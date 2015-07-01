Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook 1st Edition value pack
1st Edition
Includes Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition and Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook 1st Edition
Description
This value pack includes Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition by Bryant and Knights, and the companion workbook; Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook by Knights and Miners.
Aligned chapter by chapter, these texts provide a comprehensive introduction to fundamental pharmacology principles and concepts, and activities for self-testing and revision to apply theory to a range of practice scenarios.
Pharmacology for Health Professionals, 4th Edition
- Integrates anatomy and physiology throughout
- Broad health professions approach with discipline-specific information integrated throughout
- Key drug information at your fingertips: Drug Monographs, Drug Interactions Tables, Clinical Interest Boxes, and key terms and abbrieviations
Pharmacology for Health Professionals Workbook
Each chapter is divided into sections to transition your learning of simple pharmacology concepts through to more complex problems, with a strong focus on therapeutics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st July 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780729554244
About the Author
Bronwen Bryant
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Fellow, The University of Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Kathleen Knights
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University, SA, Australia
John O. Miners
Affiliations and Expertise
Matthew Flinders Distinguished Professor, Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Flinders University School of Medicine