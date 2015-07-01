Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook 1st Edition value pack - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729554244

Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook 1st Edition value pack

1st Edition

Includes Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook 1st Edition

Authors: Bronwen Bryant Kathleen Knights John O. Miners
Book ISBN: 9780729554244
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2015
Description

This value pack includes Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition by Bryant and Knights, and the companion workbook; Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook by Knights and Miners.

Aligned chapter by chapter, these texts provide a comprehensive introduction to fundamental pharmacology principles and concepts, and activities for self-testing and revision to apply theory to a range of practice scenarios.

Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition

  • Integrates anatomy and physiology throughout
  • Broad health professions approach with discipline-specific information integrated throughout
  • Key drug information at your fingertips: Drug Monographs, Drug Interactions Tables, Clinical Interest Boxes, and key terms and abbrieviations

Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook

Each chapter is divided into sections to transition your learning of simple pharmacology concepts through to more complex problems, with a strong focus on therapeutics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Book ISBN:
9780729554244

About the Author

Bronwen Bryant

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Fellow, The University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia

Kathleen Knights

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia

John O. Miners

Affiliations and Expertise

Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University School of Medicine

