anticoagulants are described as to their effects and functions. A brief anatomy of the human circulatory process is presented. The next types of drugs discussed are those that target the respiratory system — expectorants and cough sedatives. The effects of sedatives, stimulants, analgesics, and anesthesia on the nervous system are discussed in detail. Antibiotics, drugs combating infection, tropical diseases, sera, and vaccines as prophylactic and therapeutic remedies are explained. Other drugs, such as antiseptic and disinfectants, drugs used in endoctrine therapy and malignant diseases, as well as drugs that are locally applied and those used in diagnosis are explained. The process of ordering, storage, and administration of drugs; calculations used in determining safe dosages; and the poisons regulations concerning dangerous and potentially harmful drugs are covered in detail.
Pharmacists, student pharmacy technicians, professors of pharmacology, practitioners of general medicines, and specialists with interests in drug therapy will find this reference valuable.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 How Drugs are Administered
—the main routes employed
—the forms in which they are used
Chapter 2 The Metric System
Chapter 3 Antacids and Gastric Sedatives
with Carminatives; Emetics; Anti-emetics
Chapter 4 Laxatives and Antidiarrhoeal Drugs
Chapter 5 Diuretics
—and other drugs acting on the urinary system
—drugs and procedures used in kidney failure
—drugs used in retention of urine—antidiuretics
—drugs used in enuresis
Chapter 6 Intravenous Infusions
—types and uses;
with a note on subcutaneous infusions
Chapter 7 Cardiovascular Drugs
—digitalis and other drugs acting on the heart
—hypotensive drugs—vasodilators—vasoconstrictors
—drugs used in cardiac arrhythmias
Chapter 8 Drugs Which Affect the Blood
—Anti-anaemics—Haemostatics—Anticoagulants
Chapter 9 Vitamins
Chapter 10 Drugs Used for Their Effect on the Respiratory System
—expectorants—sedatives—bronchodilators and antispasmodics—stimulants—oxygen and carbon dioxide
Chapter 11 Hypnotics and Sedatives
with Anticonvulsants; Tranquillisers and Antidepressants; Antihistamines; Amphetamines; drugs used in Parkinsonism; Muscle relaxants; Cholinergic drugs; drugs acting on the uterus
Chapter 12 Analgesics
with antirheumatic drugs
Chapter 13 Anaesthetics
—general—local
Chapter 14 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Infection
—the chemotherapeutic drugs—drugs used in tuberculosis
—the antibiotics
Chapter 15 Anthelmintics
with an outline of drugs used in tropical diseases
Chapter 16 Sera and Vaccines
Chapter 17 Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Chapter 18 Drugs Used in Endocrine Therapy
—the functions of the glands
—the hormones—deficiency—excess
—preparations used in treatment
Chapter 19 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Malignant Disease—The Cytotoxics
Chapter 20 Drugs Used by Local Application
Chapter 21 Drugs Used in Diagnosis
—general—urine examination—radiological
Chapter 22 "Water" and "Spirit"
—the various forms explained
Chapter 23 Ward Medicine Routine
—requisitioning—storage—administration
Chapter 24 Poisons Regulations
—as they apply to the Hospital Ward
Chapter 25 Calculations
Appendix
The Imperial System Of Weights And Measures with conversion tables
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141329