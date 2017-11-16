Pharmacology Flash Cards
4th Edition
Description
Completely revised to correlate to Brenner and Stevens’ Pharmacology, 5th Edition, these beautifully illustrated flash cards cover the essential pharmacology concepts you need to know for course exams and the USMLE Step 1. Perfect for individual or group study, they’re ideal for quickly mastering must-know information in this challenging field.
Key Features
- Full-color cards cover hundreds of the most commonly used drugs, including name and pronunciation, drug class, mechanism of action (MOA), clinical use, special considerations, adverse effects, interactions, and similar drugs (generic and trade names).
- Provides "need to know" information on every card and points you directly to where more detailed information can be found in the Brenner and Stevens’ textbook.
- Content can be easily customized with your own notes or highlighting.
- Student Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references to produce a more rounded learning experience.
Table of Contents
Section I: Autonomic, Autacoid, and Neuromuscular Drugs
Section II: Cardiovascular Drugs
Section III: Lipid, Coagulation, and Hematopoiesis Drugs
Section IV: Central Nervous System Depressant Drugs
Section V: Psychotherapeutic Drugs
Section VI: Analgesic and Antimigraine Drugs
Section VII: Neurodegenerative Disease Drugs and Antidotes
Section VIII: Anesthetic Drugs
Section IX: Gastrointestinal Drugs
Section X: Respiratory Drugs and Antihistamines
Section XI: Musculoskeletal Drugs
Section XII: Endocrine Drugs
Section XIII: Antibacterial Drugs
Section XIV: Antifungal, Antiviral, and Antiparasitic Drugs
Section XV: Antineoplastic And Immunosuppressant Drugs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 16th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323553278
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610148
- ISBN:
- 9780323355643
About the Author
George Brenner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pharmacology, Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Tulsa, OK