Master key scientific principles to prepare for certification and practice as a Pharmacy Technician. Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians, 3rd Edition, is a comprehensive, yet approachable text written specifically for your needs and offering complete coverage of the principles of pharmacology and the way drugs work within the body’s systems. Concepts are supplemented throughout with patient scenarios, anatomy and physiology refreshers, drug monographs with pill photos, and a number of other learning aids to help you comprehend this subject matter. With its companion workbook, this learning package provides the essential foundation necessary to launch a successful and rewarding career in Pharmacy Technology!