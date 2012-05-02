Pharmacology for Nursing Care - Text and Study Guide Package
8th Edition
Authors: Richard Lehne
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437735833
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd May 2012
Description
This money-saving package includes the 8th edition of Pharmacology for Nursing Care Textbook and Study Guide.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 2nd May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437735833
About the Author
Richard Lehne
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, University of Arizona College of Nursing, Lecturer; University of Virginia School of Nursing; Research Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, University of Virginia School of Medicine
