Pharmacology Condensed
2nd Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Pharmacology Condensed, 2nd Edition is a companion volume to Rang et al's Pharmacology, sets out to provide the reader with the quintessence of pharmacology, delineating, in text and summary diagrams, the key points of the information which will be needed later in professional life. It will help reinforce the facts and concepts in pharmacology that are essential in appreciating how drugs work and their underlying pathophysiological processes. Each of the 49 short chapters adopts a standard approach and the book includes many illustrations specially designed to summarise textual material. Within each chapter, several drugs may be mentioned but only the most important drugs from each group are set out in bold type. Readers using this book will gain a fuller understanding of the essential aspects of pharmacology. It will also be of considerable help in preparing for examinations. This book is best used with Rang Pharmacology but can also be used in conjunction with another pharmacology textbook.
Table of Contents
1 General Principles of drug action
2 Molecular aspects of drug action
3 Excitable tissues and secretory mechanisms
4 Cell proliferation and apoptosis
5 Measurement of drug action
6 Absorption and distribution of drugs
7 Drug metabolism and excretion
8 Pharmacokinetic aspects of drug action
9 The autonomic nervous system
10 Cholinergic transmission
11 Noradrenergic transmission
12 Other peripheral mediators: 5-hydroxytryptamine and purines
13 Other peripheral mediators: peptides and proteins
14 Other peripheral mediators: nitric oxide
15 Cannabinoids
16 Inflammation & anti-inflammatory drugs
17 Immune responses and immunosuppressant drugs
18 Cardiac rhythm and dysrhythmias
19 Blood pressure and hypertension
20 Cardiac blood flow, angina and myocardial infarction
21 Cardiac output and cardiac failure
22 Atheromatous disease and lipoprotein metabolism
23 Haemostasis and thrombosis
24 The haemopoietic system
25 Respiration, asthma and COPD
26 The kidney
27 The gastrointestinal tract
28 Blood sugar and diabetes
29 The anterior pituitary and the adrenal cortex
30 The thyroid
31 Bone metabolism
32 The reproductive system
33 Outline of transmission and drug action in the CNS
34 Aminoacid transmitters in the CNS
35 Other CNS transmitters
36 Neurodegenerative disorders
37 General anaesthetics
38 Anxiolytic and hypnotic drugs
39 Antipsychotic drugs
40 Drugs used in affective disorders
41 Antiepileptic drugs
42 Analgesic drugs and the control of pain
43 CNS stimulants and psychotomimetics
44 Local anaesthetics
45 Drug dependence and drug abuse
46 Cancer biology and chemotherapy
47 Antibacterial agents
48 Antiviral drugs
49 Antiprotozoal drugs
50 Antifungal and anthelminthic drugs
Appendix 1: The Schild plot and pA2
Appendix 2: The postulated action of NSAIDs on the enzymes Cyclooxygenase-1 and Cyclooxygenasox-2
Appendix 3: The pathogenesis of rheumatoid joint damage and the action of anti-rheumatoid drugs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 21st December 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062582
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443067730
About the Author
Maureen Dale
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Teaching Fellow, Department of Pharmacology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Dennis Haylett
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Pharmacology, University College, London