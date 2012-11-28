Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323084970, 9780323292658

Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians

2nd Edition

Authors: Kathy Moscou Karen Snipe
eBook ISBN: 9780323292658
eBook ISBN: 9780323085786
Paperback ISBN: 9780323084970
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 776
Description

Organized to provide an in-depth review of the ASHP content requirements for pharmacology and anatomy and physiology, Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians, 2nd Edition is comprehensive, yet approachable. It offers complete coverage of body systems structure to correspond to the way pharmacology is taught in most programs, as well as patient scenarios, anatomy and physiology refreshers, drug monographs with pill photos, and a number of learning aids.

Key Features

  • Overviews of anatomy and physiology at the beginning of each body system unit provide a basic understanding of anatomy and physiology to help you understand how drugs work in the body.

  • Mini drug monographs in every body system and drug classification chapter contain valuable drug information and pill photos for quick reference.

  • Summary drug tables with generic/brand name, usual dose and dosing schedule, and warning labels offer at-a-glance access to information about specific drugs.

  • Helpful Tech Notes enhance your understanding of the practical knowledge needed in the pharmacy setting and help you relate new concepts to practical use.

  • Tech Alerts offer critical reminders and warnings to help you learn to identify and avoid common pharmacy errors.

  • Technician's Corner critical thinking exercises prepare you for on-the-job situations by providing a set of facts and asking you to reach a conclusion.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Pharmacology

  1. Fundamentals of Pharmacology

  2. Principles of Pharmacology

  3. Pharmacodynamics

  4. Drug Interactions and Medication Errors

    5. Unit 2: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System and Central Nervous System

    Introduction to the Nervous System

  5. Treatment of Anxiety

  6. Treatment of Depression

  7. Treatment of Schizophrenia and Other Psychoses

  8. Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and Huntington’s Disease

  9. Treatment of Seizure Disorders

  10. Treatment of Pain

  11. Treatment of Migraine Headache and Alzheimer’s Disease

  12. Treatment of Sleep Disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

    13. Unit 3: Drugs Affecting the Musculoskeletal System

    Introduction to the Musculoskeletal System

  13. Neuromuscular Blockade

  14. Treatment of Muscle Spasms

  15. Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases That Affect the Musculoskeletal System

  16. Treatment of Osteoporosis and Paget’s Disease of the Bone

  17. Treatment of Hyperuricemia and Gout

    18. Unit 4: Treatment of Diseases of the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems

    Introduction to the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems

  18. Treatment of Glaucoma and Other Disorders of the Eye

  19. Treatment of Vertigo and Other Disorders of the Ear

  20. Treatment of Ophthalmic and Otic Infections

    21. Unit 5: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular System

    Introduction to the Cardiovascular System and Hematological System

  21. Treatment of Angina

  22. Treatment of Hypertension

  23. Treatment of Heart Failure

  24. Treatment of Myocardial Infarction and Stroke

  25. Treatment of Arrhythmia

    26. Unit 6: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System

    Introduction to the Gastrointestinal (Digestive) System

  26. Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Laryngopharyngeal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer

  27. Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease

    28. Unit 7: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System

    Introduction to the Respiratory System

  28. Treatment of Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

  29. Treatment of Allergies

    30. Unit 8: Drugs Affecting the Urinary System

    Introduction to the Urinary System

  30. Treatment of Prostate Disease and Erectile

  31. Treatment of Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders

    32. Unit 9: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System

    Introduction to the Endocrine System

  32. Treatment of Thyroid Disorders

  33. Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

  34. Drugs That Affect the Reproductive System

    35. Unit 10: Drugs Affecting the Immunological System

    Introduction to the Lymphatic and Immune System

  35. Treatment of Bacterial Infection

  36. Treatment of Viral Infections

  37. Treatment of Cancers

  38. Vaccines and Immunosuppressants

    39. Unit 11: Drugs Affecting the Integumentary System

    Introduction to the Integumentary System (Skin & Its Appendages)

  39. Treatment of Fungal Infections

  40. Treatment of Decubitus Ulcers and Burns

  41. Treatment of Acne

  42. Treatment of Eczema

  43. Treatment of Lice and Scabies

776
English
© Mosby 2013
Mosby
9780323292658
9780323085786
9780323084970

About the Author

Kathy Moscou

Former Director, Pharmacy Technician Program (1989-2006), North Seattle Community College, Vancouver, WA

Karen Snipe

Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator, Department Head, Diagnostic and Imaging Services, Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC

NEW REVIEW -- MOSCOU / Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians. Elsevier, 2008, $62.95. Imprint: Mosby.

Moscou, Kathy, RPh, MPH; Snipe, Karen R., CPhT, MEd

ISBN: 978-0-323-04720-3, 759 pages, soft cover.

Laila Elkadi, BSc Pharm, MBA(Temple University Health System - Northeastern Hospital)

**Description**
This book covers the pharmacology and pathophysiology of the human body system by system and the medications used to treat each system's disorders. It is systematic and compelling to read.

**Purpose**
This book covers the pharmacology and pathophysiology of the human body system by system and the medications used to treat each system's disorders. It is systematic and compelling to read.



**Audience**
This book is written for students as well as their instructors. It also can be used as one of the references in any pharmacy's library.

**Features**
From the history of medicine and medication discovery and approval by the FDA to drug administration, absorption and pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of each medication, this book discusses the pharmacology and pathophysiology of human body systems (cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, respiratory, endocrine, autonomic nervous, etc.). The book has many excellent features: it is appropriately and accurately illustrated; important notes pop up in the margins as quick reminders; pertinent forms are included (such as the FDA MedWatch); each chapter is followed by a short set of questions addressing the chapter's high points. The book includes a user-friendly CD-ROM full of quiz questions and self exams as well as pill pictures of high quality resolution. The index quickly takes the reader to the needed subject page. As a practicing pharmacist, I would like to see future editions make a tie-in to the job description of a pharmacy technician. Also, a chapter on how to prioritize the dispensing of various medications would be beneficial; e.g. dispensing an intravenous medication used for a cardiac condition would have priority over dispensing a levothyroxin tablet for hypothyroidism.

**Assessment**
This is an excellent reference that I plan to keep in our pharmacy library. I am looking forward to the next edition, hopefully incorporating my suggestions, as well as those of others.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Weighted Numerical Score: 95 - 4 Stars!

