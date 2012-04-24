Pharmacology for Nursing Care - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781437735826, 9781455754328

Pharmacology for Nursing Care

8th Edition

Authors: Richard Lehne
eBook ISBN: 9781455754328
eBook ISBN: 9780323293549
eBook ISBN: 9781437735840
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2012
Page Count: 1480
Description

A favorite among nursing students, Pharmacology for Nursing Care, 8th Edition, features a uniquely engaging writing style, clear explanations, and unmatched clinical precision and currency to help you gain a solid understanding of key drugs and their implications -- as opposed to just memorization of certain facts. Compelling features such as a drug prototype approach, use of large and small print to distinguish need-to-know versus nice-to-know content, and a focus on major nursing implications save you study time by directing your attention on the most important, need-to-know information. The new edition also features an abundance of content updates to keep you ahead of the curve in school and in professional practice.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Engaging writing style with clear explanations makes content easy to grasp and even enjoyable to learn.

  • A drug prototype approach uses one drug within each drug family to characterize all members of its group to help you learn about related drugs currently on the market and drugs that will be released once you begin practice.

  • UNIQUE! Special Interest Topic boxes address timely issues in pharmacology and connect pharmacology content with current trends.

  • Large print/small print design distinguishes essential "need-to-know" information from "nice-to-know" information.

  • Limited discussion of adverse effects and drug interactions keeps your limited study time focused on only the most clinically important information.

  • Reliance on up-to-date evidence-based clinical guidelines ensures that therapeutic uses are clinically relevant.

  • Integrated and summarized nursing content demonstrates the vital interplay between drug therapy and nursing care.

  • Coverage of dietary supplements and herbal interactions equips you to alert patients and caregivers to the potential dangers of certain dietary supplements, including interactions with prescribed and over-the-counter drugs and herbal therapies.

  • Additional learning features provide a touchstone for study and review as you complete reading assignments and build a foundation of pharmacologic knowledge.

