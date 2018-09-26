Pharmacology for Health Professionals

Unit 1: Introduction to Pharmacology

Chapter 1: Drugs and medicines

Chapter 2: Legal, clinical and ethical foundations of pharmacotherapy

Chapter 3: Over-the-counter drugs and complementary therapies

Unit 2: Principles of Pharmacology

Chapter 4: Molecular drug targets and pharmacodynamics

Chapter 5: Drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion

Chapter 6: Pharmacogenetics and individualised drug therapy

Chapter 7: Pharmacokinetics and dosing regimen

Chapter 8: Adverse drug reactions and drug interactions

Unit 3: Drugs Affecting the Peripheral Nervous System

Chapter 9: Overview of the autonomic and somatic nervous systems: drugs affecting cholinergic transmission

Chapter 10: Overview of the sympathetic nervous system and drugs affecting noradrenergic transmission

Unit 4: Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System

Chapter 11: Central nervous system overview and anaesthetics

Chapter 12: Analgesics

Chapter 13: Antianxiety, sedative and hypnotic drugs

Chapter 14: Antiepileptic drugs

Chapter 15: Psychotropic agents

Chapter 16: Central nervous system stimulants

Chapter 17: Drugs for neurodegenerative disorders and headache

Chapter 18: Drugs affecting the eye and ear

Chapter 19: Drug dependence and social pharmacology

Unit 5: Drugs Affecting the Heart and Vascular System

Chapter 20: Drugs affecting cardiac function

Chapter 21: Drugs affecting vascular smooth muscle

Chapter 22: Lipid-lowering drugs

Chapter 23: Drugs affecting the kidney and bladder

Unit 6: Drugs Affecting the Urinary System

Chapter 23: Drugs affecting the kidney and bladder

Unit 7: Drugs Affecting the Blood

Chapter 24: Drugs affecting thrombosis and haemostasis

Chapter 25: Drugs affecting the haemopoietic system

Unit 8: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System

Chapter 26: Drugs used in respiratory disorders

Unit 9: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System

Chapter 27: Drugs affecting the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract

Unit 10: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System

Chapter 28: The neuroendocrine system and pituitary gland

Chapter 29: Pharmacology of the adrenal cortex

Chapter 30: Pharmacology of the endocrine pancreas

Chapter 31: Pharmacology of the thyroid glands and parathyroid glands

Unit 11: Drugs Affecting the Reproductive System

Chapter 32: Drugs affecting the female reproductive system

Chapter 33: Drugs affecting the male reproductive system

Unit 12: Drugs Used in Neoplastic Diseases

Chapter 34: Overview of the treatment of cancer

Chapter 35: Antineoplastic drugs

Unit 13: Drugs Affecting Microorganisms

Chapter 36: Overview of antimicrobial chemotherapy and antibiotic resistance

Chapter 37: Antibacterial drugs

Chapter 38: Antifungal and antiviral drugs

Chapter 39: Antiprotozoal, antimycobacterial and anthelmintic drugs

Unit 14: Drugs Affecting Body Defences

Chapter 40: Antiinflammatory and immunomodulating drugs

Chapter 41: Drugs affecting the skin

Unit 15: Special Topics

Chapter 42: Drugs in sport

Chapter 43: Pharmacotherapy of obesity

Chapter 44: Envenomation and antivenoms