Pharmacology and the Nursing Process
6th Edition
Description
This market-leading text is known for presenting challenging content in a clear and consistent format that is engaging and readable. With an eye-catching design, full-color illustrations, and helpful, practical boxed features that highlight need-to-know information, the new edition of this bestseller continues its tradition of making pharmacology easy to learn and understand.
Key Features
- A focus on prioritization identifies key nursing information and helps in preparation for the NCLEX® Examination.
- Presents drugs and their classes as they relate to different parts of the body, facilitating integration of the text with your other nursing courses.
- Features numerous full-color photos and illustrations pertaining to drug mechanisms of action and step-by-step illustrations depicting key steps in drug administration for various routes, so you can clearly see how drugs work in the body and how to administer medications safely and effectively.
- Drug Profiles highlight the pharmacokinetics and unique variations of individual drugs.
- Includes Patient Teaching Tips in each chapter to foster patient compliance and effective drug therapy.
- Helpful summary boxes are integrated throughout, covering Evidence-Based Practice, Preventing Medication Errors, Laboratory Values Related to Drug Therapy, Cultural Implications, Herbal Therapies, Life Span Considerations, Points to Remember, and Legal and Ethical Principles.
- Illustrated Study Skills Tips in each unit cover study tips, time management, and test taking strategies related specifically to nursing pharmacology.
- Includes a convenient tear-out IV Compatibilities Chart that alerts you to drugs that are incompatible when given intravenously.
- Evolve Student Resources include online access to additional chapter-specific NCLEX® review questions, animations, medication errors checklists, IV therapy checklists, printable handouts with need-to-know information about key drug classes, calculators, an audio glossary, answers to case studies and critical thinking activities in the text, frequently asked questions, content updates, nursing care plans covering key drug classes, and online appendices.
Table of Contents
Part One: Pharmacology Basics
Study Skills Tips: Introduction to Study Skills Concepts
- The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy
- Pharmacologic Principles
- Life Span Considerations
- Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations
- Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenetics
- Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding
- Patient Education and Drug Therapy
- Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements
- Substance Abuse
- Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
- Analgesic Drugs
- General and Local Anesthetics
- Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants
- Central Nervous System Stimulant Drugs
- Antiepileptic Drugs
- Antiparkinsonian Drugs
- Psychotherapeutic Drugs
- Adrenergic Drugs
- Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs
- Cholinergic Drugs
- Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs
- Heart Failure Drugs
- Antidysrhythmic Drugs
- Antianginal Drugs
- Antihypertensive Drugs
- Diuretic Drugs
- Fluids and Electrolytes
- Coagulation Modifier Drugs
- Antilipemic Drugs
- Pituitary Drugs
- Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs
- Antidiabetic Drugs
- Adrenal Drugs
- Women’s Health Drugs
- Men’s Health Drugs
- Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants
- Bronchodilators and Other Respiratory Drugs
- Antibiotics Part 1
- Antibiotics Part 2
- Antiviral Drugs
- Antitubercular Drugs
- Antifungal Drugs
- Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Antihelmintic Drugs
- Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs
- Immunosuppressant Drugs
- Immunizing Drugs and Biochemical Terrorism
- Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs
- Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific and Miscellaneous Drugs
- Biologic Response-Modifying Drugs and Antirheumatoid Drugs
- Acid-Controlling Drugs
- Bowel Disorder Drugs
- Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs
- Vitamins and Minerals
- Nutritional Supplements
- Anemia Drugs
- Dermatologic Drugs
- Ophthalmic Drugs
- Otic Drugs
Part Two: Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System
Study Skills Tips: Using Vocabulary, Text Notation, and Language Conventions
Part Three: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System
Study Skills Tips: Application of PURR (Prepare, Understand, Rehearse, Review)
Part Four: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular and Renal Systems
Study Skills Tips: Linking Learning and Text Notation
Part Five: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System
Study Skills Tips: Questioning Strategy
Part Six: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System
Study Skills Tips: Study on the Run
Part Seven: Antiinfective and Antiinflammatory Drugs
Study Skills Tips: Applying the Nursing Process
Part Eight: Immune and Biologic Modifiers and Chemotherapeutic Drugs
Study Skills Tips: Strategies for Time Management
Part Nine: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System and Nutrition
Study Skills Tips: Active Questioning Skills
Part Ten: Miscellaneous Therapeutics: Dermatologic, Ophthalmic, and Otic Drugs
Study Skills Tips: More Strategies for Time Management
Appendix:
A) Pharmaceutical Abbreviations
Online Appendixes:
A) Selected Diagnostic Drugs Used in Radiologic Procedures (Radiodiagnostic Drugs)
B) Common Formulas, Weights, and Equivalents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 992
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 22nd January 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323065627
About the Author
Linda Lilley
Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA
Shelly Rainforth Collins
Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA
Scott Harrington
Affiliations and Expertise
Harrington Health Informatics, LLC, Tucson, AZ; Director of Pharmacy, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Willcox, AZ
Julie Snyder
Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia