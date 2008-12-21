Pharmacology Condensed - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443067730, 9780702062582

Pharmacology Condensed

2nd Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Maureen Dale Dennis Haylett
eBook ISBN: 9780702062582
Paperback ISBN: 9780443067730
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 21st December 2008
Page Count: 132
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pharmacology Condensed, 2nd Edition is a companion volume to Rang et al's Pharmacology, sets out to provide the reader with the quintessence of pharmacology, delineating, in text and summary diagrams, the key points of the information which will be needed later in professional life. It will help reinforce the facts and concepts in pharmacology that are essential in appreciating how drugs work and their underlying pathophysiological processes. Each of the 49 short chapters adopts a standard approach and the book includes many illustrations specially designed to summarise textual material. Within each chapter, several drugs may be mentioned but only the most important drugs from each group are set out in bold type. Readers using this book will gain a fuller understanding of the essential aspects of pharmacology. It will also be of considerable help in preparing for examinations. This book is best used with Rang Pharmacology but can also be used in conjunction with another pharmacology textbook.

Table of Contents

1 General Principles of drug action

2 Molecular aspects of drug action

3 Excitable tissues and secretory mechanisms

4 Cell proliferation and apoptosis

5 Measurement of drug action

6 Absorption and distribution of drugs

7 Drug metabolism and excretion

8 Pharmacokinetic aspects of drug action

9 The autonomic nervous system

10 Cholinergic transmission

11 Noradrenergic transmission

12 Other peripheral mediators: 5-hydroxytryptamine and purines

13 Other peripheral mediators: peptides and proteins

14 Other peripheral mediators: nitric oxide

15 Cannabinoids

16 Inflammation & anti-inflammatory drugs

17 Immune responses and immunosuppressant drugs

18 Cardiac rhythm and dysrhythmias

19 Blood pressure and hypertension

20 Cardiac blood flow, angina and myocardial infarction

21 Cardiac output and cardiac failure

22 Atheromatous disease and lipoprotein metabolism

23 Haemostasis and thrombosis

24 The haemopoietic system

25 Respiration, asthma and COPD

26 The kidney

27 The gastrointestinal tract

28 Blood sugar and diabetes

29 The anterior pituitary and the adrenal cortex

30 The thyroid

31 Bone metabolism

32 The reproductive system

33 Outline of transmission and drug action in the CNS

34 Aminoacid transmitters in the CNS

35 Other CNS transmitters

36 Neurodegenerative disorders

37 General anaesthetics

38 Anxiolytic and hypnotic drugs

39 Antipsychotic drugs

40 Drugs used in affective disorders

41 Antiepileptic drugs

42 Analgesic drugs and the control of pain

43 CNS stimulants and psychotomimetics

44 Local anaesthetics

45 Drug dependence and drug abuse

46 Cancer biology and chemotherapy

47 Antibacterial agents

48 Antiviral drugs

49 Antiprotozoal drugs

50 Antifungal and anthelminthic drugs

Appendix 1: The Schild plot and pA2

Appendix 2: The postulated action of NSAIDs on the enzymes Cyclooxygenase-1 and Cyclooxygenasox-2

Appendix 3: The pathogenesis of rheumatoid joint damage and the action of anti-rheumatoid drugs

Index

Details

No. of pages:
132
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702062582
Paperback ISBN:
9780443067730

About the Author

Maureen Dale

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Teaching Fellow, Department of Pharmacology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

Dennis Haylett

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Pharmacology, University College, London

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.