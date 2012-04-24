A favorite among nursing students, Pharmacology for Nursing Care, 8th Edition, features a uniquely engaging writing style, clear explanations, and unmatched clinical precision and currency to help you gain a solid understanding of key drugs and their implications -- as opposed to just memorization of certain facts. Compelling features such as a drug prototype approach, use of large and small print to distinguish need-to-know versus nice-to-know content, and a focus on major nursing implications save you study time by directing your attention on the most important, need-to-know information. The new edition also features an abundance of content updates to keep you ahead of the curve in school and in professional practice.