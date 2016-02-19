Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Student Pharmacy Technicians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433175407, 9781483141329

Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Student Pharmacy Technicians

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard R. Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483141329
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 258
Description

Pharmacology for Student and Pupil Nurses and Student Pharmacy Technicians is based on lectures presented to nurses in training for the State Registration and State Enrollment Examinations and to Students in Dispensing. The book presents an account of drugs that are in use or are very likely to be used.
The text includes description of drug administration; antacids, gastric sedatives, laxatives, antidiarrheal, and diuretics are discussed in detail. The intravenous infusions, cardiovascular drugs, anti-anemics, hemostatics, and anticoagulants are described as to their effects and functions. A brief anatomy of the human circulatory process is presented. The next types of drugs discussed are those that target the respiratory system — expectorants and cough sedatives. The effects of sedatives, stimulants, analgesics, and anesthesia on the nervous system are discussed in detail. Antibiotics, drugs combating infection, tropical diseases, sera, and vaccines as prophylactic and therapeutic remedies are explained. Other drugs, such as antiseptic and disinfectants, drugs used in endoctrine therapy and malignant diseases, as well as drugs that are locally applied and those used in diagnosis are explained. The process of ordering, storage, and administration of drugs; calculations used in determining safe dosages; and the poisons regulations concerning dangerous and potentially harmful drugs are covered in detail.
Pharmacists, student pharmacy technicians, professors of pharmacology, practitioners of general medicines, and specialists with interests in drug therapy will find this reference valuable.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 How Drugs are Administered

—the main routes employed

—the forms in which they are used

Chapter 2 The Metric System

Chapter 3 Antacids and Gastric Sedatives

with Carminatives; Emetics; Anti-emetics

Chapter 4 Laxatives and Antidiarrhoeal Drugs

Chapter 5 Diuretics

—and other drugs acting on the urinary system

—drugs and procedures used in kidney failure

—drugs used in retention of urine—antidiuretics

—drugs used in enuresis

Chapter 6 Intravenous Infusions

—types and uses;

with a note on subcutaneous infusions

Chapter 7 Cardiovascular Drugs

—digitalis and other drugs acting on the heart

—hypotensive drugs—vasodilators—vasoconstrictors

—drugs used in cardiac arrhythmias

Chapter 8 Drugs Which Affect the Blood

—Anti-anaemics—Haemostatics—Anticoagulants

Chapter 9 Vitamins

Chapter 10 Drugs Used for Their Effect on the Respiratory System

—expectorants—sedatives—bronchodilators and antispasmodics—stimulants—oxygen and carbon dioxide

Chapter 11 Hypnotics and Sedatives

with Anticonvulsants; Tranquillisers and Antidepressants; Antihistamines; Amphetamines; drugs used in Parkinsonism; Muscle relaxants; Cholinergic drugs; drugs acting on the uterus

Chapter 12 Analgesics

with antirheumatic drugs

Chapter 13 Anaesthetics

—general—local

Chapter 14 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Infection

—the chemotherapeutic drugs—drugs used in tuberculosis

—the antibiotics

Chapter 15 Anthelmintics

with an outline of drugs used in tropical diseases

Chapter 16 Sera and Vaccines

Chapter 17 Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Chapter 18 Drugs Used in Endocrine Therapy

—the functions of the glands

—the hormones—deficiency—excess

—preparations used in treatment

Chapter 19 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Malignant Disease—The Cytotoxics

Chapter 20 Drugs Used by Local Application

Chapter 21 Drugs Used in Diagnosis

—general—urine examination—radiological

Chapter 22 "Water" and "Spirit"

—the various forms explained

Chapter 23 Ward Medicine Routine

—requisitioning—storage—administration

Chapter 24 Poisons Regulations

—as they apply to the Hospital Ward

Chapter 25 Calculations

Appendix

The Imperial System Of Weights And Measures with conversion tables

Index




