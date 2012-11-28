Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians
2nd Edition
Description
Organized to provide an in-depth review of the ASHP content requirements for pharmacology and anatomy and physiology, Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians, 2nd Edition is comprehensive, yet approachable. It offers complete coverage of body systems structure to correspond to the way pharmacology is taught in most programs, as well as patient scenarios, anatomy and physiology refreshers, drug monographs with pill photos, and a number of learning aids.
Key Features
- Overviews of anatomy and physiology at the beginning of each body system unit provide a basic understanding of anatomy and physiology to help you understand how drugs work in the body.
- Mini drug monographs in every body system and drug classification chapter contain valuable drug information and pill photos for quick reference.
- Summary drug tables with generic/brand name, usual dose and dosing schedule, and warning labels offer at-a-glance access to information about specific drugs.
- Helpful Tech Notes enhance your understanding of the practical knowledge needed in the pharmacy setting and help you relate new concepts to practical use.
- Tech Alerts offer critical reminders and warnings to help you learn to identify and avoid common pharmacy errors.
- Technician's Corner critical thinking exercises prepare you for on-the-job situations by providing a set of facts and asking you to reach a conclusion.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Pharmacology
- Fundamentals of Pharmacology
- Principles of Pharmacology
- Pharmacodynamics
- Drug Interactions and Medication Errors
- Treatment of Anxiety
- Treatment of Depression
- Treatment of Schizophrenia and Other Psychoses
- Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and Huntington’s Disease
- Treatment of Seizure Disorders
- Treatment of Pain
- Treatment of Migraine Headache and Alzheimer’s Disease
- Treatment of Sleep Disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Neuromuscular Blockade
- Treatment of Muscle Spasms
- Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases That Affect the Musculoskeletal System
- Treatment of Osteoporosis and Paget’s Disease of the Bone
- Treatment of Hyperuricemia and Gout
- Treatment of Glaucoma and Other Disorders of the Eye
- Treatment of Vertigo and Other Disorders of the Ear
- Treatment of Ophthalmic and Otic Infections
- Treatment of Angina
- Treatment of Hypertension
- Treatment of Heart Failure
- Treatment of Myocardial Infarction and Stroke
- Treatment of Arrhythmia
- Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Laryngopharyngeal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer
- Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease
- Treatment of Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Treatment of Allergies
- Treatment of Prostate Disease and Erectile
- Treatment of Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders
- Treatment of Thyroid Disorders
- Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
- Drugs That Affect the Reproductive System
- Treatment of Bacterial Infection
- Treatment of Viral Infections
- Treatment of Cancers
- Vaccines and Immunosuppressants
- Treatment of Fungal Infections
- Treatment of Decubitus Ulcers and Burns
- Treatment of Acne
- Treatment of Eczema
- Treatment of Lice and Scabies
Unit 2: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System and Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Nervous System
Unit 3: Drugs Affecting the Musculoskeletal System
Introduction to the Musculoskeletal System
Unit 4: Treatment of Diseases of the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems
Introduction to the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems
Unit 5: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular System
Introduction to the Cardiovascular System and Hematological System
Unit 6: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System
Introduction to the Gastrointestinal (Digestive) System
Unit 7: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System
Introduction to the Respiratory System
Unit 8: Drugs Affecting the Urinary System
Introduction to the Urinary System
Unit 9: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System
Introduction to the Endocrine System
Unit 10: Drugs Affecting the Immunological System
Introduction to the Lymphatic and Immune System
Unit 11: Drugs Affecting the Integumentary System
Introduction to the Integumentary System (Skin & Its Appendages)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 28th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292658
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323085786
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323084970
About the Author
Kathy Moscou
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Affiliate Centre for Aboriginal and Rural Education Studies Brandon University Brandon, Manitoba, Canada Former Director, Pharmacy Technician Program (1989-2006), North Seattle Community College, Vancouver, WA
Karen Snipe
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator, Department Head, Diagnostic and Imaging Services, Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC
Reviews
NEW REVIEW -- MOSCOU / Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians. Elsevier, 2008, $62.95. Imprint: Mosby.
[AUTHOR]
Moscou, Kathy, RPh, MPH; Snipe, Karen R., CPhT, MEd
[BIBLIOGRAPHIC DATA]
ISBN: 978-0-323-04720-3, 759 pages, soft cover.
[DOODY'S NOTES]
[REVIEWER'S EXPERT OPINION]
Laila Elkadi, BSc Pharm, MBA(Temple University Health System - Northeastern Hospital)
**Description**
This book covers the pharmacology and pathophysiology of the human body system by system and the medications used to treat each system's disorders. It is systematic and compelling to read.
**Purpose**
This book covers the pharmacology and pathophysiology of the human body system by system and the medications used to treat each system's disorders. It is systematic and compelling to read.
**Audience**
This book is written for students as well as their instructors. It also can be used as one of the references in any pharmacy's library.
**Features**
From the history of medicine and medication discovery and approval by the FDA to drug administration, absorption and pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of each medication, this book discusses the pharmacology and pathophysiology of human body systems (cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, respiratory, endocrine, autonomic nervous, etc.). The book has many excellent features: it is appropriately and accurately illustrated; important notes pop up in the margins as quick reminders; pertinent forms are included (such as the FDA MedWatch); each chapter is followed by a short set of questions addressing the chapter's high points. The book includes a user-friendly CD-ROM full of quiz questions and self exams as well as pill pictures of high quality resolution. The index quickly takes the reader to the needed subject page. As a practicing pharmacist, I would like to see future editions make a tie-in to the job description of a pharmacy technician. Also, a chapter on how to prioritize the dispensing of various medications would be beneficial; e.g. dispensing an intravenous medication used for a cardiac condition would have priority over dispensing a levothyroxin tablet for hypothyroidism.
**Assessment**
This is an excellent reference that I plan to keep in our pharmacy library. I am looking forward to the next edition, hopefully incorporating my suggestions, as well as those of others.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Weighted Numerical Score: 95 - 4 Stars!