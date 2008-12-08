Pharmacology and Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416032915

Pharmacology and Therapeutics

1st Edition

Principles to Practice

Authors: Scott Waldman Andre Terzic
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416032915
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th December 2008
Page Count: 1536
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pharmacology and Therapeutics: Principles to Practice uses pharmacology principles to integrate the most recent advances in basic biomedical sciences into deciding the best medications to treat illness and preserve health.

Edited by Scott A. Waldman, MD, PhD, FCP and Andre Terzic, MD, PhD, this brand-new multimedia resource fills a critical need for a more clinically focused, user-friendly pharmacology reference. Get everything you need to know about all of today's drugs in a coherent, easy-to-use format - from the underlying science through innovation, translation, regulation, and clinical implementation. Evidence-based therapeutic guidelines facilitate decision making; and coverage of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics, regenerative pharmacology, stem cell therapies, and the emerging field of individualized medicine keeps you at the forefront of the latest developments. Reference is a snap due to the book's logical, user-friendly format.

Key Features

  • Features a logical organization (by body system, rather than by drug class) and an exceptionally user-friendly format so you can find the clinically actionable information you need more easily.

  • Offers evidence-based therapeutic guidelines to help you make sound clinical decisions.

  • Includes cutting-edge coverage of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics, regenerative pharmacology, stem cell therapies, and the emerging field of individualized medicine across medical specialties.

  • Examines nutrition, complementary and alternative medicines, neutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, allowing you to effectively counsel patients and avoid dangerous drug interactions.

Table of Contents

PART I: PRINCIPLES

Section 1: Pharmacotherapeutic Continuum

1 Drug Discovery
2 Drug Development
3 Regulations and Pharmacovigilence
4 Evidence-Based Drug Utilization

Section 2: Molecular Pharmacology

5 Drug-Receptor Interactions
6 Signal Transduction
7 "Cell Cycle Pharmacology, Antiproliferation, and Apoptosis"

Section 3: Systems Pharmacology

8 Neurotransmitters
9 Autonomic Pharmacology
10 Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis
11 Inflammation and Immunomodulation
12 Pharmacobiology of Infections

Section 4: Clinical Pharmacology

13 Pharmacokinetics
14 Pharmacodynamics
15 Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics
16 Heterogenity of Drug Responses and Individualization of Therapy
17 Pediatric Pharmacology
18 Gender Influences on Pharmacology
19 Pharmacology Across the Aging Continuum
20 Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions
21 Therapeutic Monitoring

PART II: Practice

Section 5: Cardiovascular Therapeutics

22 Hypertension
23 Dyslipidemias
24 Coronary Artery Disease
25 Rhythm Disorders
26 Heart Failure

Section 6: Pulmonary Therapeutics

27 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
28 Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Section 7: Renal Therapeutics

29 Renal Insufficiency
30 Voiding Dysfunction

Section 8: Gastroenterologic Therapeutics

31 Acid Reflux and Ulcer Disease
32 Motility Disorders
33 Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
34 Hepatic Cirrhosis
35 Infectious Hepatitis

Section 9: Endocrinologic Therapeutics

36 Obesity and Nutrition
37 Diabetes Mellitus
38 Disorders of the Thyroid
39 Disorders of Calcium Metabolism and Bone Mineralization
40 Disorders of the Hypothalamic Pituitary Axis
41 Adrenal Disorders
42 Reproductive Health

Section 10: Neuropharmacologic Therapeutics

43 Alzheimer's Disease and Dementias
44 Parkinson's Disease
45 Seizure Disorders
46 Multiple Sclerosis
47 Dysautonomias
48 Headache
49 Stroke

Section 11: Psychopharmacologic Therapeutics

50 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders
51 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
52 Anxiety
53 Depression and Bipolar Disorders
54 Psychosis and Schizophrenia
55 Drug Addiction
56 Nicotine Dependence
57 Insomnia (Narcolepsy)-Related Disorders

Section 12: Ophthalmologic Therapeutics

58 Drugs in Ophthalmology

Section 13: Anesthesia

59 Local Anesthesia
60 General Anesthesia and Sedation
61 Treatment of Pain

Section 14: Hematologic Therapeutics

62 Anemias and Cytopenias
63 Disorders of Hemostasis and Thrombosis

Section 15: Oncologic Therapeutics

64 Lung Cancer
65 Breast Cancer
66 Hematologic Malignancies
67 Prostate Cancer
68 Colon Cancer
69 Melanoma

Section 16: Dermatologic Therapeutics

70 Acne
71 Psoriasis
72 Dermatitis

Section 17: Rheumatologic Therapeutics

73 Osteoarthritis
74 Rheumatoid Arthritis
75 Gout
76 Systemic Lupus Erythmatosus

Section 18: Therapy of Infectious Diseases

77 Influenza and Viral Respiratory Infections
78 Community-Acquired Pneumonia
79 Tuberculosis
80 Bacterial Meningitis
81 Endocarditis
82 Malaria
83 Protozoan and Helminthic Infections
84 HIV Infection and AIDS
85 Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Section 19: Practical Therapeutics

86 Medical Toxicology and Antidotes
87 Over-the-Counter Medications
88 Prescription and Order Writing
89 Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committees and the Hospital Formulary

Section 20: Emerging Therapeutics

90 "Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements"
91 Vaccines
92 Transplant Medicine
93 Gene Therapy
94 Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapeutics

Details

No. of pages:
1536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
8th December 2008
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416032915

About the Authors

Scott Waldman

Affiliations and Expertise

Samuel M.V. Hamilton Professor of Medicine and Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology; Director of Clinical Pharmacology, Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, PA

Andre Terzic

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Mayo Medical School; Vice-Chair Cardiovascular Research, Mayo Clinic, Mayo Foundation, Rochester, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.