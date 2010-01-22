Pharmacology and the Nursing Process - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323055444, 9780323065627

Pharmacology and the Nursing Process

6th Edition

Authors: Linda Lilley Shelly Rainforth Collins Scott Harrington Julie Snyder
eBook ISBN: 9780323065627
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd January 2010
Page Count: 992
Description

This market-leading text is known for presenting challenging content in a clear and consistent format that is engaging and readable. With an eye-catching design, full-color illustrations, and helpful, practical boxed features that highlight need-to-know information, the new edition of this bestseller continues its tradition of making pharmacology easy to learn and understand.

Key Features

  • A focus on prioritization identifies key nursing information and helps in preparation for the NCLEX® Examination.

  • Presents drugs and their classes as they relate to different parts of the body, facilitating integration of the text with your other nursing courses.

  • Features numerous full-color photos and illustrations pertaining to drug mechanisms of action and step-by-step illustrations depicting key steps in drug administration for various routes, so you can clearly see how drugs work in the body and how to administer medications safely and effectively.

  • Drug Profiles highlight the pharmacokinetics and unique variations of individual drugs.

  • Includes Patient Teaching Tips in each chapter to foster patient compliance and effective drug therapy.

  • Helpful summary boxes are integrated throughout, covering Evidence-Based Practice, Preventing Medication Errors, Laboratory Values Related to Drug Therapy, Cultural Implications, Herbal Therapies, Life Span Considerations, Points to Remember, and Legal and Ethical Principles.

  • Illustrated Study Skills Tips in each unit cover study tips, time management, and test taking strategies related specifically to nursing pharmacology.

  • Includes a convenient tear-out IV Compatibilities Chart that alerts you to drugs that are incompatible when given intravenously.

  • Evolve Student Resources include online access to additional chapter-specific NCLEX® review questions, animations, medication errors checklists, IV therapy checklists, printable handouts with need-to-know information about key drug classes, calculators, an audio glossary, answers to case studies and critical thinking activities in the text, frequently asked questions, content updates, nursing care plans covering key drug classes, and online appendices.

Table of Contents

Part One: Pharmacology Basics

Study Skills Tips: Introduction to Study Skills Concepts

  1. The Nursing Process and Drug Therapy

  2. Pharmacologic Principles

  3. Life Span Considerations

  4. Cultural, Legal, and Ethical Considerations

  5. Gene Therapy and Pharmacogenetics

  6. Medication Errors: Preventing and Responding

  7. Patient Education and Drug Therapy

  8. Over-the-Counter Drugs and Herbal and Dietary Supplements

  9. Substance Abuse

  10. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration

    11. Part Two: Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System

    Study Skills Tips: Using Vocabulary, Text Notation, and Language Conventions

  11. Analgesic Drugs

  12. General and Local Anesthetics

  13. Central Nervous System Depressants and Muscle Relaxants

  14. Central Nervous System Stimulant Drugs

  15. Antiepileptic Drugs

  16. Antiparkinsonian Drugs

  17. Psychotherapeutic Drugs

    18. Part Three: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System

    Study Skills Tips: Application of PURR (Prepare, Understand, Rehearse, Review)

  18. Adrenergic Drugs

  19. Adrenergic-Blocking Drugs

  20. Cholinergic Drugs

  21. Cholinergic-Blocking Drugs

    22. Part Four: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular and Renal Systems

    Study Skills Tips: Linking Learning and Text Notation

  22. Heart Failure Drugs

  23. Antidysrhythmic Drugs

  24. Antianginal Drugs

  25. Antihypertensive Drugs

  26. Diuretic Drugs

  27. Fluids and Electrolytes

  28. Coagulation Modifier Drugs

  29. Antilipemic Drugs

    30. Part Five: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System

    Study Skills Tips: Questioning Strategy

  30. Pituitary Drugs

  31. Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs

  32. Antidiabetic Drugs

  33. Adrenal Drugs

  34. Women’s Health Drugs

  35. Men’s Health Drugs

    36. Part Six: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System

    Study Skills Tips: Study on the Run

  36. Antihistamines, Decongestants, Antitussives, and Expectorants

  37. Bronchodilators and Other Respiratory Drugs

    38. Part Seven: Antiinfective and Antiinflammatory Drugs

    Study Skills Tips: Applying the Nursing Process

  38. Antibiotics Part 1

  39. Antibiotics Part 2

  40. Antiviral Drugs

  41. Antitubercular Drugs

  42. Antifungal Drugs

  43. Antimalarial, Antiprotozoal, and Antihelmintic Drugs

  44. Antiinflammatory and Antigout Drugs

    45. Part Eight: Immune and Biologic Modifiers and Chemotherapeutic Drugs

    Study Skills Tips: Strategies for Time Management

  45. Immunosuppressant Drugs

  46. Immunizing Drugs and Biochemical Terrorism

  47. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 1: Cancer Overview and Cell Cycle–Specific Drugs

  48. Antineoplastic Drugs Part 2: Cell Cycle–Nonspecific and Miscellaneous Drugs

  49. Biologic Response-Modifying Drugs and Antirheumatoid Drugs

    50. Part Nine: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System and Nutrition

    Study Skills Tips: Active Questioning Skills

  50. Acid-Controlling Drugs

  51. Bowel Disorder Drugs

  52. Antiemetic and Antinausea Drugs

  53. Vitamins and Minerals

  54. Nutritional Supplements

    55. Part Ten: Miscellaneous Therapeutics: Dermatologic, Ophthalmic, and Otic Drugs

    Study Skills Tips: More Strategies for Time Management

  55. Anemia Drugs

  56. Dermatologic Drugs

  57. Ophthalmic Drugs

  58. Otic Drugs

Appendix:

A) Pharmaceutical Abbreviations

Online Appendixes:

A) Selected Diagnostic Drugs Used in Radiologic Procedures (Radiodiagnostic Drugs)

B) Common Formulas, Weights, and Equivalents

About the Author

Linda Lilley

Linda Lane Lilley, PhD, RN

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing, Old Dominion University, Virginia Beach, VA

Shelly Rainforth Collins

Shelly Rainforth Collins, PharmD

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Coordinator of Clinical Pharmacy Services, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center; President, Drug Information Consultants, Chesapeake, Virginia, USA

Scott Harrington

Affiliations and Expertise

Harrington Health Informatics, LLC, Tucson, AZ; Director of Pharmacy, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Willcox, AZ

Julie Snyder

Julie S. Snyder, MSN, RN-BC

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, School of Nursing, Regent University, Virginia Beach, Virginia

