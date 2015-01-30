Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook
1st Edition
Description
Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook is an essential resource for students to master fundamental pharmacology principles and concepts.
Aligned with the fourth edition of Pharmacology for Health Professionals, this workbook provides activities for self-testing and revision of theoretical principles and applies this understanding to a range of practice scenarios.
Each chapter is divided into sections to transition your learning of simple pharmacology concepts through to more complex problems, with a strong focus on therapeutics.
Key Features
- • Chapter-by-chapter alignment with Pharmacology for Health Professionals 4th Edition
- • Learning Outcomes to test your understanding of the material
- • Key Concepts to reinforce concepts that you ‘need to know’
- • Review Questions to ‘connect the dots’ between pharmacology concepts and your knowledge
- • Multiple Choice Questions and Critical Thinking Scenarios to test your understanding of principles of pharmacology
- • Answers for all Workbook activities can be found on Evolve at http://evolve.elsevier.com/AU/Bryant/pharmacology/
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2015
- Published:
- 30th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729541787
About the Author
Kathleen Knights
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia
John O. Miners
Affiliations and Expertise
Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University School of Medicine