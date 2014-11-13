Pharmacology for Health Professionals - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729541701, 9780729581714

Pharmacology for Health Professionals

4th Edition

Authors: Bronwen Bryant Kathleen Knights
eBook ISBN: 9780729581714
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Page Count: 1166
Description

Perfect for:

  • • Undergraduate Health science, Paramedic science, Nursing, Midwifery, Podiatry and Optometry students.

Pharmacology for Health Professionals 4th Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to fundamental pharmacology principles and concepts.

The fourth edition has been fully updated and revised to reflect the most up-to-date information on the clinical use of drugs, Australian and New Zealand scheduling, drug legislation and ethics.

Key Features

  • • Anatomy and physiology integrated throughout
  • • Discipline-specific information integrated throughout and additional resources provided via Evolve
  • • Key drug information at your fingertips: Drug Monographs, Drug Interactions Tables, Clinical Interest Boxes and key terms and abbreviations
  • • End-of-chapter review exercises to test your understanding.
  • • Evolve resources for both lecturer and student.

Details

No. of pages:
1166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729581714

About the Author

Bronwen Bryant

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Fellow, The University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Kathleen Knights

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia

