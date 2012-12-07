Pharmacology and the Nursing Process
7th Edition
Description
With its colorful, user-friendly format, Pharmacology and the Nursing Process, 7th Edition provides students with all the pharmacology information they need — and no more than they need — to administer drugs safely and effectively. Increased emphasis on the nursing process and prioritization focuses on the most essential assessments, nursing diagnoses, interventions, and evaluations. Thoroughly updated drug information is clear and concise, highlighting the most commonly used drugs, and includes a unique focus on safety-oriented QSEN competencies. Hundreds of full-color illustrations show how drugs work in the body and depict key steps in drug administration. Written by expert pharmacology educators and clinicians, this bestselling textbook employs innovative, practical learning aids to help your students prepare for success on the NCLEX® Examination and in nursing practice.
Key Features
- Focus on need-to-know information provides the most essential drug information for safe, effective clinical practice.
- Focus on the nursing process and prioritization helps you apply the nursing process to all aspects of drug therapy, from assessment to nursing diagnoses, interventions, and evaluation/outcome criteria.
- UNIQUE! Illustrated Study Skills Tips include practical advice on time management, note taking, study techniques, and test-taking strategies.
- Special boxes and tables highlight evidence-based practice, dosages, pharmacokinetics, laboratory values related to drug therapy, preventing medication errors, cultural implications, lifespan considerations, herbal therapies, and legal and ethical principles.
- Nearly 300 full-color illustrations and the Photo Atlas of Drug Administration show how drugs work in the body and depict key steps in drug administration by various routes.
- NCLEX® Examination−style review questions are included in every chapter, with at least one alternate-format item per chapter and more than 40 new dosage calculation questions.
- Drug profiles highlight the pharmacokinetics and unique variations of commonly used drugs.
- Case studies promote clinical reasoning skills related to nursing pharmacology.
- Patient Teaching Tips include key points to convey to patients, their families, and their caregivers.
Table of Contents
PART 1: PHARMACOLOGY BASICS
- Study Skills Tips: Introduction to Study Skills Concepts, PURR, and Pharmacology Basics
- 1. The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy
- 2. Pharmacologic Principles
- 3. Lifespan Considerations
- 4. Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations
- 5. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding
- 6. Patient Education and Drug Therapy
- 7. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements
- 8. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenomics
- 9. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
PART 2: DRUGS AFFECTING THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
- Study Skills Tips: Vocabulary, Text Notation, and Language Conventions
- 10. Analgesic Drugs
- 11. General and Local Anesthetics
- 12. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants
- 13. Central Nervous System Stimulants and Related Drugs
- 14. Antiepileptic Drugs
- 15. Antiparkinson Drugs
- 16. Psychotherapeutic Drugs
- 17. Substance Abuse
PART 3: DRUGS AFFECTING THE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM
- Study Skills Tips: PURR Application and Study Groups
- 18. Adrenergic Drugs
- 19. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs
- 20. Cholinergic Drugs
- 21. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs
PART 4: DRUGS AFFECTING THE CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL SYSTEMS
- Study Skills Tips: Linking Learning and Text Notation
- 22. Antihypertensive Drugs
- 23. Antianginal Drugs
- 24. Heart Failure Drugs
- 25. Antidysrhythmic Drugs
- 26. Coagulation Modifier Drugs
- 27. Antilipemic Drugs
- 28. Diuretic Drugs
- 29. Fluids and Electrolytes
PART 5: DRUGS AFFECTING THE ENDOCRINE AND REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS
- Study Skills Tips: Questioning Strategy
- 30. Pituitary Drugs
- 31. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
- 32. Antidiabetic Drugs
- 33. Adrenal Drugs
- 34. Women’s Health Drugs
- 35. Men’s Health Drugs
PART 6: DRUGS AFFECTING THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
- Study Skills Tips: Study on the Run and PURR
- 36. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants
- 37. Bronchodilators and Other Respiratory Drugs
PART 7: ANTIINFECTIVE AND ANTIINFLAMMATORY DRUGS
- Study Skills Tips: Applying the Nursing Process
- 38. Antibiotics Part 1
- 39. Antibiotics Part 2
- 40. Antiviral Drugs
- 41. Antitubercular Drugs
- 42. Antifungal Drugs
- 43. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Anthelmintic Drugs
- 44. Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs
PART 8: CHEMOTHERAPEUTIC DRUGS AND BIOLOGIC AND IMMUNE MODIFIERS
- Study Skills Tips: Manage Time, Evaluate Prior Performance, Anticipate the Test, and Plan for Distributed Study
- 45. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs
- 46. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific Drugs and Miscellaneous Drugs
- 47. Biologic Response–Modifying and Antirheumatic Drugs
- 48. Immunosuppressant Drugs
- 49. Immunizing Drugs and Biochemical Terrorism
PART 9: DRUGS AFFECTING THE GASTROINTESTINAL SYSTEM AND NUTRITION
- Study Skills Tips: Active Questioning, What Are the Right Questions, Kinds of Questions, and Questioning Application
- 50. Acid-Controlling Drugs
- 51. Bowel Disorder Drugs
- 52. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs
- 53. Vitamins and Minerals
- 54. Anemia Drugs
- 55. Nutritional Supplements
PART 10: DERMATOLOGIC, OPHTHALMIC, AND OTIC DRUGS
- Study Skills Tips: Time Management, PURR, and Repeat the Steps
- 56. Dermatologic Drugs
- 57. Ophthalmic Drugs
- 58. Otic Drugs
- Appendix: Pharmaceutical Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 7th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442466
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293617
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323112826
About the Author
Linda Lilley
Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA
Shelly Rainforth Collins
Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA
Julie Snyder
Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia