Pharmacology for Medical Graduates, 4th Edition

Authors: Tara Shanbhag Smita Shenoy
Paperback ISBN: 9788131254936
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 14th April 2019
Page Count: 528
Description

The fourth edition of this book is thoroughly revised and updated in accordance with the syllabus of pharmacology recommended by the Medical Council of India. Following recent developments and advances in Pharmacology, the book provides factual, conceptual and applied aspects of the subject. It is designed to meet the needs of students pursuing undergraduate courses in medicine and also for the practicing doctors.

Table of Contents

1 General Pharmacology

Introduction (Defi nitions and Sources of Drugs)

Routes of Drug Administration

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Rational Use of Medicines

Adverse Drug Effects

Poison Information Centres

Pharmacoeconomics

New Drug Development

2 Autonomic Pharmacology

Introduction to Autonomic Nervous System

Cholinergic System

Cholinergic Agents (Cholinomimetics, Parasympathomimetics)

Anticholinergic Agents

Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

Adrenergic Agonists (Sympathomimetic Agents)

Adrenergic Receptor Blockers

α-Adrenergic Blockers

β-Adrenergic Blockers

3 Drugs Affecting Cardiovascular Function

Antihypertensive Drugs

Antianginal Drugs

Drugs Used in Congestive Cardiac Failure

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Hypolipidaemic Drugs

Plasma Volume Expanders

4 Renal Pharmacology

Diuretics

Antidiuretics

5 Drugs Acting on Central Nervous System

Neurotransmitters and Central Nervous System

Sedatives and Hypnotics

General Anaesthetics

Local Anaesthetics

Alcohols (Ethanol and Methanol)

Antiepileptic Drugs

Analgesics

Opioid Analgesics

Antiparkinsonian Drugs

Drugs for Alzheimer Disease

Cognitive Enhancers (Nootropics)

CNS Stimulants

Psychopharmacology

6 Autacoids and Respiratory System

Histamine and Antihistamines

5-Hydroxytryptamine: Agonists and Antagonists

Prostaglandins and Leukotrienes (Eicosanoids)

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gout

Drugs Used in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cough

Drugs Used in the Treatment of Bronchial Asthma

7 Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Diseases

Emetics and Antiemetics

Antidiarrhoeal Agents

Pharmacotherapy of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Laxatives (Purgatives, Cathartics)

Pharmacotherapy of Peptic Ulcer and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

8 Drugs Affecting Coagulation and Blood Formation

Drugs Affecting Coagulation and Bleeding

Haematinics and Haematopoietic Growth Factors

9 Endocrine Pharmacology

Introduction

Hypothalamic and Pituitary Hormones

Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs

Sex Hormones and Their Antagonists

Corticosteroids

Insulin and Oral Antidiabetic Agents

Agents Affecting Calcium Balance

10 Drugs Acting on Uterus

Uterine Stimulants and Relaxants

11 Chemotherapy

Sulphonamides

Quinolones and Fluoroquinolones

Penicillins

Cephalosporins

Carbapenems

Monobactams

Aminoglycosides

Tetracyclines

Chloramphenicol

Macrolides

Miscellaneous Antibacterial Agents

Urinary Antiseptics

Drugs Useful in the Treatment of Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Antituberculosis Drugs

Antileprotic Drugs

Antifungal Agents

Antiviral Agents

Antimalarial Drugs

Antiamoebic Drugs

Anthelmintics

Anticancer Drugs

12 Miscellaneous Drugs

Chelating Agents

Immunosuppressants and Immunostimulants

Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Vitamins

Minerals

Vaccines and Antisera

Drugs Used in Common Skin Diseases

Drug Therapy of Scabies and Pediculosis

Topical Drugs used for Common Diseases of Eye, Nose and Ear

Enzymes in Therapy

Drug Treatment of Medical Emergencies

Drug Dosage Forms

Calculation of Dosage of Drugs

About the Author

Tara Shanbhag

Tara V Shanbhag is presently Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mukka, Mangalore, India. She has extensive experience in teaching pharmacology to undergraduate students of medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences. She is an honourable recipient of the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She has also authored books on Pharmacology for Dentistry and Pharmacology for Nurses. She has to her credit several articles in various national and international journals. She has been an examiner to various colleges and universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

TARA V SHANBHAG MD Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre Mukka, Surathkal, Mangalore Karnataka, India Formerly, Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India

Smita Shenoy

Smita Shenoy is presently Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India. She has 15 years of teaching experience and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. She has been honoured with the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She is a PhD guide. She has authored books on pharmacology and has published several articles in national

Affiliations and Expertise

SMITA SHENOY MD Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India

