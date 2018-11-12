Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323497220, 9780323549981

Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians

3rd Edition

Authors: Kathy Moscou Karen Snipe
Paperback ISBN: 9780323497220
eBook ISBN: 9780323549981
eBook ISBN: 9780323550369
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2018
Page Count: 512
Description

Master key scientific principles to prepare for certification and practice as a Pharmacy Technician. Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians, 3rd Edition, is a comprehensive, yet approachable text written specifically for your needs and offering complete coverage of the principles of pharmacology and the way drugs work within the body’s systems. Concepts are supplemented throughout with patient scenarios, anatomy and physiology refreshers, drug monographs with pill photos, and a number of other learning aids to help you comprehend this subject matter. With its companion workbook, this learning package provides the essential foundation necessary to launch a successful and rewarding career in Pharmacy Technology!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, updated content is built to address the specific needs of Pharmacy Technician education.
  • Mini drug monographs in every body system and drug classification chapter contain valuable drug information and pill photos for quick reference.
  • Summary drug tables with generic/brand name, usual dose and dosing schedule, and warning labels offer at-a-glance access to information about specific drugs.
  • Helpful Tech Notes enhance your understanding of the practical knowledge needed in the pharmacy setting and help　you relate new concepts to practical use.
  • Tech Alerts offer critical reminders and warnings to help you learn to identify and avoid common pharmacy errors.
  • Technician's Corner critical thinking exercises prepare you for on-the-job situations by providing you with a set of facts and asking　you to reach a conclusion.
  • Updated drug information ensures you’re familiar with the latest drug approvals and therapeutic considerations.
  • Key terminology list with definitions feature visual highlights within chapter discussions, and alphabetized list in the glossary.

Table of Contents

Unit I:  Introduction to Pharmacology

1. Fundamentals of Pharmacology

2. Principles of Pharmacology

3. Pharmacodynamics

4. Drug Interactions and Medication Errors

Unit II: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System and Central Nervous System

5. Treatment of Anxiety

6. Treatment of Depression

7. Treatment of Schizophrenia and Psychoses

8. Treatment of Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s Disease

9. Treatment of Seizure Disorders

10. Treatment of Pain and Migraine Headache

11. Treatment of Sleep Disorders and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Unit III: Drugs Affecting the Musculoskeletal System

12. Neuromuscular Blockade and Muscle Spasms

13. Treatment of Gout, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

14. Treatment of Osteoporosis and Paget’s Disease of the Bone

Unit IV: Drugs Affecting the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems

15. Treatment of Diseases of the Eye

16. Treatment of Disorders of the Ear

Unit V: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular System

17. Treatment of Angina

18. Treatment of Hypertension

19. Treatment of Heart Disease and Stroke

20. Treatment of Arrhythmia

Unit VI: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System

21. Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Laryngopharyngeal Reflux, and Peptic Ulcer Disease

22. Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn’s Disease

Unit VII: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System

23. Treatment of Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

24. Treatment of Allergies

Unit VIII: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System

25. Treatment of Thyroid Disorders

26. Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

Unit IX: Drugs Affecting the Reproductive System

27. Drugs That Affect the Reproductive System

28. Treatment of Prostate Disease and Erectile Dysfunction

Unit X:  Drugs Affecting the Immune System

29. Treatment of Bacterial Infections

30. Treatment of Viral Infections

31. Treatment of Cancers

32. Vaccines and Immunomodulators

Unit XI: Drugs Affecting the Integumentary System

33. Treatment of Fungal Infections

34. Treatment of Pressure Injuries and Burns

35. Treatment of Acne

36. Treatment of Eczema and Psoriasis

37. Treatment of Lice & Scabies

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Author

Kathy Moscou

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Affiliate Centre for Aboriginal and Rural Education Studies Brandon University Brandon, Manitoba, Canada Former Director, Pharmacy Technician Program (1989-2006), North Seattle Community College, Vancouver, WA

Karen Snipe

Affiliations and Expertise

Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator, Department Head, Diagnostic and Imaging Services, Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC

