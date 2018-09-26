Pharmacology for Health Professionals
5th Edition
Description
Pharmacology for Health Professionals, fifth edition, introduces essential pharmacology principles and concepts required to understand the therapeutic effects and clinical uses of current drugs and medicines.
Written for allied health sciences and nursing students and underpinned by current evidence-based medicine, this substantially updated edition continues to cover topics vital to a holistic understanding of pharmacology. These topics include historical, legal and ethical considerations, pharmacokinetics, and the therapeutic applications and adverse effects of current Australian and New Zealand drugs.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Pharmacology
Chapter 1: Drugs and medicines
Chapter 2: Legal, clinical and ethical foundations of pharmacotherapy
Chapter 3: Over-the-counter drugs and complementary therapies
Unit 2: Principles of Pharmacology
Chapter 4: Molecular drug targets and pharmacodynamics
Chapter 5: Drug absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion
Chapter 6: Pharmacogenetics and individualised drug therapy
Chapter 7: Pharmacokinetics and dosing regimen
Chapter 8: Adverse drug reactions and drug interactions
Unit 3: Drugs Affecting the Peripheral Nervous System
Chapter 9: Overview of the autonomic and somatic nervous systems: drugs affecting cholinergic transmission
Chapter 10: Overview of the sympathetic nervous system and drugs affecting noradrenergic transmission
Unit 4: Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System
Chapter 11: Central nervous system overview and anaesthetics
Chapter 12: Analgesics
Chapter 13: Antianxiety, sedative and hypnotic drugs
Chapter 14: Antiepileptic drugs
Chapter 15: Psychotropic agents
Chapter 16: Central nervous system stimulants
Chapter 17: Drugs for neurodegenerative disorders and headache
Chapter 18: Drugs affecting the eye and ear
Chapter 19: Drug dependence and social pharmacology
Unit 5: Drugs Affecting the Heart and Vascular System
Chapter 20: Drugs affecting cardiac function
Chapter 21: Drugs affecting vascular smooth muscle
Chapter 22: Lipid-lowering drugs
Chapter 23: Drugs affecting the kidney and bladder
Unit 6: Drugs Affecting the Urinary System
Chapter 23: Drugs affecting the kidney and bladder
Unit 7: Drugs Affecting the Blood
Chapter 24: Drugs affecting thrombosis and haemostasis
Chapter 25: Drugs affecting the haemopoietic system
Unit 8: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System
Chapter 26: Drugs used in respiratory disorders
Unit 9: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System
Chapter 27: Drugs affecting the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract
Unit 10: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System
Chapter 28: The neuroendocrine system and pituitary gland
Chapter 29: Pharmacology of the adrenal cortex
Chapter 30: Pharmacology of the endocrine pancreas
Chapter 31: Pharmacology of the thyroid glands and parathyroid glands
Unit 11: Drugs Affecting the Reproductive System
Chapter 32: Drugs affecting the female reproductive system
Chapter 33: Drugs affecting the male reproductive system
Unit 12: Drugs Used in Neoplastic Diseases
Chapter 34: Overview of the treatment of cancer
Chapter 35: Antineoplastic drugs
Unit 13: Drugs Affecting Microorganisms
Chapter 36: Overview of antimicrobial chemotherapy and antibiotic resistance
Chapter 37: Antibacterial drugs
Chapter 38: Antifungal and antiviral drugs
Chapter 39: Antiprotozoal, antimycobacterial and anthelmintic drugs
Unit 14: Drugs Affecting Body Defences
Chapter 40: Antiinflammatory and immunomodulating drugs
Chapter 41: Drugs affecting the skin
Unit 15: Special Topics
Chapter 42: Drugs in sport
Chapter 43: Pharmacotherapy of obesity
Chapter 44: Envenomation and antivenoms
About the Authors
Kathleen Knights
Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia
Andrew Rowland
Senior Lecturer, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia
Shaunagh Darroch
Pharmacologist, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
