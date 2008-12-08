Pharmacology and Therapeutics
1st Edition
Principles to Practice
Description
Pharmacology and Therapeutics: Principles to Practice uses pharmacology principles to integrate the most recent advances in basic biomedical sciences into deciding the best medications to treat illness and preserve health.
Edited by Scott A. Waldman, MD, PhD, FCP and Andre Terzic, MD, PhD, this brand-new multimedia resource fills a critical need for a more clinically focused, user-friendly pharmacology reference. Get everything you need to know about all of today's drugs in a coherent, easy-to-use format - from the underlying science through innovation, translation, regulation, and clinical implementation. Evidence-based therapeutic guidelines facilitate decision making; and coverage of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics, regenerative pharmacology, stem cell therapies, and the emerging field of individualized medicine keeps you at the forefront of the latest developments. Reference is a snap due to the book's logical, user-friendly format.
Key Features
- Features a logical organization (by body system, rather than by drug class) and an exceptionally user-friendly format so you can find the clinically actionable information you need more easily.
- Offers evidence-based therapeutic guidelines to help you make sound clinical decisions.
- Includes cutting-edge coverage of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics, regenerative pharmacology, stem cell therapies, and the emerging field of individualized medicine across medical specialties.
- Examines nutrition, complementary and alternative medicines, neutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, allowing you to effectively counsel patients and avoid dangerous drug interactions.
Table of Contents
PART I: PRINCIPLES
Section 1: Pharmacotherapeutic Continuum
1 Drug Discovery
2 Drug Development
3 Regulations and Pharmacovigilence
4 Evidence-Based Drug Utilization
Section 2: Molecular Pharmacology
5 Drug-Receptor Interactions
6 Signal Transduction
7 "Cell Cycle Pharmacology, Antiproliferation, and Apoptosis"
Section 3: Systems Pharmacology
8 Neurotransmitters
9 Autonomic Pharmacology
10 Fluid and Electrolyte Homeostasis
11 Inflammation and Immunomodulation
12 Pharmacobiology of Infections
Section 4: Clinical Pharmacology
13 Pharmacokinetics
14 Pharmacodynamics
15 Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics
16 Heterogenity of Drug Responses and Individualization of Therapy
17 Pediatric Pharmacology
18 Gender Influences on Pharmacology
19 Pharmacology Across the Aging Continuum
20 Adverse Drug Reactions and Interactions
21 Therapeutic Monitoring
PART II: Practice
Section 5: Cardiovascular Therapeutics
22 Hypertension
23 Dyslipidemias
24 Coronary Artery Disease
25 Rhythm Disorders
26 Heart Failure
Section 6: Pulmonary Therapeutics
27 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
28 Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Section 7: Renal Therapeutics
29 Renal Insufficiency
30 Voiding Dysfunction
Section 8: Gastroenterologic Therapeutics
31 Acid Reflux and Ulcer Disease
32 Motility Disorders
33 Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
34 Hepatic Cirrhosis
35 Infectious Hepatitis
Section 9: Endocrinologic Therapeutics
36 Obesity and Nutrition
37 Diabetes Mellitus
38 Disorders of the Thyroid
39 Disorders of Calcium Metabolism and Bone Mineralization
40 Disorders of the Hypothalamic Pituitary Axis
41 Adrenal Disorders
42 Reproductive Health
Section 10: Neuropharmacologic Therapeutics
43 Alzheimer's Disease and Dementias
44 Parkinson's Disease
45 Seizure Disorders
46 Multiple Sclerosis
47 Dysautonomias
48 Headache
49 Stroke
Section 11: Psychopharmacologic Therapeutics
50 Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders
51 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder
52 Anxiety
53 Depression and Bipolar Disorders
54 Psychosis and Schizophrenia
55 Drug Addiction
56 Nicotine Dependence
57 Insomnia (Narcolepsy)-Related Disorders
Section 12: Ophthalmologic Therapeutics
58 Drugs in Ophthalmology
Section 13: Anesthesia
59 Local Anesthesia
60 General Anesthesia and Sedation
61 Treatment of Pain
Section 14: Hematologic Therapeutics
62 Anemias and Cytopenias
63 Disorders of Hemostasis and Thrombosis
Section 15: Oncologic Therapeutics
64 Lung Cancer
65 Breast Cancer
66 Hematologic Malignancies
67 Prostate Cancer
68 Colon Cancer
69 Melanoma
Section 16: Dermatologic Therapeutics
70 Acne
71 Psoriasis
72 Dermatitis
Section 17: Rheumatologic Therapeutics
73 Osteoarthritis
74 Rheumatoid Arthritis
75 Gout
76 Systemic Lupus Erythmatosus
Section 18: Therapy of Infectious Diseases
77 Influenza and Viral Respiratory Infections
78 Community-Acquired Pneumonia
79 Tuberculosis
80 Bacterial Meningitis
81 Endocarditis
82 Malaria
83 Protozoan and Helminthic Infections
84 HIV Infection and AIDS
85 Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Section 19: Practical Therapeutics
86 Medical Toxicology and Antidotes
87 Over-the-Counter Medications
88 Prescription and Order Writing
89 Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committees and the Hospital Formulary
Section 20: Emerging Therapeutics
90 "Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Nutraceuticals, and Dietary Supplements"
91 Vaccines
92 Transplant Medicine
93 Gene Therapy
94 Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapeutics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 8th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416032915
About the Authors
Scott Waldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Samuel M.V. Hamilton Professor of Medicine and Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology; Director of Clinical Pharmacology, Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia, PA
Andre Terzic
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Molecular Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Mayo Medical School; Vice-Chair Cardiovascular Research, Mayo Clinic, Mayo Foundation, Rochester, NY