Table of Contents

I. INTRODUCTION

1. Orientation to Pharmacology

2. Application of Pharmacology in Nursing Practice

3. Drug Regulation, Development, Names, and Information

II. BASIC PRINCIPLES OF PHARMACOLOGY

4. Pharmacokinetics

5. Pharmacodynamics

6. Drug Interactions

7. Adverse Drug Reactions and Medication Errors

8. Individual Variation in Drug Responses

III. DRUG THERAPY ACROSS THE LIFESPAN

9. Drug Therapy During Pregnancy and Breast-Feeding

10. Drug Therapy in Pediatric Patients

11. Drug Therapy in Geriatric Patients

IV. PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS

12. Basic Principles of Neuropharmacology

13. Physiology of the Peripheral Nervous System

14. Muscarinic Agonists and Antagonists

15. Cholinesterase Inhibitors and Their Use in Myasthenia Gravis

16. Drugs That Block Nicotinic Cholinergic Transmission: Neuromuscular Blocking Agents and Ganglionic Blocking Agents

17. Adrenergic Agonists

18. Adrenergic Antagonists

19. Indirect-Acting Antiadrenergic Agents

V. CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS

20. Introduction to Central Nervous System Pharmacology

21. Drugs for Parkinson's Disease

22. Alzheimer's Disease

23. Drugs for Multiple Sclerosis

24. Drugs for Epilepsy

25. Drugs for Muscle Spasm and Spasticity

26. Local Anesthetics

27. General Anesthetics

28. Opioid (Narcotic) Analgesics, Opioid Antagonists, and Nonopioid Centrally Acting Analgesics

29. Pain Management in Patients with Cancer

30. Drugs for Headache

31. Antipsychotic Agents and Their Use in Schizophrenia

32. Antidepressants

33. Drugs for Bipolar Disorder

34. Sedative-Hypnotic Drugs

35. Management of Anxiety Disorders

36. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder

37. Drug Abuse I: Basic Considerations

38. Drug Abuse II: Alcohol

39. Drug Abuse III: Nicotine and Smoking NEW!

40. Drug Abuse IV: Major Drugs of Abuse Other Than Alcohol and Nicotine

VI: DRUGS THAT AFFECT FLUID AND ELECTROLYTE BALANCE

41. Diuretics

42. Agents Affecting the Volume and Ion Content of Body Fluids

VII: DRUGS THAT AFFECT THE HEART, BLOOD VESSELS, AND BLOOD

43. Review of Hemodynamics

44. Drugs Acting on the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System

45. Calcium Channel Blockers

46. Vasodilators

47. Drugs for Hypertension

48. Drugs for Heart Failure

49. Antidysrhythmic Drugs

50. Prophylaxis of Coronary Heart Disease: Drugs That Help Normalize Cholesterol and Triglyceride Levels

51. Drugs for Angina Pectoris

52. Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, and Thrombolytic Drugs

53. Management of ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

54. Drugs for Hemophilia

55. Drugs for Deficiency Anemias

56. Hematopoietic Agents 

VIII. DRUGS FOR ENDOCRINE DISORDERS

57. Drugs for Diabetes Mellitus

58. Drugs for Thyroid Disorders

59. Drugs Related to Hypothalamic and Pituitary Function

60. Drugs for Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex

IX. WOMEN'S HEALTH

61. Estrogens and Progestins: Basic Pharmacology and Noncontraceptive Applications

62. Birth Control

63. Drug Therapy of Infertility

64. Drugs That Affect Uterine Function

X. MEN'S HEALTH

65. Androgens

66. Drugs for Erectile Dysfunction and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

XI. ANTI-INFLAMMATORY, ANTIALLERGIC, AND IMMUNOLOGIC DRUGS

67. Review of the Immune System

68. Childhood Immunization

69. Immunosuppressants

70. Antihistamines

71. Cyclooxygenase Inhibitors: Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs and Acetaminophen

72. Glucocorticoids in Nonendocrine Disorders

XII. DRUGS FOR BONE AND JOINT DISORDERS

73. Drug Therapy of Rheumatoid Arthritis

74. Drug Therapy of Gout

75. Drugs Affecting Calcium Levels and Bone Mineralization

XIII. RESPIRATORY TRACT DRUGS

76. Drugs for Asthma

77. Drugs for Allergic Rhinitis, Cough, and Colds

XIV. GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS

78. Drugs for Peptic Ulcer Disease

79. Laxatives

80. Other Gastrointestinal Drugs

XV. NUTRITION

81. Vitamins

82. Drugs for Weight Loss

XVI. CHEMOTHERAPY OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES

83. Basic Principles of Antimicrobial Therapy

84. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall I: Penicillins

85. Drugs That Weaken the Bacterial Cell Wall II: Cephalosporins, Carbapenems, Vancomycin, Telavancin, Aztreonam, Teicoplanin, and Fosfomycin

86. Bacteriostatic Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis: Tetracyclines, Macrolides, and Others

87. Aminoglycosides: Bactericidal Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis

88. Sulfonamides and Trimethoprim

89. Drugs Therapy of Urinary Tract Infections

90. Antimycobacterial Agents: Drugs for Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Mycobacterium avium Complex Infection

91. Miscellaneous Antibacterial Drugs: Fluoroquinolones, Metronidazole, Daptomycin, Rifampin, Rifaximin, Bacitracin, and Polymyxins

92. Antifungal Agents

93. Antiviral Agents I: Drugs for Non-HIV Viral Infections

94. Antiviral Agents II: Drugs for HIV Infection and Related Opportunistic Infections

95. Drug Therapy of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

96. Antiseptics and Disinfectants

XVII. CHEMOTHERAPY OF PARASITIC DISEASES

97. Anthelmintics

98. Antiprotozoal Drugs I: Antimalarial Agents

99. Antiprotozoal Drugs II: Miscellaneous Agents

100. Ectoparasiticides

XVIII. CANCER CHEMOTHERAPY

101. Basic Principles of Cancer Chemotherapy

102. Anticancer Drugs I: Cytotoxic Agents

103. Anticancer Drugs II: Hormonal Agents, Targeted Drugs, and Other Noncytotoxic Anticancer Drugs

XIX. ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT DRUGS

104. Drugs for the Eye

105. Drugs for the Skin

106. Drugs for the Ear

107. Miscellaneous Noteworthy Drugs

XX. ALTERNATIVE THERAPY

108. Dietary Supplements

XXI. TOXICOLOGY

109. Management of Poisoning

110. Potential Weapons of Biologic, Radiologic, and Chemical Terrorism

About the Author

Richard Lehne

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Lecturer, University of Arizona College of Nursing, Lecturer; University of Virginia School of Nursing; Research Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, University of Virginia School of Medicine

