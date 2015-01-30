Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729541787

Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook

1st Edition

Authors: Kathleen Knights John O. Miners
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541787
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 30th January 2015
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook is an essential resource for students to master fundamental pharmacology principles and concepts.

Aligned with the fourth edition of Pharmacology for Health Professionals, this workbook provides activities for self-testing and revision of theoretical principles and applies this understanding to a range of practice scenarios.

Each chapter is divided into sections to transition your learning of simple pharmacology concepts through to more complex problems, with a strong focus on therapeutics.

Key Features

  • • Chapter-by-chapter alignment with Pharmacology for Health Professionals 4th Edition
  • • Learning Outcomes to test your understanding of the material 
  • Key Concepts to reinforce concepts that you ‘need to know’
  • Review Questions to ‘connect the dots’ between pharmacology concepts and your knowledge
  • Multiple Choice Questions and Critical Thinking Scenarios to test your understanding of principles of pharmacology
  • • Answers for all Workbook activities can be found on Evolve at http://evolve.elsevier.com/AU/Bryant/pharmacology/

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Australia 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Australia
Paperback ISBN:
9780729541787

About the Author

Kathleen Knights

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia

John O. Miners

Affiliations and Expertise

Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.