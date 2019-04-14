Pharmacology for Medical Graduates, 4th Edition
4th Edition
Description
The fourth edition of this book is thoroughly revised and updated in accordance with the syllabus of pharmacology recommended by the Medical Council of India. Following recent developments and advances in Pharmacology, the book provides factual, conceptual and applied aspects of the subject. It is designed to meet the needs of students pursuing undergraduate courses in medicine and also for the practicing doctors.
Table of Contents
1 General Pharmacology
Introduction (Defi nitions and Sources of Drugs)
Routes of Drug Administration
Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacodynamics
Rational Use of Medicines
Adverse Drug Effects
Poison Information Centres
Pharmacoeconomics
New Drug Development
2 Autonomic Pharmacology
Introduction to Autonomic Nervous System
Cholinergic System
Cholinergic Agents (Cholinomimetics, Parasympathomimetics)
Anticholinergic Agents
Skeletal Muscle Relaxants
Adrenergic Agonists (Sympathomimetic Agents)
Adrenergic Receptor Blockers
α-Adrenergic Blockers
β-Adrenergic Blockers
3 Drugs Affecting Cardiovascular Function
Antihypertensive Drugs
Antianginal Drugs
Drugs Used in Congestive Cardiac Failure
Antiarrhythmic Drugs
Hypolipidaemic Drugs
Plasma Volume Expanders
4 Renal Pharmacology
Diuretics
Antidiuretics
5 Drugs Acting on Central Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Central Nervous System
Sedatives and Hypnotics
General Anaesthetics
Local Anaesthetics
Alcohols (Ethanol and Methanol)
Antiepileptic Drugs
Analgesics
Opioid Analgesics
Antiparkinsonian Drugs
Drugs for Alzheimer Disease
Cognitive Enhancers (Nootropics)
CNS Stimulants
Psychopharmacology
6 Autacoids and Respiratory System
Histamine and Antihistamines
5-Hydroxytryptamine: Agonists and Antagonists
Prostaglandins and Leukotrienes (Eicosanoids)
Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gout
Drugs Used in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cough
Drugs Used in the Treatment of Bronchial Asthma
7 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Diseases
Emetics and Antiemetics
Antidiarrhoeal Agents
Pharmacotherapy of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Laxatives (Purgatives, Cathartics)
Pharmacotherapy of Peptic Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
8 Drugs Affecting Coagulation and Blood Formation
Drugs Affecting Coagulation and Bleeding
Haematinics and Haematopoietic Growth Factors
9 Endocrine Pharmacology
Introduction
Hypothalamic and Pituitary Hormones
Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
Sex Hormones and Their Antagonists
Corticosteroids
Insulin and Oral Antidiabetic Agents
Agents Affecting Calcium Balance
10 Drugs Acting on Uterus
Uterine Stimulants and Relaxants
11 Chemotherapy
Sulphonamides
Quinolones and Fluoroquinolones
Penicillins
Cephalosporins
Carbapenems
Monobactams
Aminoglycosides
Tetracyclines
Chloramphenicol
Macrolides
Miscellaneous Antibacterial Agents
Urinary Antiseptics
Drugs Useful in the Treatment of Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Antituberculosis Drugs
Antileprotic Drugs
Antifungal Agents
Antiviral Agents
Antimalarial Drugs
Antiamoebic Drugs
Anthelmintics
Anticancer Drugs
12 Miscellaneous Drugs
Chelating Agents
Immunosuppressants and Immunostimulants
Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Vitamins
Minerals
Vaccines and Antisera
Drugs Used in Common Skin Diseases
Drug Therapy of Scabies and Pediculosis
Topical Drugs used for Common Diseases of Eye, Nose and Ear
Enzymes in Therapy
Drug Treatment of Medical Emergencies
Drug Dosage Forms
Calculation of Dosage of Drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 14th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131254936
About the Author
Tara Shanbhag
Tara V Shanbhag is presently Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mukka, Mangalore, India. She has extensive experience in teaching pharmacology to undergraduate students of medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences. She is an honourable recipient of the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She has also authored books on Pharmacology for Dentistry and Pharmacology for Nurses. She has to her credit several articles in various national and international journals. She has been an examiner to various colleges and universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
TARA V SHANBHAG MD Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre Mukka, Surathkal, Mangalore Karnataka, India Formerly, Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India
Smita Shenoy
Smita Shenoy is presently Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India. She has 15 years of teaching experience and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. She has been honoured with the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She is a PhD guide. She has authored books on pharmacology and has published several articles in national
Affiliations and Expertise
SMITA SHENOY MD Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India