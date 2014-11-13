Pharmacology for Health Professionals
4th Edition
Authors: Bronwen Bryant Kathleen Knights
eBook ISBN: 9780729581714
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Page Count: 1166
Description
Perfect for:
- • Undergraduate Health science, Paramedic science, Nursing, Midwifery, Podiatry and Optometry students.
Pharmacology for Health Professionals 4th Edition provides a comprehensive introduction to fundamental pharmacology principles and concepts.
The fourth edition has been fully updated and revised to reflect the most up-to-date information on the clinical use of drugs, Australian and New Zealand scheduling, drug legislation and ethics.
Key Features
- • Anatomy and physiology integrated throughout
- • Discipline-specific information integrated throughout and additional resources provided via Evolve
- • Key drug information at your fingertips: Drug Monographs, Drug Interactions Tables, Clinical Interest Boxes and key terms and abbreviations
- • End-of-chapter review exercises to test your understanding.
- • Evolve resources for both lecturer and student.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2015
- Published:
- 13th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581714
About the Author
Bronwen Bryant
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Fellow, The University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Kathleen Knights
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.