Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians
3rd Edition
Description
Master key scientific principles to prepare for certification and practice as a Pharmacy Technician. Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians, 3rd Edition, is a comprehensive, yet approachable text written specifically for your needs and offering complete coverage of the principles of pharmacology and the way drugs work within the body’s systems. Concepts are supplemented throughout with patient scenarios, anatomy and physiology refreshers, drug monographs with pill photos, and a number of other learning aids to help you comprehend this subject matter. With its companion workbook, this learning package provides the essential foundation necessary to launch a successful and rewarding career in Pharmacy Technology!
Key Features
- Comprehensive, updated content is built to address the specific needs of Pharmacy Technician education.
- Mini drug monographs in every body system and drug classification chapter contain valuable drug information and pill photos for quick reference.
- Summary drug tables with generic/brand name, usual dose and dosing schedule, and warning labels offer at-a-glance access to information about specific drugs.
- Helpful Tech Notes enhance your understanding of the practical knowledge needed in the pharmacy setting and help you relate new concepts to practical use.
- Tech Alerts offer critical reminders and warnings to help you learn to identify and avoid common pharmacy errors.
- Technician's Corner critical thinking exercises prepare you for on-the-job situations by providing you with a set of facts and asking you to reach a conclusion.
- Updated drug information ensures you’re familiar with the latest drug approvals and therapeutic considerations.
- Key terminology list with definitions feature visual highlights within chapter discussions, and alphabetized list in the glossary.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Introduction to Pharmacology
1. Fundamentals of Pharmacology
2. Principles of Pharmacology
3. Pharmacodynamics
4. Drug Interactions and Medication Errors
Unit II: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System and Central Nervous System
5. Treatment of Anxiety
6. Treatment of Depression
7. Treatment of Schizophrenia and Psychoses
8. Treatment of Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s Disease
9. Treatment of Seizure Disorders
10. Treatment of Pain and Migraine Headache
11. Treatment of Sleep Disorders and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Unit III: Drugs Affecting the Musculoskeletal System
12. Neuromuscular Blockade and Muscle Spasms
13. Treatment of Gout, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
14. Treatment of Osteoporosis and Paget’s Disease of the Bone
Unit IV: Drugs Affecting the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems
15. Treatment of Diseases of the Eye
16. Treatment of Disorders of the Ear
Unit V: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular System
17. Treatment of Angina
18. Treatment of Hypertension
19. Treatment of Heart Disease and Stroke
20. Treatment of Arrhythmia
Unit VI: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System
21. Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Laryngopharyngeal Reflux, and Peptic Ulcer Disease
22. Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn’s Disease
Unit VII: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System
23. Treatment of Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
24. Treatment of Allergies
Unit VIII: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System
25. Treatment of Thyroid Disorders
26. Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
Unit IX: Drugs Affecting the Reproductive System
27. Drugs That Affect the Reproductive System
28. Treatment of Prostate Disease and Erectile Dysfunction
Unit X: Drugs Affecting the Immune System
29. Treatment of Bacterial Infections
30. Treatment of Viral Infections
31. Treatment of Cancers
32. Vaccines and Immunomodulators
Unit XI: Drugs Affecting the Integumentary System
33. Treatment of Fungal Infections
34. Treatment of Pressure Injuries and Burns
35. Treatment of Acne
36. Treatment of Eczema and Psoriasis
37. Treatment of Lice & Scabies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 12th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323497220
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549981
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550369
About the Author
Kathy Moscou
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Affiliate Centre for Aboriginal and Rural Education Studies Brandon University Brandon, Manitoba, Canada Former Director, Pharmacy Technician Program (1989-2006), North Seattle Community College, Vancouver, WA
Karen Snipe
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator, Department Head, Diagnostic and Imaging Services, Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC